4MLinux 35.0 STABLE released.
The status of the 4MLinux 35.0 series has been changed to STABLE. Edit your documents with LibreOffice 7.0.4.2 and GNOME Office (AbiWord 3.0.4, GIMP 2.10.22, Gnumeric 1.12.48), share your files using DropBox 109.4.517, surf the Internet with Firefox 84.0 and Chromium 83.0.4103.116, send emails via Thunderbird 78.6.0, enjoy your music collection with Audacious 4.0.5, watch your favorite videos with VLC 3.0.11 and mpv 0.32.0, play games powered by Mesa 20.1.7 and Wine 5.21. You can also setup the 4MLinux LAMP Server (Linux 5.4.75, Apache 2.4.46, MariaDB 10.5.7, PHP 5.6.40 and PHP 7.4.12). Perl 5.32.0, Python 2.7.18, and Python 3.8.5 are also available.
As always, the new major release has some new features. Inkscape (vector graphics editor) is now available as a downloadable extension. Dangerous Dave has been added to the collection of games which can be played via DOSBox. Notepad++ (advanced code editor) has been included in the 4MLinux Wine package. Nmap (network scanner) and ircII (IRC client) have been added to the 4MLinux Server.
today's howtos
The PinePhone continues to evolve
Phones have the modem builtin to the SoC, and the Librem 5 and Pinephone separate modem, done for security reasons, has made reduction of power consumption a major challenge. So, the breakthrough with the PinePhone modem is very good news. Though, that new modem firmware might not be in shipped phones for awhile. There is no other phone that I know of, that has an interface in the back, for adding custom devices. The i2c interface in the PinePhone has proved to be very popular and some great products are coming out. Then there's the docking station. The phone is designed from scratch to work with the docking station, and this has always been one of the dreams of "convergence" -- have a docking station at home, with USB keyboard and mouse connected, and TV or monitor, plug in the phone, and you have a regular Linux-based PC. So, you might have picked up from my positive statements that I like the PinePhone. Yeah, it is on the cards that I will buy one, but might wait until mid-2021 or thereabouts, to get the more refined iteration of the hardware design and more fully-functional software.
Redox OS 0.6.0
A number of new projects have been introduced during this release cycle, and many improvements have been landed. Very many bugs have been squashed. This list is an extreme over-simplification of the thousands of commits done since the last release. Hopefully, releases will happen more often so this is not always the case. Also: Redox OS 0.6 Released With Many Fixes, Rewritten Kernel Memory Manager - Phoronix
