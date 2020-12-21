If you’re making the transition from Mac or Windows over to Linux, the method of flashing Ubuntu to your USB and installing Linux onto your computer can make or break your entire experience. Today, I’m going to go through the steps so that you can successfully install Ubuntu on your PC.

Manjaro was the first Linux distribution I was introduced to when I first started using Linux over nine years ago. At the time, it was not only my favorite distro but one of the most stable distributions.

Namespaces and cgroups are the building blocks on which the foundation of containers has been laid. In this post, we will explore what are namespaces and cgroups along with brief descriptions of their various types.

Node.js is a Javascript platform for server-side programming that allows users to build network applications quickly. JavaScript is a client-side programming language, which means it’s processed within the user’s browser. With the advent of Node.js, JavaScript can also be used as a server-side language. By leveraging Javascript on both the front-end and the back-end, development can be more consistent and more feature rich. The name npm is often referred to as an acronym for node package manager though it isn’t official. The npm tool allows users to connect to an online repository containing all the Node.js programs, plugins, modules etc to facilitate easy installation of different programs. In this article, we will explain how to install and use npm, a Node.js package management system, to manage Node.js packages on your system. We’ll be using a centos 7 system for the purpose of this demonstration.

Netstat is a command line utility that can be used to list out all the network connections on a system. It lists out all the tcp, udp socket connections and the unix socket connections. Netstat also displays various network related information such as network connections, routing tables, interface statistics, masquerade connections, multicast memberships etc. In this guide, we will see how to use this tool to gather information about network connections and open ports on a system.

The COVID-19 pandemic required a paradigm change in education in 2020, as face-to-face interaction between teachers and students was largely replaced by remote learning beginning in the spring. Opensource.com writers helped teachers, students, and families around the world rise to the challenge with examples of open software tools fueling innovation in teaching and learning. To document the transition to online instructions and help people adapt to it, our writers offer information about content-creation tools and lesson ideas that will keep teachers and students learning well into 2021 and beyond.

Software: Release Roundup and Older Lists of Applications Linux Release Roundup #20.52: Xfce 4.16, Kdenlive 20.12, and More New Releases In the Linux Release Roundup series, we summarize the new application and distribution versions release in the last few days. This keeps you informed with the latest developments in the Linux world.

