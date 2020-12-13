today's howtos
-
Git branches explained - The Linux Juggernaut
Thus far we’ve explored different features of the GIT version control system like viewing a log of the git commit history, viewing differences between staged and committed versions of files. We also explained the concept of HEAD and explored how we could use the git checkout command to revert to previous versions of files and most recently we demonstrated how we could integrate and store our local repositories remotely on GitHub, a service for storing all the git related data on our local systems. In this article, we will be explaining one of the most important features of the git version control system i.e. branching.
-
Git branches continued - The Linux Juggernaut
In our previous article, we introduced you to the concept of branches in git. We explained what are branches and demonstrated how we could create a branch, switch to a different branch and delete a branch. In this article we will demonstrate how we use branches to prototype our work while keeping a functioning copy of our work available in the master branch.
-
How To Install Jenkins In Linux?
Continuous Integration tools are boon for developers, allowing them to integrate code into a shared repository and letting them know about problems in the builds. This allows developers to fix problems quickly by easily locating them. One great CI tool is Jenkins. If you’re a developer who uses Jenkins and has recently switched to Linux, here’s how to install Jenkins in Linux. First, let’s talk about why Jenkins is better than other CI software out there.
-
How To Install Thunderbird on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Thunderbird on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Mozilla Thunderbird is the world’s leading email client software; it is free, open-source, cross-platform, works flawlessly, designed to handle a high flow of emails. Not only email clients, but it is also one of the best chat and news client apps as well. Mozilla Thunderbird is being used by millions of people all around the globe on daily basis to cater to their email and news feeds. It is lighting fast app and is extremely lightweight, it hardly contributes to your system load or high resource consumption.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Thunderbird Email Client on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Install Wine on Linux Mint and Run Windows Apps
A major concern with Windows users making a transition to Linux is whether their applications and games will run as expected. As you well know, Linux and Windows are two very distinct operating systems with different files, libraries, and software packaging. Sure, you could install a virtual machine or dual boot Linux and Windows, but that often requires huge disk space and may not always be appropriate. Thankfully, you can use an application known as Wine to install and run Windows applications in Linux.
-
SSH Command explained in 5 simple steps
The SSH client creates a secure connection to the SSH server on a remote machine. So in this scenario, the user can use a SSH client in their computer and connect to a remote SSH server. There are a number of SSH clients available, both free and commercial. OpenSSH is the most widely used client in nowadays and it is available on all major platforms, including Linux, OpenBSD, Windows, and macOS.
In this Guide, We will discuss how to use the OpenSSH command-line client (SSH) to login to a remote machine and run commands or perform other operations.
-
Ubuntu Iptables: How to Control Network Traffic Using iptables? – Linux Hint
“…A user-space Unix utility that gives system administrators the ability to configure IP packet filtering rules implemented by the Kernel’s net filter module.” Iptables act as a firewall using packet filtering rules based on various criteria such as IP address, port, and protocols.
This guide will discuss how to configure and use iptables rules on an Ubuntu system to secure your network. Whether you are a novice Linux user or a seasoned system administrator, from this guide, and in one way or another, you will learn something useful about iptables.
Iptables come pre-installed on Ubuntu and most Debian based distributions. Ubuntu also packages GUFW firewall, a graphical alternative you can use to work with iptables.
[...]
In this tutorial, we have covered the basics of iptables. Starting with working with iptables, basic commands, default iptables tables, and parameters.
From what you’ve learned, you should be in a position to use iptables to create firewall rules that help secure your system.
-
Things To Do After Installing Kali Linux
Today we are resuming our “Hacking with Kali Linux” series. So far we have covered the content of the series and how to install Kali Linux. There are various ways we can install & use Kali Linux and we have included them all in the last article.
Once Kali Linux is successfully installed, there are a few things that you need to do and understand before moving forward.
-
Share files between EC2 instances/Local and Ec2 Instance(Linux)
This tutorial will explain , How to share files between EC2 instances or between local machine and EC2 Instance.
-
Attempt to deploy "Employee Register" to Tomcat 9.0.40 (MySQL 8.0.22)
Original code been reworked was taken from
https://www.javaguides.net/2019/03/servlet-jsp-jdbc-mysql-example.html
However, inserts fails to commit on the most recent version of MySQL 8.0.22.
Following bellow are the only Java classes I was forced to update to get the job done
-
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Full Circle Weekly News, and More
Devices: Ubuntu 18.04, Android 9.0 and Arduino
Puppy Links/EasyOS News Leftovers
Jot down your ideas in a digital notebook
KJots is the default personal wiki of KDE’s Plasma desktop. If you’re running the Plasma desktop on Linux or BSD, you already have KJots, and you can launch it either as a self-standing application or from the Kontact Personal Information Manager (PIM) application. [...] Editing text in KJots is a lot like editing text in KWrite or medit. There’s a button or menu for whatever you need to do, including styling your text as bold or italics or color, changing the font, adding arbitrary bookmarks (in KJots), creating lists, and so on. It’s not as flexible as Kate, but it’s got all the basics you need for general-purpose composition. Linking One thing that’s difficult to simulate in the digital world is the ease of flipping back and forth between pages in a physical book. I don’t know that anyone’s solved this problem yet, but as consolation, KJots allows you to link between notes. In a way, you’re anticipating your future desire to flip back to a previous note by including an easy-to-follow hyperlink straight to the page you want yourself to refer to later. Technically, it’s more efficient than the physical equivalent (although it does require you to think of it beforehand, or else you’re back to scrolling through notes or using Ctrl+F to find a keyword). To link from one note to another, select the word or phrase you want to make a hyperlink. Click the Format menu, and select the Link option. You can choose to create an external link (to a website, for instance) or an internal link to another note, even if the note is filed in a separate book.
