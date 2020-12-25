Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 26th of December 2020 09:20:36 PM
Misc
  • GMK NucBox mini PC: Testing 4K video with LibreELEC/Kodi

    The GMK NucBox is a tiny desktop PC that that measures 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″ and weighs about 5 ounces. It’s a full-fledged computer that ships with Windows 10, and which can run other desktop operating systems including Ubuntu Linux.

    But what if you just want to use it as a media center?

    That’s where a lightweight Linux distribution like LibreELEC can come in handy.

  • Pipewire replaces Pulseaudio in Zenwalk

    Quoting pipewire.org : Pipewire provides a low-latency, graph based processing engine on top of audio and video devices that can be used to support the use cases currently handled by both pulseaudio and JACK. PipeWire was designed with a powerful security model that makes interacting with audio and video devices from containerized applications easy. Alongside Wayland and Flatpak we expect PipeWire to provide a core building block for the future of Linux application development.

  • 10 open source news headlines of 2020

    Take a look back at the open source news that made headlines in 2020.

    [...]

    Ceph is an open source software-defined storage platform. It implements object storage on a single distributed computer cluster and powers several research centers' projects, including CERN's particle physics research, Tim Hildred reports. This continues CERN's push, which began in 2019, to use open source software.

    [...]

    Scott Nesbitt reports on a new Mozilla Foundation subsidiary, MZLA Technologies, which will be "the new home of the Thunderbird project." MZLA Technologies will help Mozilla offer products and services that would not be possible otherwise. Time will tell if Mozilla transfers other products to the new subsidiary.

  • Merry Christmas to all Raspberry Pi recipients — help is here!
  • Data Doctors: Old laptops still valuable for students

    Since most online classes are cloud-based, the processing and storage capability of the computer is almost irrelevant — it’s simply an issue of having something that can connect to the [Internet].

    Laptops from 10 years ago, as long as they have a working hard drive, are more than capable of becoming a student terminal for online classes.

  • Keyboards, Old and New

    I’m certainly no MK afficianado, but I use keyboards all day every day, so like wine, I can appreciate a relatively good one, but I’ll also tolerate a cheap and crap one if pushed. There’s three keyboards I use on a daily basis, both old and new.

    [...]

    Using the Model M is a uniquely pleasurable experience, for the user. For anyone around them, it’s likely the most annoying noise in their day. Working from home in your own office has many benefits, and not being shouted at for “typing too loud” is certainly high on the list.

    The travel and feel as your digits dance across the beige buttons, composing your opus, or merely messaging mates, is sublime. The Model M has an unmatched heft and solidity compared to modern counterparts. You know you’re using this keyboard. Its presence on the desk is imposing, never taking second fiddle to anything else nearby. It’s a monument.

    In use, there’s a rhythmic, almost musical click and clack of each key. Each has their individual characteristic sound, from light deftness of the main letters to the echoing resonance of the enter key to the soft ‘boing’ of the spacebar. Every keypress is a unique audible delight for the user.

    I don’t think I’ll ever give up my Model M, I suspect I’ll have to be cremated with it, and even then it’ll likely survive the process.

    If you’d like to hear the sound of the glorious Model M, you can probably pick one up on ebay. Alternatively install bucklespring (snap avaiable) which accurately reproduces the sound, but obviously not the feel, of the classic IBM part. Run it through speakers to effectively reproduce the annoyance for those around you.

  • You should get these apps for your new Chromebook

    Here are some of the best apps to use on your new Chromebook across the web, Android, and Linux.

  • New Chromebook Users: 10 things you need to know to get started [VIDEO]

    Chromebooks come with the ability to run not only web apps at this point, but Android apps and Linux applications, too. For most users, Android apps and the Play Store will be enabled right out of the gate. You won’t need to take any additional steps to use them; simply open your app drawer, hit the Play Store, and try out some apps you would like. While I’m a web app guy myself, there are a few great Android apps on Chrome OS, so try out your favorites to see how they work on your new Chromebook.

    Linux apps aren’t nearly as simple of a proposition. Turning on Linux in your settings will take care of itself pretty quickly, but what you do after that point relies mostly on how comfortable you are with a Linux terminal. If you don’t know what that is, it’s safe to say you should just steer clear of this for now. If you do and want to install some things, just know you may need to update and install some dependencies along the way and not all apps work perfectly. We have a whole section of the site (called Command Line) dedicated to Linux apps on the site, though, so if you want to learn, that’s where you need to head.

This week in KDE: kio-fuse and NeoChat rise

First of all, KDE’s FUSE-based remote location mounter kio-fuse got its first stable release, which means it can now be pre-installed by distros. [...] Dolphin now lets you set its “homepage” to non-local locations including arbitrary KIOSlaves, such as remote://, baloosearch:// and so on (Derek Christ, Dolphin 21.04) KRunner’s history is now activity-aware by default! This means for example that there will no longer be a data leak if you use an activity with history turned off (Alexander Lohnau, Plasma 5.21) Read more

today's howtos

  • How Do You Install a DEB File in Ubuntu?

    Linux systems use deb files to install applications. Understanding how to use them is a key skill.

  • BTRFS Guide: Getting Started with BTRFS

    Btrfs (b-tree filesystem) is commonly pronounced as “Better F-S”, “Butter F-S”, and “B-tree F-S”. Btrfs is a filesystem that was designed at Oracle in 2007 and has since been in use throughout the Linux community. By 2012, Oracle Linux and SUSE Linux Enterprise had adopted Btrfs as a production-viable and supported file system. In November of 2013, the filesystem was considered to be stable by the Linux community and was officially incorporated into the Linux kernel. SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 was the first distribution of Linux to make Btrfs the default filesystem in 2014. Fedora 33 has been the most recent distribution to do the same in 2020. As time progresses, perhaps more distributions will do the same and adopt Btrfs as a default as well.

  • Ubuntu Studio 20.10: Audio Setup Tutorial - Front Page Linux

    This tutorial is a follow up on my previous article Ubuntu Studio 20.10: Is It The Perfect Linux Distro? In the first article, we looked at all the major changes in Ubuntu Studio. There was a lot to cover already and I quickly realized there was no way I could also squeeze a JACK tutorial in there.

  • PulseEffects – Advanced Audio Manipulation In Linux!

    In this video we take a look at PulseEffect the advanced audio manipulation tool for Linux. You can add effects like compression, deesser, bass boosting and more with this tool. There are profiles you can create and use from the community including the profile that I created for (an attempt) at a spatial sound for FPS gaming.

  • How to add automatic dark mode for your website using plain CSS | Hund

    Adding an automatic dark mode for your website using plain CSS is simple. Dark mode is not something that I use myself—it’s actually worse for your eyes—but it was requested by multiple readers, so I decided to add it to my website. It’s only a few lines of CSS anyway.

  • How to Install Odoo 14 on Ubuntu 20.04 – Google Cloud

    How to Install Odoo 14 on Ubuntu 20.04 with Nginx – Google Cloud. In this tutorial you are going to learn how to install and setup Odoo with Nginx reverse proxy and connect it with PostgreSQL in Cloud SQL.

  • Sample of manual build MVC Web Application for Tomcat 9.0.40

    This post follows up Practice coding in Java by writing a game recently published at LXER. Focus has been done on manual invoking "javac" using standard command line options for placing in right folders packaged Java Beans and Servlets which are required by Tomcat 9 Java Web's server. I intentially avoid storing data in MySQL 8.0.22 database what is actually common practice, but requires the most recent updates in coding JDBC connection to database ( LTS JDK 11 ) . Just a reminder any Java Server converts JSPs (JSFs) into system generated servlets at runtime, in particular case it is Jasper Compiler integrated into Tomcat Server.

  • How To Install Man Pages In Alpine Linux - OSTechNix

    Alpine Linux is known for its size. A minimal Docker image based on Alpine Linux with a complete package index is only 5 MB in size! It is no wonder why it is popular choice for many Linux power users and developers. It is so tiny compared to its counterparts, because many unwanted packages are stripped down to make Alpine Linux smaller. Even the manual pages for many command line utilities are not included by default in the Alpine docker images and vagrant boxes. This brief guide will walk you through the steps to install man pages in Alpine Linux.

  • How To Install Nmap on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nmap on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Nmap is a utility for network exploration or security auditing. It is one of the essential tools used by network administrators to troubleshooting network connectivity issues and port scanning. Most Unix and Windows platforms are supported in both GUI and command line modes. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the Nmap security scanner on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

