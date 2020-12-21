Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Development
  • How Do I Merge One Branch to Another with Git?

    One of the most powerful Git’s features is the branch creation and merge operation. Git allows users to create a new branch and merge them into the development code. This feature improves the workflow of the development process for various projects by encouraging more focused, smaller, and granular commits.

    In most of the legacy version control systems such as CVS in which the difficulty of merging restricted it to advance users. The modern centralized version control system like subversion requires commits to be made on the central repository. When talking about Git, we have to create a new branch code to add a new feature or bug fix.

    In this article, we will show you how to create a new branch, add commits to new features, and merge master with a new branch.

  • Show Git Tree in Terminal

    The git log command is a useful command that allows you to look at Git commits history. However, this text-based log may not be preferred by most users, since the output can be very difficult and complex to visualize and interpret. A more visually appealing way to present this log is in the form of a Git tree. This article describes several methods that you can use to create a Git tree in the terminal in Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to use heredoc as a text editor | Opensource.com

    There’s a somewhat obscure feature in Linux and Unix shells that allows you to open a sort of do-while loop for the cat command. It’s called the heredoc, and it enables you to have, more or less, a text editor no matter what shell you’re using.

  • Wasmer 1.0 RC1 Released For Running WebAssembly On The Desktop Or Anywhere

    It's looking like Wasmer 1.0 will be released early in the new year as the open-source WebAssembly run-time for desktops or to run WASM code anywhere as a "universal runtime" in contexts outside of the web browser.

    [...]

    This Rust-based WebAssembly implementation has seen a few low-level changes and a couple fixes to comprise the 1.0-RC1 release. This should be the Wasmer 1.0.0 API barring any last minute issues coming up.

  • control-archive 1.9.0

    This release switches to gpg1 in order to support older keys and produces better diagnostics when the X-PGP-Sig header is invalid because it's missing the useless version field. It also includes various hierarchy metadata updates, including adding rocksolid.*, removing dictator.* at its maintainer's request, and updating the fr.* key.

  • Intel Preparing Linear Address Masking Support (LAM)

    A few days ago there was a glibc commit mentioning Intel "LAM" and now the updated Intel documentation sheds more light on this forthcoming processor feature.

    Intel updated their programming reference manual this week with new features coming to future Intel CPUs. This includes outlining Intel LAM to shed more light on it. The December 2020 update also includes updates to the Enhanced Hardware Feedback Interface as well as a chapter on new error codes for Sapphire Rapids processors. The Enhanced Hardware Feedback Interface functionality was talked about a few months ago.

  • 3 critical [buzzword] concepts we explored in 2020

    Looking back through Opensource.com's articles about [buzzword] in 2020, there was a bit of something for everyone—from people starting the [buzzword] journey to seasoned [buzzword] veterans. The articles focused on testing, software methodologies, and [buzzword]' most important part: the people. Here are the top 10 [buzzword] articles of 2020.

  • Day 25: Reminiscence, refinement, revolution – Raku Advent Calendar

    Christmas day, 2015. I woke up in the south of Ukraine – in the very same apartment where I’d lived for a month back in the spring, hacking on the NFG representation of Unicode. NFG was just one of the missing pieces that had to fall into place during 2015 in order for that Christmas – finally – to bring the first official release of the language we now know as Raku.

    I sipped a coffee and looked out onto a snowy courtyard. That, at least, was reassuring. Snow around Christmas was relatively common in my childhood. It ceased to be the year after I bought a sledge. I opened my laptop, and took a look at the #perl6-dev IRC channel. Release time would be soon – and I would largely be a spectator.

    My contributions to the Rakudo compiler had started eight years prior. I had no idea what I was getting myself into, although if I had known, I’m pretty sure I’d still have done it. The technical challenges were, of course, fascinating for somebody who had developed a keen interesting in languages, compilers, and runtimes while at university. Larry designs languages with an eye on what’s possible, not on what’s easy, for the implementer. I learned, and continue to learn, a tremendous amount by virtue of working on Raku implementation. Aside from that, the regular speaking at workshops and conferences opened the door to spending some years as a teacher of software development and architecture, and after that left me with a wealth of knowledge to draw on as I moved on to focus on consultancy on developer tooling. Most precious of all, however, are the friendships forged with some of those sharing the Raku journey – which I can only imagine lasting a lifetime.

  • 35 Data Science Python Libraries for Scientists

    Python is an interpreted general-purpose programming language. It is used for web development, desktop application development, system scripting and automation.

    It is a high-level language created in the early 1991 by Guido van Rossum and maintained by Python Software Foundation.

    The language is easy to learn which makes it suitable for beginners and students. We recommended it for teens and children in this article. It also works on different platforms and operating systems like Windows, Linux, macOS and Raspberry Pi.

    Python can be treated in a functional, object-oriented or procedural way.

    The current and most active Python version is Python 3. However, some applications and frameworks are still using Python 2.7.

  • How to Create a Simple Application in Go Language

    This article will cover a tutorial on creating a simple “Hello World” application in Go programming language. All code samples and commands in this article are tested with the Go language version 1.14.7 on Ubuntu 20.10.

  • Philip Chimento: Advent of Rust, Day 22 and 23: Profiling, Algorithms, and Data Structures

    It’s that time again, time for a new post in the chronicle of me teaching myself the Rust programming language by solving programming puzzles from Advent of Code 2020.

In memoriam of Karsten Loesing

It's with deep sorrow that we share that our dear friend, colleague, and Tor core contributor Karsten Loesing passed away on the afternoon of Friday, December 18, 2020. No one is prepared for such an unimaginable loss. Our deepest sympathies go to Karsten's family at this moment, his wife and his children. Karsten was part of the Tor community for 13 years and an amazing, smart, thoughtful, and gentle person who has touched us all. Over the course of these years we saw him not only grow as a colleague at Tor but as a father to his family. His positive, attentive, and kind presence helped us grow as people as well. Dr. Karsten Loesing joined Tor in 2007 as a Google Summer of Code student to work on Distributed Tor Directory, and earned his PhD in Computer Science at Germany’s University of Bamberg in 2009 on a Tor-related topic, "Distributed Storage for Tor Hidden Service Descriptors". Read more

What is Systemd in Linux?

Systemd is a manager that manages starts, stops, restart services in Linux, and handles how service will start when the system power-up. Init.d is used before systemd is not in the market. But in recent systemd gain huge popularity and love from the Linux community. Today almost all major Linux distributions ship systemd as the default system component for Linux system./p> Read more

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • 8 Reasons Linux is the Most Used OS for Web Hosting

    In the end, Linux isn’t the most popular OS for web hosting just because their mascot is adorable (though he undoubtedly is). Linux’s open-source operating system allows for flexibility, customization, and security that other operating systems just don’t compare. Not to mention it’s less expensive, compatible, and gradually becoming the preferred option (okay, I mentioned it). If you’re debating on whether to try it out, I say, “go for it!” As we’ve established, it’s free, so the only thing it will cost you is time. Plus, the reward is well worth it. Just ask Tux.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Rebase Me Out Of Here

    For real though, I’ve spent literal hours over the past week just rebasing stuff and managing conflicts. And then rebasing again after diffing against a reference commit when I inevitably discover that I fucked up the merge somehow. But now the rebasing is done for a few minutes while I run more unit tests, so it’s finally time to blog. It’s been a busy week. Nothing I’ve done has been very interesting. Lots of stabilizing and refactoring. The blogging must continue, however, so here goes. [...] Some profiling was done recently by bleeding edge tester Witold Baryluk, and it turns out that zink is using slightly less GPU memory than some native drivers, though it’s also using slightly more than some other native drivers... [...] It also means that any time actual QBOs are used (which is all the time for competent apps), I’ll eventually have the ability to asynchronously post the result data from a query onto a user buffer without triggering a stall. Functionally, this isn’t a super complex maneuver: I’ve already got a utility function that performs a vkCmdCopyQueryPoolResults for regular QBO handling, so repurposing this to be called any time a query was ended, combined with modifying the parsing function to first map the internal buffer, was sufficient.

  • [Librem 5] App Showcase: Lollypop

    Within the PureOS Store, you can easily install Lollypop, a desktop music player that has been adapted for use on the go. Simply put your music in ~/Music and start the app.

  • Actinius launches nRF9160 SoM and XBee module with NB-IoT, LTE Cat-M, and GPS

    Last year, Actinius launched Icarus IoT Board equipped with nRF9160 SiP providing GPS & NB-IoT connectivity in Adafruit Feather form factor. The company is now back with more compact Nordic Semi nRF9160 hardware, namely the tiny 28×18.5mm Icarus SoM with built-in eSIM, as well as Icarus Bee XBee module that incorporates Icarus SoM plus a nano-SIM slot, as well as an RGB LED and a user button.

  • IAR Adds Continuous Integration Support for RISC-V-Based Linux Automation Workflows

    IAR Systems has updated its RISC-V build tools to support automated application build and test processes on Linux-based frameworks, enabling streamlined workflows for Continuous Integration (CI) while maintaining code quality control via the C-STAT static code analysis tool. The IAR build tools for Linux provided with the latest RISC-V update include the IAR C/C++ Compiler, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, C-STAT, and runtime libraries. The package can be integrated into systems like CMake or Ninja, or CI engines like Jenkins and Bamboo using the IARBuild command line utility.

