Programming Leftovers
-
How to convert a JSON object to String in Javascript
Suppose you have a JSON object and you want to make this JSON object a String in javascript.
To do this, just use the method JSON.stringify(given_text), passing the string as a parameter.
-
Looking at Vue
All applications are more or less connected today. The time of files on a disk, or moving them with a USB stick (or floppy) are over. Even file based programs are often synced using Nextcloud, dropbox, google drive, etc.
At Eperoto I’m busy building a backend for a React frontend, but there I stay in my comfort zone at the backend. It is Python, databases and files, just as I know and like things to be. I also have my normal toolbox for debugging and know how to execute a rich set of unit and integration tests to ensure that things stay sane over time.
However, I have another side project. Finally I’ve reached a point where have to do take a dip in the sea of web frontend. I don’t mean messing about with the odd Javascript snippet or fighting the windmil^Wcss.
-
Eagle's Path: DocKnot 4.00 (2020-12-25)
This release of my static site generator and software release management tool is finally at a point where I'm happy with some of the interface and think that piece may be stable for a while.
This release converts the package metadata format from JSON to YAML and cleans up a bunch of organizational errors I made when I designed it originally. That also means that the entire metadata is now in a single file, docs/docknot.yaml by convention, instead of needing a whole directory of files. (This comes with the minor drawback that one edits Markdown in text blocks in YAML, which has somewhat less editor support, but it works fine for me.)
There's a whole other blog post in how I've now tried many different markup formats, including TOML, and have decided YAML is the best one around if you want humans to be able to write it. (JSON or Protobuf is probably best if you only care about information exchange between software.) The short version is that YAML is way too large of a language and very painful to fully implement, but everything else fails to deal with one or more hard problems: nested structure, multi-line text, comments, or not requiring tedious quoting of everything. I'll be converting other software I maintain over to YAML with time.
-
gfldex: Coercive files
Many APIs have a routine or two that take a file as an argument. In Raku we can easily turn Str into IO::Path and subsequently into IO::Handle. As a module author it’s a polite move to provide MMD variants, so the user can supply what they like.
-
Improvements to IntelliJ/PyCharm support for Debian packaging files
I have updated my debpkg plugin for IDEA (e.g. IntelliJ, PyCharm, Android Studios) to v0.0.8. Here are some of the changes since last time I wrote about the plugin.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 579 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This week in KDE: kio-fuse and NeoChat rise
First of all, KDE’s FUSE-based remote location mounter kio-fuse got its first stable release, which means it can now be pre-installed by distros. [...] Dolphin now lets you set its “homepage” to non-local locations including arbitrary KIOSlaves, such as remote://, baloosearch:// and so on (Derek Christ, Dolphin 21.04) KRunner’s history is now activity-aware by default! This means for example that there will no longer be a data leak if you use an activity with history turned off (Alexander Lohnau, Plasma 5.21)
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
16 hours 43 min ago
1 day 47 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago