There are many filesystems available for use with Linux. The most common Linux filesystems include Ext4, Btrfs, XFS, and ZFS. Every filesystem has its unique use cases, pros, and cons. Due to the variety of options available, you may have a hard time deciding which filesystem to use.To help you with your choice, this article compares the XFS and the Btrfs filesystems. If you are having a hard time deciding whether to use the XFS filesystem or the Btrfs filesystem, then this article should help. Let us begin! Introduction to XFS and Btrfs Filesystems XFS Filesystem: XFS is a high-performance 64-bit journaling filesystem. It was originally developed by Silicon Graphics, Inc. in 1993 for the IRIX operating system and was later ported to the Linux kernel in 2001. Btrfs Filesystem: Btrfs or the B-Tree filesystem is a modern Copy-on-Write (CoW) filesystem. It is new compared to the Ext filesystem. Btrfs was originally designed for the Linux operating systems by the Oracle Corporation in 2007. In November 2013, the Btrfs filesystem was declared stable for the Linux kernel.

One of the pleasant kernel surprises in 2020 was Paragon Software looking to upstream their previously commercial NTFS driver. This driver offers read-write support and more advanced capabilities than the current read-focused NTFS driver presently in the mainline kernel and better off than the other FUSE-based driver. This driver hasn't been mainlined yet but Paragon published new patches on Christmas.

There are many filesystems out there for Linux. The most common ones are Ext4, Btrfs, XFS, ZFS, and so on. Each of the filesystems has its use cases, pros, and cons. You may have a hard time deciding which filesystem to use. In this article, I will compare the Ext4 and the Btrfs filesystem. So, if you’re having a hard time deciding whether to use the Ext4 filesystem or the Btrfs filesystem, then Introduction to the Ext4 and the Btrfs Filesystems: Ext4 Filesystem: Ext4 is the fourth version of the Ext (Extended) filesystem. It is a successor to the Ext3 filesystem. The first version of the Ext filesystem was release in 1992 for the Minix operating system. It was later ported on Linux operating systems. The Ext4 filesystem was released in 2008. Ext4 is a journaled filesystem. Btrfs Filesystem: Btrfs or the B-Tree filesystem is a modern Copy-on-Write (CoW) filesystem. It is new compared to the Ext filesystem. It was designed for the Linux operating systems at Oracle Corporation in 2007. In November 2013, the Btrfs filesystem was declared stable for the Linux kernel. Feature Comparisons of the Ext4 and Btrfs Filesystems: The Ext4 and Btrfs filesystem was designed to solve different types of problems. So, the design goal of the Ext4 filesystem was different than the Btrfs filesystem. Still, they are filesystems. They do have some similarities that we can compare.

today's howtos How to Secure GitLab Server with Let’s Encrypt SSL We always say, Security first. It should be the first priority to keep your hard work safe from the hackers. This tutorial will take few minutes to secure Gitlab server using Let’s Encrypt SSL certificates. Let’s Encrypt provides free SSL certificates to secure your domains and an easy way to auto updates. This tutorial will help you to secure Gitlab service with Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate with enabling the auto renew feature. If you are going with a fresh installation have a look at below guides.

How to Disable Firewall in Oracle Linux 8? – Linux Hint When it comes to securing any computer system, the very first solution that comes to your mind (especially if you are from a cyber-security background) is a Firewall. Now, maybe you’re thinking why I didn’t take the name of an anti-virus. Actually, to answer this question, we must understand the works and capabilities of a Firewall and anti-virus software. We can simply subsequently distinguish them. The job of an anti-virus is essential to detect and destroy all the potential viruses and worms that are residing in your computer system. On the other hand, a Firewall acts as a barrier between all the external threats and stops them from entering your computer system in the first place by blocking them right there. That is why, in a way, a Firewall can be considered more powerful and useful than anti-virus software. If you are extremely concerned about the security of your system, then you must have a Firewall enabled on your system. However, at times, it happens that the rules defined for our Firewall are way too strict, and hence they even tend to block legitimate requests. Therefore, you may consider disabling your Firewall for some time. That is why today, we have decided to show you the method of disabling the Firewall in Oracle Linux 8.

How do I Revert to a Previous Commit in Git? – Linux Hint The “git revert” command performs an amazingly useful operation within the Git environment. At times, you wish to undo the changes that you have once committed without actually removing those changes from the “git log” so that you can always redo them in the future whenever you want. The “git revert” command exactly allows you to do so. It means that you can easily nullify or cancel the effect of any previous commit without actually removing it from your Git history. Therefore, this article is intended to teach you the method of reverting to a previous commit in Git in Ubuntu 20.04.

How to download Oracle Linux latest ISO file without signing up Oracle Linux is a fork of RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) with the same packages, security, and updates the user will get on RedHat OS. After the CentOS 8 end of life announcement, the Oracle 8 Linux become a strong contender in the Linux server category to replace CentOS 8 users systems. Well, if you want to try out Oracle Linux, its ISO file is available on the official website. However, some users may feel annoying to download it via Oracle Software Delivery Cloud because you have to go through the signup window there. Yes, registering, sharing details to get an open-source project’s ISO file doesn’t sound good to me. It should be like we are doing on the CentOS website or Ubuntu’s, visit, click, and get the file that’s it…

GNU Linux Debian – remap shift-right to menu key (r mouse button click key) anyone who tried to use keyboard on a different computer in a different language quickly will have made the experience: it’s almost impossible. except for space and enter, the keyboards are not very similar in layout and keymapping and using a laptop with foreign language keyboard layout is almost impossible without stickers to tape over the keys.

UbuntuHak: E-Mail notifications in FreeNAS using Gmail Setting up email alerts is a smart way of making sure nothing unexpected happens on a FreeNAS server without knowing about it or having to check the UI every now and then. A "should be straigthforward" way ough to be setting up a gmal account as the outgoing email. Nevertheless, it is not as simple as clicking "yeah, sure, email me".