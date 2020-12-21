Language Selection

The 5 Most Beautiful Linux Distros Out Of The Box

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 25th of December 2020 05:16:26 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux

Do you like a beautiful desktop? Yes? Me, too! You know what’s great about Linux? You can change its look and feel the way you want it. But in order to do that, you need the skills to do that, and it’s time-consuming. So you might think, yeah! Let’s use macOS instead! It’s beautiful out of the box. And that’s totally true! But you know what? There’s another way, a way to use Linux that looks totally awesome right out of the box. I’ll show you the 5 most beautiful Linux distros out of the box. Here we go!

More from the same site, a relatively new site

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 25th of December 2020 05:23:53 AM.
  • Best Linux Distros for Windows Users
  • Deepin Linux vs. Elementary OS

    One of the benefits of being a Linux user is that you’re essentially swimming in options of many distros to choose from. In my many years of being a Linux user, I have tried many distros, including Cylon Linux, Ubuntu, Manjaro, Deepin, Zorin OS, Feren OS, CloudReady, Hanna Montanna Linux (lol), KDE neon, Fedora, Peppermint, Bodhi, and more.

  • Opinions or Options: An Honest View of Windows versus Linux

    A war is going on in my house. Yes, that’s right. I call it “The War of O.S.’s.” My wife prefers Mac. My son is clan Microsoft. And I come from the foreign land of Linux. However, in recent years, we have called a truce. I don’t bring up why I think Linux is better and they don’t try to sell me on why it’s not. As long as we keep to the treaty, there is peace at the Catron household. Well, maybe it’s not quite that bad.

    We are, however, people who have strong opinions, preferences, and tastes. That’s pretty much universal. Most people have a favorite sport, favorite team, favorite TV show, or favorite topping on their pizza. Not everyone drives a Ford, Dodge, or Chevy. Nor do we all have the same choice in a restaurant or shop in the same store. Everyone has their own set of likes and dislikes, some more popular than others. And that’s okay. In fact, I believe that is a very good thing.

    How many of us would enjoy going to a restaurant that only served one thing on the menu? Sometimes it’s good; sometimes it’s not, but there are no other choices. Would we be okay with that? Would we come back? I suppose it depends on if we like what they are serving, but for the most part, we expect businesses to give us options that way we have the freedom to choose.

  • 3 Best Linux Distros For Students: Options You Can Try Right Now!

    With some regularity, I read Reddit (and other forum) threads that ask questions like “As a student, what’s the best laptop for me?” It’s all too common nowadays since there’s a big battle going on for the domination of the desktop/laptop operating system. We know about the 3 Big Brothers: Google, Apple, and Microsoft. There’s one that’s not talked about often enough, though, and that’s the Linux space. It offers more power to the user than the 3 Big Brothers combined.

  • 5 Best Linux Distros for Beginners

    How can we not start with Ubuntu? This is one of the most famous distros out there. After the login, we throw into a friendly desktop, similar or not to Windows style. The force of Linux is the chance to have only the thing that we like (all pieces are in fact interchangeable). Following this line, Ubuntu gives us many desktop environments (called also flavor) to pick for all kinds of PC performance or tastes. The difference between those is about the consumption and the look and feel (so you are not limited to a single desktop environment and its features). Its default flavor is Gnome, but as just mentioned you can choose another flavor by installing one of Ubuntu’s derivate.

More in Tux Machines

Adriaan de Groot: Improving developer setup

One of the important parts of getting-started in an project is setting up a developer environment (if you want to do code contributions; other kinds of contributions need different setup). Calamares has a thing called deploycala.py which mangles the system it is run in (recommended only in VMs or live-ISO) while the KDE project has a wiki page on getting involved as a developer and a build tool that can do initial system setup and help with builds. As a most-of-the-time-FreeBSD developer, I’m somewhat spoiled for a developer environment: a compiler (clang) is included, and installing package something also installs all the development tooling required for something. In other words: chasing development dependencies is pretty much trivial. Many Linux distro’s support split dev-packages, and the names of those vary per-distro. My own deploycala.py script handles a half-dozen common variants. The kdesrc-build tool from KDE does something similar, with known-dependencies lists for Alpine, Arch, Debian, Fedora, Gentoo, Mageia and openSUSE (presumably “and derivatives”). So I decided to put this to the test by turning my recently-installed Plasma Mobile on Desktop into a development VM. Should be simple: the base is KDE neon User Edition, which is (kind of like) Ubuntu, which is (kind of like) Debian, so it ought to be straightforward. Read more

Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers: Fedora Council, Kebechet and More

  • Fedora Council November 2020 meeting

    As usual, the Fedora Council held an annual strategy meeting last month. And as usual for 2020, we had to conduct it virtually. Instead of meeting somewhere in person for a few packed days, we decided to split it into several half days over a few weeks. Ben Cotton, the apparently untiring Fedora Program Manager (FPgM), already published the minutes through Zodbot. In this post, I’ll cover some of the discussion in more detail. [...] Modernizing our synchronous communication platform is a bigger challenge. IRC can be daunting to newcomers, but we have a lot invested in it. Hundreds of contributors a day use Zodbot to facilitate meetings, query for information, or give “karma cookies” to other Fedorans. However, Element.io, which uses the Matrix protocol and also provides an IRC bridge. This gives us the opportunity to move more carefully to a modern protocol. [...] With the Fedora 33 release, Fedora IoT was officially promoted to Edition status. Peter Robinson, the IoT Objective Lead, gave us some valuable feedback on the process. The Objectives process should add value for the people involved in the Objective, rather than just producing extra overhead. The Project should be able to provide enough resources that it ends up not being net additional work for the Objective contributors. Being on the Council is great, but it required a lot of effort from Peter and was not balanced with the resources available. Ben Cotton spent some of his time helping the IoT team with some of the administrative work and coordinating with other teams like Websites, Badges, and Design. Future Objectives would benefit from having someone assigned to do that. We’ve asked Ben to work on a proposal for building up a pool of contributors who can be tasked with that in the future. Overall, the IoT Objective was a success. There’s a full review of the outputs and outcomes in the minutes. I’m excited to see what the IoT Edition does in the coming year. Thanks to Peter everyone in the Fedora IoT Working Group, and everyone else who made this happen!

  • Fedora 33 : Install wordpress on Fedora distro.

    For those who are celebrating the winter holidays with the Linux operating system, I have created this little tutorial... First step - update and upgrade the Fedora 33 Linux distro.

  • How we’re helping our employees cope with the grief and loss of the pandemic [Ed: By Red Hat/IBM]
  • Converged, Cloudy and Cognitive: The Top Information Management Trends for 2021

    The growing presence of AI and machine learning “within traditional data environments will take on a large role in processing data and analytics at the edge,” agreed Irshad Raihan, director of cloud storage and data services at Red Hat. It has even been suggested that 75% of enter­prise-generated data will be processed at the edge by 2025, turning this trend into a reality within only a short 5-year period. “But at this time, companies are taking their first steps in developing and/or imple­menting AI and machine-learning capabil­ities to harness deeper and real-time col­laboration and processing across teams,” Raihan said.

  • Use Kebechet machine learning to perform source code operations

    One of the first tools we developed to help us with Project Thoth was Kebechet, which we named for the goddess of freshness and purification. As we separated our software into more and more repositories (each of our Python modules is in its own repository on GitHub), we needed help with releasing new versions and keeping all dependent modules up-to-date. In a team of two and with more than 35 repositories, our process was a major time-burner. Kebechet is a bit of core infrastructure code that can be extended using managers. The most important Kebechet managers are version manager and update manager. The selection of which Kebechet manager to run is configured on a per-repository basis. By using cyborg team members, we wanted interaction with the bot to feel like a human developer. GitHub Issues tells it what to do, and—if something goes wrong—these changes are guarded by pull requests. Continuous testing and code review by other team members are handled the same as code additions from humans. In sum, Kebechet enables robotic process automation as applied to software development. It allows humans to eliminate repetitive, boring, and error-prone tasks, by doing what developers do best. It writes a piece of code to get the job done.

Puppy/EasyOS: Release of EasyOS Buster 2.5.5, Kernel 5.10.2 and EasyOS Dunfell 0.101

  • EasyOS Buster 2.5.5

    The plan for the near future will be another release of Easy Dunfell, with 5.10.x kernel, and after that I want to do some more work on container security.

  • Kernel 5.10.2 compiled in EasyOS Dunfell

    In EasyOS Dunfell-series, I have compiled the 5.10.2 kernel, with the intention it will be used for the next release.

  • EasyOS Dunfell 0.101 released

    The Dunfell-series is built with packages compiled from source, using a fork of OpenEmbedded. It has the 5.10.2 kernel, so will be an opportunity work with that kernel -- eventually, it is expected the mainstream Debian-DEB-based Buster-series will migrate to the Bullseye-series, and likely use the 5.10.x kernel. Note the version number, 0.101, being under 1.0. I have done this so that newcomers won't get confused about which one to download. Currently, the Buster-series is recommended for casual users, mostly because of the convenience of the large DEB repository. However, might promote the Dunfell-series to version-parity with the Buster-series one day, we will see how it goes.

Videos: All Things Open 2020, "DistroTube" and "Linux Gamer"

