Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 25th of December 2020 11:42:06 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • Watching Netflix on Ubuntu

    A few years ago, it was challenging to watch Netflix on Linux because users were required to install extra libraries and switch users in the browser. Now, Netflix is supported on Linux, and it doesn’t require additional setup for watching Netflix on Linux.

    Netflix offers users to watch their favorite tv shows, movies, and documentaries anytime from any device like smartphones, computers, and laptops. Now, Ubuntu users can also watch Netflix on their system due to the easy accessibility on Linux. There is a specific way to install Netflix and if you wish to watch on an Ubuntu device. Read on to knowhow to watch Netflix on Ubuntu, we have managed to provide complete details.

  • How to Install XnView MP on Ubuntu 20.04 and Linux Mint 20 – Linux Hint

    XnView MP is a modern and versatile media browser, image viewer, image manager, and photo resizer. It is supported by a no. of platforms and is in access if you are using any of the popular operating systems. It has the privilege to support 500+ formats. As it’s one of the easiest to use, stable and comprehensive photo editor; therefore, it is used by many graphic designers across the globe.

  • How to Find Text in Files in Linux – Linux Hint

    For a system administrator, working with text files is a common phenomenon. Maybe need to find a specific section from piles of log files for troubleshooting something? Or, need to find the document that contains essential information quickly?

    In the case of Linux, there are numerous methods to find texts in files. It’s possible using both built-in tools and 3rd-party apps. Check out how to find texts in files in Linux.

    Finding text in files

    Depending on the number of files you have to perform a search on, there are two ways to perform the text search: automated or manual. If you have to work with a couple of text files, the manual search is more suitable. However, if there are hundreds of text files, then the automated search is the most efficient.

    For automated search, we’ll be using grep. Grep comes pre-installed on any Linux distro. As for manual search, any modern text editor will do the job.

  • Installing Dash to Dock on Ubuntu 20.10 – GNOME Shell Extension for Enhanced Dock – Linux Hint

    Personalization of setting in Linux distributions is one of the highlighted features. There are tons of themes, icons, cursors, and extensions to customize the desktop appearance. Dash to Dock is one of them.

    Dash to Dock is an extension for the GNOME 3 environment that allows adjusting various settings related to the dock. It modifies the default Ubuntu dock to macOS styled dock that ultimately helps to launch and switching applications quickly and conveniently.

  • How to Install ZFS File System on Oracle Linux 8 – Linux Hint

    The Z File System is an integrated file system intended to solve all of the preceding file system architecture’s big issues. It is initially created by Sun MicroSystems. ZFS is a stable, portable file-system with capabilities that are not present in most commonly available file systems nowadays. The ZFS is stable, very much easy to maintain, and flexible. Today, in this article, we will discuss and look at the methods to install ZFS File System on Oracle Linux 8.

»

More in Tux Machines

4 ways open source transformed education in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic required a paradigm change in education in 2020, as face-to-face interaction between teachers and students was largely replaced by remote learning beginning in the spring. Opensource.com writers helped teachers, students, and families around the world rise to the challenge with examples of open software tools fueling innovation in teaching and learning. To document the transition to online instructions and help people adapt to it, our writers offer information about content-creation tools and lesson ideas that will keep teachers and students learning well into 2021 and beyond. Read more

today's howtos

  • Netstat : Master it with these 6 steps - The Linux Juggernaut

    Netstat is a command line utility that can be used to list out all the network connections on a system. It lists out all the tcp, udp socket connections and the unix socket connections. Netstat also displays various network related information such as network connections, routing tables, interface statistics, masquerade connections, multicast memberships etc. In this guide, we will see how to use this tool to gather information about network connections and open ports on a system.

  • npm package manager - install and use on Centos 7 - The Linux Juggernaut [Ed: Creates dependence on Microsoft (security risk)]

    Node.js is a Javascript platform for server-side programming that allows users to build network applications quickly. JavaScript is a client-side programming language, which means it’s processed within the user’s browser. With the advent of Node.js, JavaScript can also be used as a server-side language. By leveraging Javascript on both the front-end and the back-end, development can be more consistent and more feature rich. The name npm is often referred to as an acronym for node package manager though it isn’t official. The npm tool allows users to connect to an online repository containing all the Node.js programs, plugins, modules etc to facilitate easy installation of different programs. In this article, we will explain how to install and use npm, a Node.js package management system, to manage Node.js packages on your system. We’ll be using a centos 7 system for the purpose of this demonstration.

  • Understanding namespaces and cgroups in Linux - The Linux Juggernaut

    Namespaces and cgroups are the building blocks on which the foundation of containers has been laid. In this post, we will explore what are namespaces and cgroups along with brief descriptions of their various types.

  • How To Install & Set Up Manjaro Linux 20 (Screenshots + Video)

    Manjaro was the first Linux distribution I was introduced to when I first started using Linux over nine years ago. At the time, it was not only my favorite distro but one of the most stable distributions.

  • [Older] How To Install & Set Up VirtualBox on Linux

    Virtualization is a powerful tool. It’s kind of like the psychological aspect of visualization, but on a completely higher level. You’re able to immerse yourself in a world that’s not actually there.

  • [Older] How To Install Ubuntu 20.04 (Video + Screenshots)

    If you’re making the transition from Mac or Windows over to Linux, the method of flashing Ubuntu to your USB and installing Linux onto your computer can make or break your entire experience. Today, I’m going to go through the steps so that you can successfully install Ubuntu on your PC.

Software: Release Roundup and Older Lists of Applications

  • Linux Release Roundup #20.52: Xfce 4.16, Kdenlive 20.12, and More New Releases

    In the Linux Release Roundup series, we summarize the new application and distribution versions release in the last few days. This keeps you informed with the latest developments in the Linux world.

  • [Older] 6 Best Note-Taking Apps for Linux

    In 1993, only 693 websites existed on the Internet while in ’99, only 23 blogs existed on our dear old friend. In 2006, that number jumped to having over 50 million websites on the Internet. Today, we have over one billion websites on the Internet. We’re no longer swimming in options, we’re drowning in them. How, then, do we choose the best tools for our productivity, when there are so many options to choose from? It’s like being trapped in the candy store of life! Today, I’ll be taking you through a list of the best note-taking apps for Linux in 2020.

  • [Older] 6 Best Office Suites for Linux in 2020

    Whether you want to admit it or not, Microsoft has been known to have the title “King of Software” for a reason. Their office suite, Office 365 (and its previous iterations) has been (and continues to be) used in many work environments, educational institutions, personal development cases, research facilities, and more. Just because something is popular, though, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t other, just as effective alternatives. This especially holds true for Linux users, since Office 365 isn’t available on the platform. Here are the 6 best office suites for Linux in 2020 that you can use now (for free).

  • [Older] The 4 Best Linux Browsers I’ve Used in 2020

    Do web browsers make a computer more useful or does a computer make a web browser more useful? In modern-day computing, web browsers have essentially become an all-in-one tool. Google’s Chrome OS is legitimate proof of this statement. We are now able to run word processors, excel sheets, have video meetings, and more, directly from a browser of our choice. Even things like online video editing or Photoshop alternatives (although simpler, for now) are starting to become a thing and garner the attention of developers and designers. Well, we’ll just have to wait and see where we stand just a year or two from now. Anyway, in light of this, I thought it would be great to discuss the best web browsers for Linux you can try right now. Happy reading!

The 5 Most Beautiful Linux Distros Out Of The Box

Do you like a beautiful desktop? Yes? Me, too! You know what’s great about Linux? You can change its look and feel the way you want it. But in order to do that, you need the skills to do that, and it’s time-consuming. So you might think, yeah! Let’s use macOS instead! It’s beautiful out of the box. And that’s totally true! But you know what? There’s another way, a way to use Linux that looks totally awesome right out of the box. I’ll show you the 5 most beautiful Linux distros out of the box. Here we go! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6