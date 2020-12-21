Games: Sony, Godot, Deals and FreeType
Sony Publishes An Official Linux Driver For PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers - Phoronix
Well here is a pleasant Christmas surprise... Sony has published a new "hid-playstation" Linux kernel driver for bringing up the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and will also be used for supporting other PlayStation hardware on Linux.
This new Linux kernel driver supports the PlayStation 5 "DualSense" game controller both in USB and Bluetooth modes. All key functionality along with LEDs, motion sensors, touchpad, battery, lightbar, and rumble are all supported by this official Sony Linux driver.
Web Editor beta, AudioWorklet, GDNative and more!
Howdy Godotters! The year is almost over and it's about time we give you some news about the Web Editor and the HTML5 export.
It's been a very fruitful year for Godot on the Web since the announcement of the first web editor prototype. As expected in the rationale of the original post, this has produced a lot of improvements to the HTML5 export in general, including support for threads, file drag and drop, LTO for smaller and faster builds, low-processor mode with optional lower framerate, and better control over audio output latency and mix rate. See the second and third reports for more details.
With this new report, as you may know if you checked out the last Godot Live Q&A, we're happy to announce that we have added optional GDNative support in HTML5 exports, that the optional Thread support now comes with an improved audio driver using the AudioWorklet API, and that the Web Editor has reached the beta stage.
[Older] Don’t Miss These Epic Deals & Free Games for Linux This Holiday Season
Christmas holidays are around the corner. Grab some free games to play on your Linux desktop this holiday season. And yes, there are holiday sales going on as well.
FreeType Merges New "SDF" Renderer For High Quality Text Rendering In Games, Etc - Phoronix
As a Christmas gift to font enthusiasts, the FreeType font rasterization engine today merged its SDF renderer.
The new SDF code was merged today across the span of many commits. The FreeType Signed Distance Field (SDF) rasterizer generates SDF directly from outlines unlike the existing "BSDF" rasterizer in FreeType that first goes through bitmaps.
Adriaan de Groot: Improving developer setup
One of the important parts of getting-started in an project is setting up a developer environment (if you want to do code contributions; other kinds of contributions need different setup). Calamares has a thing called deploycala.py which mangles the system it is run in (recommended only in VMs or live-ISO) while the KDE project has a wiki page on getting involved as a developer and a build tool that can do initial system setup and help with builds. As a most-of-the-time-FreeBSD developer, I’m somewhat spoiled for a developer environment: a compiler (clang) is included, and installing package something also installs all the development tooling required for something. In other words: chasing development dependencies is pretty much trivial. Many Linux distro’s support split dev-packages, and the names of those vary per-distro. My own deploycala.py script handles a half-dozen common variants. The kdesrc-build tool from KDE does something similar, with known-dependencies lists for Alpine, Arch, Debian, Fedora, Gentoo, Mageia and openSUSE (presumably “and derivatives”). So I decided to put this to the test by turning my recently-installed Plasma Mobile on Desktop into a development VM. Should be simple: the base is KDE neon User Edition, which is (kind of like) Ubuntu, which is (kind of like) Debian, so it ought to be straightforward.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers: Fedora Council, Kebechet and More
Puppy/EasyOS: Release of EasyOS Buster 2.5.5, Kernel 5.10.2 and EasyOS Dunfell 0.101
Videos: All Things Open 2020, "DistroTube" and "Linux Gamer"
