How to Secure GitLab Server with Let’s Encrypt SSL
We always say, Security first. It should be the first priority to keep your hard work safe from the hackers. This tutorial will take few minutes to secure Gitlab server using Let’s Encrypt SSL certificates. Let’s Encrypt provides free SSL certificates to secure your domains and an easy way to auto updates.
This tutorial will help you to secure Gitlab service with Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate with enabling the auto renew feature. If you are going with a fresh installation have a look at below guides.
How to Disable Firewall in Oracle Linux 8? – Linux Hint
When it comes to securing any computer system, the very first solution that comes to your mind (especially if you are from a cyber-security background) is a Firewall. Now, maybe you’re thinking why I didn’t take the name of an anti-virus. Actually, to answer this question, we must understand the works and capabilities of a Firewall and anti-virus software. We can simply subsequently distinguish them.
The job of an anti-virus is essential to detect and destroy all the potential viruses and worms that are residing in your computer system. On the other hand, a Firewall acts as a barrier between all the external threats and stops them from entering your computer system in the first place by blocking them right there. That is why, in a way, a Firewall can be considered more powerful and useful than anti-virus software.
If you are extremely concerned about the security of your system, then you must have a Firewall enabled on your system. However, at times, it happens that the rules defined for our Firewall are way too strict, and hence they even tend to block legitimate requests. Therefore, you may consider disabling your Firewall for some time. That is why today, we have decided to show you the method of disabling the Firewall in Oracle Linux 8.
How do I Revert to a Previous Commit in Git? – Linux Hint
The “git revert” command performs an amazingly useful operation within the Git environment. At times, you wish to undo the changes that you have once committed without actually removing those changes from the “git log” so that you can always redo them in the future whenever you want. The “git revert” command exactly allows you to do so. It means that you can easily nullify or cancel the effect of any previous commit without actually removing it from your Git history. Therefore, this article is intended to teach you the method of reverting to a previous commit in Git in Ubuntu 20.04.
How to download Oracle Linux latest ISO file without signing up
Oracle Linux is a fork of RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) with the same packages, security, and updates the user will get on RedHat OS. After the CentOS 8 end of life announcement, the Oracle 8 Linux become a strong contender in the Linux server category to replace CentOS 8 users systems.
Well, if you want to try out Oracle Linux, its ISO file is available on the official website. However, some users may feel annoying to download it via Oracle Software Delivery Cloud because you have to go through the signup window there. Yes, registering, sharing details to get an open-source project’s ISO file doesn’t sound good to me. It should be like we are doing on the CentOS website or Ubuntu’s, visit, click, and get the file that’s it…
GNU Linux Debian – remap shift-right to menu key (r mouse button click key)
anyone who tried to use keyboard on a different computer in a different language quickly will have made the experience: it’s almost impossible.
except for space and enter, the keyboards are not very similar in layout and keymapping and using a laptop with foreign language keyboard layout is almost impossible without stickers to tape over the keys.
UbuntuHak: E-Mail notifications in FreeNAS using Gmail
Setting up email alerts is a smart way of making sure nothing unexpected happens on a FreeNAS server without knowing about it or having to check the UI every now and then. A "should be straigthforward" way ough to be setting up a gmal account as the outgoing email. Nevertheless, it is not as simple as clicking "yeah, sure, email me".
Linux Filesystems: Btrfs vs Ext4 vs Btrfs and NTFS
Linux 5.10.3
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.3 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.3 Released - Fixes Possibility Of Duplicate Encrypted Filenames
CentOS And HPC: It’s Okay, We Are Moving On
The recent announcement by the CentOS project to discontinue mirroring Red Hat releases, which The Next Platform has already reported on, has hit some sectors hard. Those that depend on the freely available version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux are now cursing the CentOS project and looking for alternative solutions. In reality, there is no need to panic, particularly in the HPC community. Looking forward, CentOS 8 will not matter all that much to HPC and possibly in other sectors. Distributions will become second class citizens to containers. Ultimately, all that is needed is a base operating system to run the container. Consider projects like Singularity, where everything needed to run an application is encapsulated in a secure container file that runs pretty much at bare metal speed. Years ago, in the early days of the Warewulf Cluster Toolkit, Greg Kurtzer – the creator of CentOS, Warewulf, and Singularity – and I talked about the idea of bundling the essential/minimal operating system and libraries with applications in custom Warewulf Virtual Network File Systems (VNFS) images. The scheduler would then boot the application VNFS image on the assigned node(s) and everything would just work (no missing or outdated libraries or tools). Indeed, the Limulus Appliance clusters I have developed use open source RPM based Warewulf VNFS images and kernel bootstraps. Users can load/swap a new VNFS image using Yum and some basic Warewulf provision commands. Containers for HPC are basically the same idea, only better. You no doubt noticed CentOS is one of the projects listed after Kurtzer’s name; he started the Community Enterprise Operating System and has since moved on to other projects. And after Red Hat has moved CentOS Streams upstream from RHEL and is stopping CentOS downstream, Kurtzer recently started the Rocky Linux project that, like CentOS, is a Red Hat rebuild. In the HPC realm, Kurtzer has also been moving forward with Singularity containers and now has been working on HPC next generation (or HPCng for short). As part of the HPCng effort, there is a new version (V4) of the open source Warewulf Toolkit under development. The new version provides containers management capabilities. Also: Ask Slashdot: How Long Should a Vendor Support a Distro?
