The complete guide for NMAP Command
Nmap is one of the most popular free and open-source command-line utility network scannings. Nmap can be used to discover hosts and services use by the system on the same network.
A Nmap tool helps you to audit local and remote server open ports and the network details.
It is available in all major operating systems such as Windows, Linux, and macOS. There is another nmap product known as zenmap, which is GUI based version of Nmap.
Today we guide you on using Nmap in all major Linux distribution like port status, multiple hosts and, many more.
Check Netspeed from Terminal in Linux
Ever wondered how to check your Netspeed without leaving your Terminal. Today we use one most popular Linux utility to check the net speed in all major Linux distribution. speedtest-cli is a command-line based interface for testing internet bandwidth. It uses speedtest.net to show network speed.
Linux 5.11 Is Regressing Hard For AMD Performance With Schedutil
It's not the Grinch in 2020 that stole Christmas, but the Schedutil CPU frequency scaling governor on the in-development Linux 5.11 kernel that is thrashing performance for AMD Zen 2 and newer. Distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, and Manjaro are beginning to use CPUFreq Schedutil by default on newer kernels and thus leading to a very bad initial/out-of-the-box experience with the current behavior on the early Linux 5.11 code. As noted a few days ago, PostgreSQL performance was looking very good on AMD EPYC 7002 servers, Upon further testing PostgreSQL was indeed improving nicely across multiple AMD servers but when looking at more workloads, it began looking like a very mixed bag with some workloads often regressing significantly on Linux 5.11 in its current state as we approach the end of the merge window this weekend.
OBS Studio: New Release and Christmas Gift From Pocock
It's 2020: Linux Kernel Sees New Port To The Nintendo 64
It's been a turbulent year and 2020 is certainly ending interesting in the Linux/open-source space... If it wasn't odd enough seeing Sony providing a new official Linux driver for their PlayStation 5 DualSense controller for ending out the year, there is also a new Linux port to the Nintendo 64 game console... Yes, a brand new port to the game console that launched more than two decades ago. Open-source developer Lauri Kasanen who has contributed to Mesa and the Linux graphics stack took to developing a new Nintendo 64 port and announced it this Christmas day. This isn't the first time Linux has been ported to the N64 but prior attempts weren't aimed at potentially upstreaming it into the mainline Linux kernel.
