Programming Leftovers
-
How Do I Merge One Branch to Another with Git?
One of the most powerful Git’s features is the branch creation and merge operation. Git allows users to create a new branch and merge them into the development code. This feature improves the workflow of the development process for various projects by encouraging more focused, smaller, and granular commits.
In most of the legacy version control systems such as CVS in which the difficulty of merging restricted it to advance users. The modern centralized version control system like subversion requires commits to be made on the central repository. When talking about Git, we have to create a new branch code to add a new feature or bug fix.
In this article, we will show you how to create a new branch, add commits to new features, and merge master with a new branch.
-
Show Git Tree in Terminal
The git log command is a useful command that allows you to look at Git commits history. However, this text-based log may not be preferred by most users, since the output can be very difficult and complex to visualize and interpret. A more visually appealing way to present this log is in the form of a Git tree. This article describes several methods that you can use to create a Git tree in the terminal in Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to use heredoc as a text editor | Opensource.com
There’s a somewhat obscure feature in Linux and Unix shells that allows you to open a sort of do-while loop for the cat command. It’s called the heredoc, and it enables you to have, more or less, a text editor no matter what shell you’re using.
-
Wasmer 1.0 RC1 Released For Running WebAssembly On The Desktop Or Anywhere
It's looking like Wasmer 1.0 will be released early in the new year as the open-source WebAssembly run-time for desktops or to run WASM code anywhere as a "universal runtime" in contexts outside of the web browser.
[...]
This Rust-based WebAssembly implementation has seen a few low-level changes and a couple fixes to comprise the 1.0-RC1 release. This should be the Wasmer 1.0.0 API barring any last minute issues coming up.
-
control-archive 1.9.0
This release switches to gpg1 in order to support older keys and produces better diagnostics when the X-PGP-Sig header is invalid because it's missing the useless version field. It also includes various hierarchy metadata updates, including adding rocksolid.*, removing dictator.* at its maintainer's request, and updating the fr.* key.
-
Intel Preparing Linear Address Masking Support (LAM)
A few days ago there was a glibc commit mentioning Intel "LAM" and now the updated Intel documentation sheds more light on this forthcoming processor feature.
Intel updated their programming reference manual this week with new features coming to future Intel CPUs. This includes outlining Intel LAM to shed more light on it. The December 2020 update also includes updates to the Enhanced Hardware Feedback Interface as well as a chapter on new error codes for Sapphire Rapids processors. The Enhanced Hardware Feedback Interface functionality was talked about a few months ago.
-
3 critical [buzzword] concepts we explored in 2020
Looking back through Opensource.com's articles about [buzzword] in 2020, there was a bit of something for everyone—from people starting the [buzzword] journey to seasoned [buzzword] veterans. The articles focused on testing, software methodologies, and [buzzword]' most important part: the people. Here are the top 10 [buzzword] articles of 2020.
-
Day 25: Reminiscence, refinement, revolution – Raku Advent Calendar
Christmas day, 2015. I woke up in the south of Ukraine – in the very same apartment where I’d lived for a month back in the spring, hacking on the NFG representation of Unicode. NFG was just one of the missing pieces that had to fall into place during 2015 in order for that Christmas – finally – to bring the first official release of the language we now know as Raku.
I sipped a coffee and looked out onto a snowy courtyard. That, at least, was reassuring. Snow around Christmas was relatively common in my childhood. It ceased to be the year after I bought a sledge. I opened my laptop, and took a look at the #perl6-dev IRC channel. Release time would be soon – and I would largely be a spectator.
My contributions to the Rakudo compiler had started eight years prior. I had no idea what I was getting myself into, although if I had known, I’m pretty sure I’d still have done it. The technical challenges were, of course, fascinating for somebody who had developed a keen interesting in languages, compilers, and runtimes while at university. Larry designs languages with an eye on what’s possible, not on what’s easy, for the implementer. I learned, and continue to learn, a tremendous amount by virtue of working on Raku implementation. Aside from that, the regular speaking at workshops and conferences opened the door to spending some years as a teacher of software development and architecture, and after that left me with a wealth of knowledge to draw on as I moved on to focus on consultancy on developer tooling. Most precious of all, however, are the friendships forged with some of those sharing the Raku journey – which I can only imagine lasting a lifetime.
-
35 Data Science Python Libraries for Scientists
Python is an interpreted general-purpose programming language. It is used for web development, desktop application development, system scripting and automation.
It is a high-level language created in the early 1991 by Guido van Rossum and maintained by Python Software Foundation.
The language is easy to learn which makes it suitable for beginners and students. We recommended it for teens and children in this article. It also works on different platforms and operating systems like Windows, Linux, macOS and Raspberry Pi.
Python can be treated in a functional, object-oriented or procedural way.
The current and most active Python version is Python 3. However, some applications and frameworks are still using Python 2.7.
-
How to Create a Simple Application in Go Language
This article will cover a tutorial on creating a simple “Hello World” application in Go programming language. All code samples and commands in this article are tested with the Go language version 1.14.7 on Ubuntu 20.10.
-
Philip Chimento: Advent of Rust, Day 22 and 23: Profiling, Algorithms, and Data Structures
It’s that time again, time for a new post in the chronicle of me teaching myself the Rust programming language by solving programming puzzles from Advent of Code 2020.
-
In memoriam of Karsten Loesing
It's with deep sorrow that we share that our dear friend, colleague, and Tor core contributor Karsten Loesing passed away on the afternoon of Friday, December 18, 2020. No one is prepared for such an unimaginable loss. Our deepest sympathies go to Karsten's family at this moment, his wife and his children. Karsten was part of the Tor community for 13 years and an amazing, smart, thoughtful, and gentle person who has touched us all. Over the course of these years we saw him not only grow as a colleague at Tor but as a father to his family. His positive, attentive, and kind presence helped us grow as people as well. Dr. Karsten Loesing joined Tor in 2007 as a Google Summer of Code student to work on Distributed Tor Directory, and earned his PhD in Computer Science at Germany’s University of Bamberg in 2009 on a Tor-related topic, "Distributed Storage for Tor Hidden Service Descriptors".
What is Systemd in Linux?
Systemd is a manager that manages starts, stops, restart services in Linux, and handles how service will start when the system power-up. Init.d is used before systemd is not in the market. But in recent systemd gain huge popularity and love from the Linux community. Today almost all major Linux distributions ship systemd as the default system component for Linux system./p>
