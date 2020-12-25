This week in KDE: kio-fuse and NeoChat rise
First of all, KDE’s FUSE-based remote location mounter kio-fuse got its first stable release, which means it can now be pre-installed by distros.
Dolphin now lets you set its “homepage” to non-local locations including arbitrary KIOSlaves, such as remote://, baloosearch:// and so on (Derek Christ, Dolphin 21.04)
KRunner’s history is now activity-aware by default! This means for example that there will no longer be a data leak if you use an activity with history turned off (Alexander Lohnau, Plasma 5.21)
today's howtos
Linux systems use deb files to install applications. Understanding how to use them is a key skill.
Btrfs (b-tree filesystem) is commonly pronounced as “Better F-S”, “Butter F-S”, and “B-tree F-S”. Btrfs is a filesystem that was designed at Oracle in 2007 and has since been in use throughout the Linux community. By 2012, Oracle Linux and SUSE Linux Enterprise had adopted Btrfs as a production-viable and supported file system. In November of 2013, the filesystem was considered to be stable by the Linux community and was officially incorporated into the Linux kernel. SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 was the first distribution of Linux to make Btrfs the default filesystem in 2014. Fedora 33 has been the most recent distribution to do the same in 2020. As time progresses, perhaps more distributions will do the same and adopt Btrfs as a default as well.
This tutorial is a follow up on my previous article Ubuntu Studio 20.10: Is It The Perfect Linux Distro? In the first article, we looked at all the major changes in Ubuntu Studio. There was a lot to cover already and I quickly realized there was no way I could also squeeze a JACK tutorial in there.
In this video we take a look at PulseEffect the advanced audio manipulation tool for Linux. You can add effects like compression, deesser, bass boosting and more with this tool. There are profiles you can create and use from the community including the profile that I created for (an attempt) at a spatial sound for FPS gaming.
Adding an automatic dark mode for your website using plain CSS is simple. Dark mode is not something that I use myself—it’s actually worse for your eyes—but it was requested by multiple readers, so I decided to add it to my website. It’s only a few lines of CSS anyway.
How to Install Odoo 14 on Ubuntu 20.04 with Nginx – Google Cloud. In this tutorial you are going to learn how to install and setup Odoo with Nginx reverse proxy and connect it with PostgreSQL in Cloud SQL.
This post follows up Practice coding in Java by writing a game recently published at LXER. Focus has been done on manual invoking "javac" using standard command line options for placing in right folders packaged Java Beans and Servlets which are required by Tomcat 9 Java Web's server. I intentially avoid storing data in MySQL 8.0.22 database what is actually common practice, but requires the most recent updates in coding JDBC connection to database ( LTS JDK 11 ) . Just a reminder any Java Server converts JSPs (JSFs) into system generated servlets at runtime, in particular case it is Jasper Compiler integrated into Tomcat Server.
Alpine Linux is known for its size. A minimal Docker image based on Alpine Linux with a complete package index is only 5 MB in size! It is no wonder why it is popular choice for many Linux power users and developers. It is so tiny compared to its counterparts, because many unwanted packages are stripped down to make Alpine Linux smaller. Even the manual pages for many command line utilities are not included by default in the Alpine docker images and vagrant boxes. This brief guide will walk you through the steps to install man pages in Alpine Linux.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nmap on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Nmap is a utility for network exploration or security auditing. It is one of the essential tools used by network administrators to troubleshooting network connectivity issues and port scanning. Most Unix and Windows platforms are supported in both GUI and command line modes.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the Nmap security scanner on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
