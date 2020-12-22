KDE/Kai Uwe Broulik: Holiday Hacking
I want KDE applications to offer thumbnails for as many file types as possible, so over the years I’ve written a bunch of thumbnailers in kio-extras, such as for AppImages, Open Document (odt, ods, odp, …) files, various ebooks formats (epub, fiction book), Microsoft Office XML documents, and other files conforming to the “Open Packaging Convention”. Thankfully, modern document formats are often just ZIP archives (that can easily be handled using our KArchive framework) which already contain a thumbnail generated by the authoring application.
Furthermore, I even improved the Windows EXE and ICO thumbnailer to choose the prettiest icon available and even added support for friggin’ 16-bit executables from Windows 3.1. Qt already comes with support for reading ICO and CUR (Cursor) files but there’s no support for animated cursors (ANI). Naturally, I sat down and started writing a thumbnailer for that. A short while into reading the file format specification, I realized I might as well write a proper KImageFormats plugin, so that any Qt application, like Kolourpaint and Gwenview, can present those files. Gwenview would even play them like a GIF animation!
[...]
A few days ago Nate was approached about a new “platform profiles” ACPI API that will be added to the Linux kernel. It will allow to apply certain power management presets, such as “balanced”, “quiet”, “performance” without having to worry about changing specific details, like setting CPU frequency explicitly on the software side. Knowing that I’ve wanted a setting like this forever, Nate told me about this, and on Christmas Eve after returning from a smaller-than-usual family dinner I fired up a Linux kernel build and wrote a KAuth helper for manipulating those new sysfs files.
[...]
I also added a PowerDevil action which can automatically change the profile when you plug in/out your power supply or the battery is running low. Finally, I also added a DBus interface for enumerating and switching profiles that can then be used for some sort of UI in battery monitor to change between profiles anytime. I actually haven’t managed to get it working on my ThinkPad just yet but it looked simple enough to write that plug-in blindly.
