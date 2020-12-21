today's leftovers
8 Reasons Linux is the Most Used OS for Web Hosting
In the end, Linux isn’t the most popular OS for web hosting just because their mascot is adorable (though he undoubtedly is). Linux’s open-source operating system allows for flexibility, customization, and security that other operating systems just don’t compare.
Not to mention it’s less expensive, compatible, and gradually becoming the preferred option (okay, I mentioned it).
If you’re debating on whether to try it out, I say, “go for it!” As we’ve established, it’s free, so the only thing it will cost you is time. Plus, the reward is well worth it. Just ask Tux.
Mike Blumenkrantz: Rebase Me Out Of Here
For real though, I’ve spent literal hours over the past week just rebasing stuff and managing conflicts. And then rebasing again after diffing against a reference commit when I inevitably discover that I fucked up the merge somehow.
But now the rebasing is done for a few minutes while I run more unit tests, so it’s finally time to blog.
It’s been a busy week. Nothing I’ve done has been very interesting. Lots of stabilizing and refactoring.
The blogging must continue, however, so here goes.
[...]
Some profiling was done recently by bleeding edge tester Witold Baryluk, and it turns out that zink is using slightly less GPU memory than some native drivers, though it’s also using slightly more than some other native drivers...
[...]
It also means that any time actual QBOs are used (which is all the time for competent apps), I’ll eventually have the ability to asynchronously post the result data from a query onto a user buffer without triggering a stall.
Functionally, this isn’t a super complex maneuver: I’ve already got a utility function that performs a vkCmdCopyQueryPoolResults for regular QBO handling, so repurposing this to be called any time a query was ended, combined with modifying the parsing function to first map the internal buffer, was sufficient.
[Librem 5] App Showcase: Lollypop
Within the PureOS Store, you can easily install Lollypop, a desktop music player that has been adapted for use on the go. Simply put your music in ~/Music and start the app.
Actinius launches nRF9160 SoM and XBee module with NB-IoT, LTE Cat-M, and GPS
Last year, Actinius launched Icarus IoT Board equipped with nRF9160 SiP providing GPS & NB-IoT connectivity in Adafruit Feather form factor. The company is now back with more compact Nordic Semi nRF9160 hardware, namely the tiny 28×18.5mm Icarus SoM with built-in eSIM, as well as Icarus Bee XBee module that incorporates Icarus SoM plus a nano-SIM slot, as well as an RGB LED and a user button.
IAR Adds Continuous Integration Support for RISC-V-Based Linux Automation Workflows
IAR Systems has updated its RISC-V build tools to support automated application build and test processes on Linux-based frameworks, enabling streamlined workflows for Continuous Integration (CI) while maintaining code quality control via the C-STAT static code analysis tool.
The IAR build tools for Linux provided with the latest RISC-V update include the IAR C/C++ Compiler, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, C-STAT, and runtime libraries. The package can be integrated into systems like CMake or Ninja, or CI engines like Jenkins and Bamboo using the IARBuild command line utility.
In memoriam of Karsten Loesing
It's with deep sorrow that we share that our dear friend, colleague, and Tor core contributor Karsten Loesing passed away on the afternoon of Friday, December 18, 2020. No one is prepared for such an unimaginable loss. Our deepest sympathies go to Karsten's family at this moment, his wife and his children. Karsten was part of the Tor community for 13 years and an amazing, smart, thoughtful, and gentle person who has touched us all. Over the course of these years we saw him not only grow as a colleague at Tor but as a father to his family. His positive, attentive, and kind presence helped us grow as people as well. Dr. Karsten Loesing joined Tor in 2007 as a Google Summer of Code student to work on Distributed Tor Directory, and earned his PhD in Computer Science at Germany’s University of Bamberg in 2009 on a Tor-related topic, "Distributed Storage for Tor Hidden Service Descriptors".
What is Systemd in Linux?
Systemd is a manager that manages starts, stops, restart services in Linux, and handles how service will start when the system power-up. Init.d is used before systemd is not in the market. But in recent systemd gain huge popularity and love from the Linux community. Today almost all major Linux distributions ship systemd as the default system component for Linux system./p>
