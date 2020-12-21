today's howtos
Watching Netflix on Ubuntu
A few years ago, it was challenging to watch Netflix on Linux because users were required to install extra libraries and switch users in the browser. Now, Netflix is supported on Linux, and it doesn’t require additional setup for watching Netflix on Linux.
Netflix offers users to watch their favorite tv shows, movies, and documentaries anytime from any device like smartphones, computers, and laptops. Now, Ubuntu users can also watch Netflix on their system due to the easy accessibility on Linux. There is a specific way to install Netflix and if you wish to watch on an Ubuntu device. Read on to knowhow to watch Netflix on Ubuntu, we have managed to provide complete details.
How to Install XnView MP on Ubuntu 20.04 and Linux Mint 20 – Linux Hint
XnView MP is a modern and versatile media browser, image viewer, image manager, and photo resizer. It is supported by a no. of platforms and is in access if you are using any of the popular operating systems. It has the privilege to support 500+ formats. As it’s one of the easiest to use, stable and comprehensive photo editor; therefore, it is used by many graphic designers across the globe.
How to Find Text in Files in Linux – Linux Hint
For a system administrator, working with text files is a common phenomenon. Maybe need to find a specific section from piles of log files for troubleshooting something? Or, need to find the document that contains essential information quickly?
In the case of Linux, there are numerous methods to find texts in files. It’s possible using both built-in tools and 3rd-party apps. Check out how to find texts in files in Linux.
Finding text in files
Depending on the number of files you have to perform a search on, there are two ways to perform the text search: automated or manual. If you have to work with a couple of text files, the manual search is more suitable. However, if there are hundreds of text files, then the automated search is the most efficient.
For automated search, we’ll be using grep. Grep comes pre-installed on any Linux distro. As for manual search, any modern text editor will do the job.
Installing Dash to Dock on Ubuntu 20.10 – GNOME Shell Extension for Enhanced Dock – Linux Hint
Personalization of setting in Linux distributions is one of the highlighted features. There are tons of themes, icons, cursors, and extensions to customize the desktop appearance. Dash to Dock is one of them.
Dash to Dock is an extension for the GNOME 3 environment that allows adjusting various settings related to the dock. It modifies the default Ubuntu dock to macOS styled dock that ultimately helps to launch and switching applications quickly and conveniently.
How to Install ZFS File System on Oracle Linux 8 – Linux Hint
The Z File System is an integrated file system intended to solve all of the preceding file system architecture’s big issues. It is initially created by Sun MicroSystems. ZFS is a stable, portable file-system with capabilities that are not present in most commonly available file systems nowadays. The ZFS is stable, very much easy to maintain, and flexible. Today, in this article, we will discuss and look at the methods to install ZFS File System on Oracle Linux 8.
4 ways open source transformed education in 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic required a paradigm change in education in 2020, as face-to-face interaction between teachers and students was largely replaced by remote learning beginning in the spring. Opensource.com writers helped teachers, students, and families around the world rise to the challenge with examples of open software tools fueling innovation in teaching and learning. To document the transition to online instructions and help people adapt to it, our writers offer information about content-creation tools and lesson ideas that will keep teachers and students learning well into 2021 and beyond.
Software: Release Roundup and Older Lists of Applications
The 5 Most Beautiful Linux Distros Out Of The Box
Do you like a beautiful desktop? Yes? Me, too! You know what’s great about Linux? You can change its look and feel the way you want it. But in order to do that, you need the skills to do that, and it’s time-consuming. So you might think, yeah! Let’s use macOS instead! It’s beautiful out of the box. And that’s totally true! But you know what? There’s another way, a way to use Linux that looks totally awesome right out of the box. I’ll show you the 5 most beautiful Linux distros out of the box. Here we go!
