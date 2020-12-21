Software: Release Roundup and Older Lists of Applications
Linux Release Roundup #20.52: Xfce 4.16, Kdenlive 20.12, and More New Releases
In the Linux Release Roundup series, we summarize the new application and distribution versions release in the last few days. This keeps you informed with the latest developments in the Linux world.
[Older] 6 Best Note-Taking Apps for Linux
In 1993, only 693 websites existed on the Internet while in ’99, only 23 blogs existed on our dear old friend. In 2006, that number jumped to having over 50 million websites on the Internet. Today, we have over one billion websites on the Internet. We’re no longer swimming in options, we’re drowning in them.
How, then, do we choose the best tools for our productivity, when there are so many options to choose from? It’s like being trapped in the candy store of life! Today, I’ll be taking you through a list of the best note-taking apps for Linux in 2020.
[Older] 6 Best Office Suites for Linux in 2020
Whether you want to admit it or not, Microsoft has been known to have the title “King of Software” for a reason. Their office suite, Office 365 (and its previous iterations) has been (and continues to be) used in many work environments, educational institutions, personal development cases, research facilities, and more.
Just because something is popular, though, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t other, just as effective alternatives. This especially holds true for Linux users, since Office 365 isn’t available on the platform. Here are the 6 best office suites for Linux in 2020 that you can use now (for free).
[Older] The 4 Best Linux Browsers I’ve Used in 2020
Do web browsers make a computer more useful or does a computer make a web browser more useful? In modern-day computing, web browsers have essentially become an all-in-one tool. Google’s Chrome OS is legitimate proof of this statement. We are now able to run word processors, excel sheets, have video meetings, and more, directly from a browser of our choice. Even things like online video editing or Photoshop alternatives (although simpler, for now) are starting to become a thing and garner the attention of developers and designers. Well, we’ll just have to wait and see where we stand just a year or two from now. Anyway, in light of this, I thought it would be great to discuss the best web browsers for Linux you can try right now. Happy reading!
More in Tux Machines
The 5 Most Beautiful Linux Distros Out Of The Box
Do you like a beautiful desktop? Yes? Me, too! You know what’s great about Linux? You can change its look and feel the way you want it. But in order to do that, you need the skills to do that, and it’s time-consuming. So you might think, yeah! Let’s use macOS instead! It’s beautiful out of the box. And that’s totally true! But you know what? There’s another way, a way to use Linux that looks totally awesome right out of the box. I’ll show you the 5 most beautiful Linux distros out of the box. Here we go!
SUSE/OpenSUSE: The Rancher Deal and Result of the Modernizing AutoYaST initiative
Daniel Stenberg: The curl year 2020
As we’re approaching the end of the year, I just want to sum up the curl year with a few words. 2020 has been another glorious year in the curl project. We’ve seen a series of accomplishments and introductions of new things during this the year of the plague. [...] 139 authors wrote commits that were merged (so far). We did nine curl releases, out of which two unfortunately were quicker “panic releases” that patched up problems in the previous release.
Adriaan de Groot: Improving developer setup
One of the important parts of getting-started in an project is setting up a developer environment (if you want to do code contributions; other kinds of contributions need different setup). Calamares has a thing called deploycala.py which mangles the system it is run in (recommended only in VMs or live-ISO) while the KDE project has a wiki page on getting involved as a developer and a build tool that can do initial system setup and help with builds. As a most-of-the-time-FreeBSD developer, I’m somewhat spoiled for a developer environment: a compiler (clang) is included, and installing package something also installs all the development tooling required for something. In other words: chasing development dependencies is pretty much trivial. Many Linux distro’s support split dev-packages, and the names of those vary per-distro. My own deploycala.py script handles a half-dozen common variants. The kdesrc-build tool from KDE does something similar, with known-dependencies lists for Alpine, Arch, Debian, Fedora, Gentoo, Mageia and openSUSE (presumably “and derivatives”). So I decided to put this to the test by turning my recently-installed Plasma Mobile on Desktop into a development VM. Should be simple: the base is KDE neon User Edition, which is (kind of like) Ubuntu, which is (kind of like) Debian, so it ought to be straightforward.
