today's howtos Alpine Linux Apk Command Examples - OSTechNix This guide explains what is Apk package manager and how to do various Alpine Linux package management operations using Apk command line package manager with examples. A brief introduction to apk package manager Apk, stands for Alpine Package Keeper, is the default package manager for Alpine Linux. It is used to install, update, upgrade, search, list and remove packages on a running Alpine Linux system. Apk is the part of apk-tools package which comes pre-installed in all Alpine Linux versions. Apk retrieves packages as well as information about available packages in the online repositories. Each repository contains a special index file, named APKINDEX.tar.gz. All software packages stored in a repository are digitally signed tar.gz archives. They have the extension .apk, and are often called "a-packs".

How to Use the Linux Export Command in Everyday Computing The Linux export command marks which values need to be passed to a set of child processes. It is a simple but useful feature provided by the bash shell. It allows admins to pass configuration parameters for the environment without disrupting the current session. This is why the exported variables are not used until the terminal session has been restarted. Luckily, the export command is very simple to use and easy to master. In this guide, we will advise starting users on how to use export in Linux.

How to Use the Docker Exec Command to Interact with Your Docker Containers The Docker exec command is a very useful command for interacting with your running docker containers. When working with Docker you will likely have the need to access the shell or CLI of the docker containers you have deployed, which you can do using docker exec.

How to Install Nextcloud on Ubuntu 20.04 Nextcloud is an open-source, flexible, and self-hosted cloud storage service. It is a fork of Owncloud and very similar to DropBox and other cloud storage services. With Nextcloud, you can share and sync files, contacts, and data across your devices. It supports two-factor authentication and protects the public links with a password. Nextcloud comes with a rich set of features including, an Online document editor, Calendar Management, Video calls with chat, File sync and sharing, Media Playing, Contact management, and many more.

How To Install and Configure GitLab on Ubuntu 20.04 – TecAdmin Gitlab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle management tool developed by GitLab Inc. It provides git version control repository management, issue tracking, To-Do list, continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) pipelines for the applications. Gitlab also supports integration with various services. The Community edition of Gitlab is available free for use on development and production environment. It provides large number of features required for small to large scale companies. The enterprise edition provides more features but required a paid license. This tutorial will help you to install Gitlab on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux system. You are going to install Gitlab community edition using this tutorial.

How To Install RabbitMQ on Debian 10 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RabbitMQ on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, RabbitMQ is open source message broker software (sometimes called message-oriented middleware) that implements the Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP). The RabbitMQ server is written in the Erlang programming language and is built on the Open Telecom Platform framework for clustering and failover. Client libraries to interface with the broker are available for all major programming languages. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of RabbitMQ on a Debian 10 (Buster).

Top 5 best remote work guides for 2020 | Enable Sysadmin Over the past year, Enable Sysadmin had a series of articles detailing a variety of strategies for working within this new paradigm. My coworker and good friend Anthony Critelli taught us five best practices for administering systems remotely, including some fancy SSH agent forwarding. From the Red Hat side, Ken Hess detailed some remote support options that can help you safely troubleshoot both corporate users and family members that might be having trouble. Both Ken and I published articles detailing some tips for working from home. As I have been a remote worker for quite a few years, I've picked up a few tips and tricks along the way for making it a little easier to manage. Some of these are technical, like my tmux and mosh combo, whereas some are decidedly non-technical, like having a dedicated workspace whenever possible. Ken provides some excellent guidance around self-care by dressing for success and taking frequent breaks. Finally, Sudoer Nathan Lager from Red Hat has some excellent suggestions on how to keep yourself secure when you aren't afforded the luxury of the corporate office. Though these topics took on a special importance over the past year, they are no less important going into the coming year. I hope you find them useful!

The PinePhone continues to evolve Phones have the modem builtin to the SoC, and the Librem 5 and Pinephone separate modem, done for security reasons, has made reduction of power consumption a major challenge. So, the breakthrough with the PinePhone modem is very good news. Though, that new modem firmware might not be in shipped phones for awhile. There is no other phone that I know of, that has an interface in the back, for adding custom devices. The i2c interface in the PinePhone has proved to be very popular and some great products are coming out. Then there's the docking station. The phone is designed from scratch to work with the docking station, and this has always been one of the dreams of "convergence" -- have a docking station at home, with USB keyboard and mouse connected, and TV or monitor, plug in the phone, and you have a regular Linux-based PC. So, you might have picked up from my positive statements that I like the PinePhone. Yeah, it is on the cards that I will buy one, but might wait until mid-2021 or thereabouts, to get the more refined iteration of the hardware design and more fully-functional software.