GIMP 2.99.4 Released As One Step Closer To GIMP 3.0
Adding to the open-source Christmas excitement this year was the release of GIMP 2.99.4 that puts this image editor one step closer to the long-awaited GIMP 3.0.
GIMP 3.0 has been long sought for finally transitioning this open-source image manipulation program from the GTK2 to GTK3 toolkit even while GTK 4.0 was released this month. With GIMP 2.99.4 there are usability fixes, a new paint select tool, multi-threaded JPEG2000 decoding support, and initial documentation for how to port existing GIMP plug-ins to the 3.0 code-base. There are also various usability improvements, better device defaults, and more.
