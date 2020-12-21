Language Selection

Games: Sony, Godot, Deals and FreeType

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 25th of December 2020 04:17:48 AM Filed under
Gaming
  • Sony Publishes An Official Linux Driver For PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers - Phoronix

    Well here is a pleasant Christmas surprise... Sony has published a new "hid-playstation" Linux kernel driver for bringing up the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and will also be used for supporting other PlayStation hardware on Linux.

    This new Linux kernel driver supports the PlayStation 5 "DualSense" game controller both in USB and Bluetooth modes. All key functionality along with LEDs, motion sensors, touchpad, battery, lightbar, and rumble are all supported by this official Sony Linux driver.

  • Web Editor beta, AudioWorklet, GDNative and more!

    Howdy Godotters! The year is almost over and it's about time we give you some news about the Web Editor and the HTML5 export.

    It's been a very fruitful year for Godot on the Web since the announcement of the first web editor prototype. As expected in the rationale of the original post, this has produced a lot of improvements to the HTML5 export in general, including support for threads, file drag and drop, LTO for smaller and faster builds, low-processor mode with optional lower framerate, and better control over audio output latency and mix rate. See the second and third reports for more details.

    With this new report, as you may know if you checked out the last Godot Live Q&A, we're happy to announce that we have added optional GDNative support in HTML5 exports, that the optional Thread support now comes with an improved audio driver using the AudioWorklet API, and that the Web Editor has reached the beta stage.

  • [Older] Don’t Miss These Epic Deals & Free Games for Linux This Holiday Season

    Christmas holidays are around the corner. Grab some free games to play on your Linux desktop this holiday season. And yes, there are holiday sales going on as well.

  • FreeType Merges New "SDF" Renderer For High Quality Text Rendering In Games, Etc - Phoronix

    As a Christmas gift to font enthusiasts, the FreeType font rasterization engine today merged its SDF renderer.

    The new SDF code was merged today across the span of many commits. The FreeType Signed Distance Field (SDF) rasterizer generates SDF directly from outlines unlike the existing "BSDF" rasterizer in FreeType that first goes through bitmaps.

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 25th of December 2020 05:04:19 AM.

In 'PlayStation LifeStyle'

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 25th of December 2020 05:06:48 AM.
  • Sony Releases Official Linux Driver to Support DualSense Controllers

    The “hid-sony” driver has been available on Linux for a while. According to Phoronix, Sony has released a new “hid-playstation” driver today to include support for DualSense controllers, as well as other PlayStation hardware.

    [...]

    The driver initially has 1,400 lines of code. Amongst this, the kernel aims to move some of the existing support for Sony hardware to the new driver. There will be unit test coverage as older hardware is moved across. The driver is currently being reviewed so isn’t available for general download. Those who want to try it out, though, can try out any of the 13 patches that currently exist.

Adriaan de Groot: Improving developer setup

One of the important parts of getting-started in an project is setting up a developer environment (if you want to do code contributions; other kinds of contributions need different setup). Calamares has a thing called deploycala.py which mangles the system it is run in (recommended only in VMs or live-ISO) while the KDE project has a wiki page on getting involved as a developer and a build tool that can do initial system setup and help with builds. As a most-of-the-time-FreeBSD developer, I’m somewhat spoiled for a developer environment: a compiler (clang) is included, and installing package something also installs all the development tooling required for something. In other words: chasing development dependencies is pretty much trivial. Many Linux distro’s support split dev-packages, and the names of those vary per-distro. My own deploycala.py script handles a half-dozen common variants. The kdesrc-build tool from KDE does something similar, with known-dependencies lists for Alpine, Arch, Debian, Fedora, Gentoo, Mageia and openSUSE (presumably “and derivatives”). So I decided to put this to the test by turning my recently-installed Plasma Mobile on Desktop into a development VM. Should be simple: the base is KDE neon User Edition, which is (kind of like) Ubuntu, which is (kind of like) Debian, so it ought to be straightforward. Read more

Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers: Fedora Council, Kebechet and More

  • Fedora Council November 2020 meeting

    As usual, the Fedora Council held an annual strategy meeting last month. And as usual for 2020, we had to conduct it virtually. Instead of meeting somewhere in person for a few packed days, we decided to split it into several half days over a few weeks. Ben Cotton, the apparently untiring Fedora Program Manager (FPgM), already published the minutes through Zodbot. In this post, I’ll cover some of the discussion in more detail. [...] Modernizing our synchronous communication platform is a bigger challenge. IRC can be daunting to newcomers, but we have a lot invested in it. Hundreds of contributors a day use Zodbot to facilitate meetings, query for information, or give “karma cookies” to other Fedorans. However, Element.io, which uses the Matrix protocol and also provides an IRC bridge. This gives us the opportunity to move more carefully to a modern protocol. [...] With the Fedora 33 release, Fedora IoT was officially promoted to Edition status. Peter Robinson, the IoT Objective Lead, gave us some valuable feedback on the process. The Objectives process should add value for the people involved in the Objective, rather than just producing extra overhead. The Project should be able to provide enough resources that it ends up not being net additional work for the Objective contributors. Being on the Council is great, but it required a lot of effort from Peter and was not balanced with the resources available. Ben Cotton spent some of his time helping the IoT team with some of the administrative work and coordinating with other teams like Websites, Badges, and Design. Future Objectives would benefit from having someone assigned to do that. We’ve asked Ben to work on a proposal for building up a pool of contributors who can be tasked with that in the future. Overall, the IoT Objective was a success. There’s a full review of the outputs and outcomes in the minutes. I’m excited to see what the IoT Edition does in the coming year. Thanks to Peter everyone in the Fedora IoT Working Group, and everyone else who made this happen!

  • Fedora 33 : Install wordpress on Fedora distro.

    For those who are celebrating the winter holidays with the Linux operating system, I have created this little tutorial... First step - update and upgrade the Fedora 33 Linux distro.

  • How we’re helping our employees cope with the grief and loss of the pandemic [Ed: By Red Hat/IBM]
  • Converged, Cloudy and Cognitive: The Top Information Management Trends for 2021

    The growing presence of AI and machine learning “within traditional data environments will take on a large role in processing data and analytics at the edge,” agreed Irshad Raihan, director of cloud storage and data services at Red Hat. It has even been suggested that 75% of enter­prise-generated data will be processed at the edge by 2025, turning this trend into a reality within only a short 5-year period. “But at this time, companies are taking their first steps in developing and/or imple­menting AI and machine-learning capabil­ities to harness deeper and real-time col­laboration and processing across teams,” Raihan said.

  • Use Kebechet machine learning to perform source code operations

    One of the first tools we developed to help us with Project Thoth was Kebechet, which we named for the goddess of freshness and purification. As we separated our software into more and more repositories (each of our Python modules is in its own repository on GitHub), we needed help with releasing new versions and keeping all dependent modules up-to-date. In a team of two and with more than 35 repositories, our process was a major time-burner. Kebechet is a bit of core infrastructure code that can be extended using managers. The most important Kebechet managers are version manager and update manager. The selection of which Kebechet manager to run is configured on a per-repository basis. By using cyborg team members, we wanted interaction with the bot to feel like a human developer. GitHub Issues tells it what to do, and—if something goes wrong—these changes are guarded by pull requests. Continuous testing and code review by other team members are handled the same as code additions from humans. In sum, Kebechet enables robotic process automation as applied to software development. It allows humans to eliminate repetitive, boring, and error-prone tasks, by doing what developers do best. It writes a piece of code to get the job done.

Puppy/EasyOS: Release of EasyOS Buster 2.5.5, Kernel 5.10.2 and EasyOS Dunfell 0.101

  • EasyOS Buster 2.5.5

    The plan for the near future will be another release of Easy Dunfell, with 5.10.x kernel, and after that I want to do some more work on container security.

  • Kernel 5.10.2 compiled in EasyOS Dunfell

    In EasyOS Dunfell-series, I have compiled the 5.10.2 kernel, with the intention it will be used for the next release.

  • EasyOS Dunfell 0.101 released

    The Dunfell-series is built with packages compiled from source, using a fork of OpenEmbedded. It has the 5.10.2 kernel, so will be an opportunity work with that kernel -- eventually, it is expected the mainstream Debian-DEB-based Buster-series will migrate to the Bullseye-series, and likely use the 5.10.x kernel. Note the version number, 0.101, being under 1.0. I have done this so that newcomers won't get confused about which one to download. Currently, the Buster-series is recommended for casual users, mostly because of the convenience of the large DEB repository. However, might promote the Dunfell-series to version-parity with the Buster-series one day, we will see how it goes.

