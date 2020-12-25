MY 'MUST-HAVE' GNOME EXTENSIONS
I currently run Ubuntu 20.10 on my main desktop PC. GNOME Shell is the default desktop, and while it’s great, one very useful feature is the ability to supplement or alter the default behaviour with extensions and other add-ons. Ubuntu ships with a couple of extensions by default, but I’ve added a few on top, and this blog post details what they are and how to get them, in no particular order…
I have multiple input and output audio devices on my computer. A USB-attached Focusrite Scarlett Solo mixer enables my to attach an XLR-connected microphone and headphones to the PC. I have a small desktop speaker which I use when I’m tired of wearing headphones. I also often have a Magewell HDMI capture card, Logitech C920 webcam, and a Canon EOS M100 mirrorless camera. They also show up as audio capture devices.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 625 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This week in KDE: kio-fuse and NeoChat rise
First of all, KDE’s FUSE-based remote location mounter kio-fuse got its first stable release, which means it can now be pre-installed by distros. [...] Dolphin now lets you set its “homepage” to non-local locations including arbitrary KIOSlaves, such as remote://, baloosearch:// and so on (Derek Christ, Dolphin 21.04) KRunner’s history is now activity-aware by default! This means for example that there will no longer be a data leak if you use an activity with history turned off (Alexander Lohnau, Plasma 5.21)
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
16 hours 43 min ago
1 day 47 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago