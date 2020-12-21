CentOS And HPC: It’s Okay, We Are Moving On
The recent announcement by the CentOS project to discontinue mirroring Red Hat releases, which The Next Platform has already reported on, has hit some sectors hard. Those that depend on the freely available version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux are now cursing the CentOS project and looking for alternative solutions. In reality, there is no need to panic, particularly in the HPC community.
Looking forward, CentOS 8 will not matter all that much to HPC and possibly in other sectors. Distributions will become second class citizens to containers. Ultimately, all that is needed is a base operating system to run the container. Consider projects like Singularity, where everything needed to run an application is encapsulated in a secure container file that runs pretty much at bare metal speed.
Years ago, in the early days of the Warewulf Cluster Toolkit, Greg Kurtzer – the creator of CentOS, Warewulf, and Singularity – and I talked about the idea of bundling the essential/minimal operating system and libraries with applications in custom Warewulf Virtual Network File Systems (VNFS) images. The scheduler would then boot the application VNFS image on the assigned node(s) and everything would just work (no missing or outdated libraries or tools). Indeed, the Limulus Appliance clusters I have developed use open source RPM based Warewulf VNFS images and kernel bootstraps. Users can load/swap a new VNFS image using Yum and some basic Warewulf provision commands. Containers for HPC are basically the same idea, only better.
You no doubt noticed CentOS is one of the projects listed after Kurtzer’s name; he started the Community Enterprise Operating System and has since moved on to other projects. And after Red Hat has moved CentOS Streams upstream from RHEL and is stopping CentOS downstream, Kurtzer recently started the Rocky Linux project that, like CentOS, is a Red Hat rebuild. In the HPC realm, Kurtzer has also been moving forward with Singularity containers and now has been working on HPC next generation (or HPCng for short). As part of the HPCng effort, there is a new version (V4) of the open source Warewulf Toolkit under development. The new version provides containers management capabilities.
Also: Ask Slashdot: How Long Should a Vendor Support a Distro?
