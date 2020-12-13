Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 27th of December 2020 07:14:30 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Git branches explained - The Linux Juggernaut

    Thus far we’ve explored different features of the GIT version control system like viewing a log of the git commit history, viewing differences between staged and committed versions of files. We also explained the concept of HEAD and explored how we could use the git checkout command to revert to previous versions of files and most recently we demonstrated how we could integrate and store our local repositories remotely on GitHub, a service for storing all the git related data on our local systems. In this article, we will be explaining one of the most important features of the git version control system i.e. branching.

  • Git branches continued - The Linux Juggernaut

    In our previous article, we introduced you to the concept of branches in git. We explained what are branches and demonstrated how we could create a branch, switch to a different branch and delete a branch. In this article we will demonstrate how we use branches to prototype our work while keeping a functioning copy of our work available in the master branch.

  • How To Install Jenkins In Linux?

    Continuous Integration tools are boon for developers, allowing them to integrate code into a shared repository and letting them know about problems in the builds. This allows developers to fix problems quickly by easily locating them. One great CI tool is Jenkins. If you’re a developer who uses Jenkins and has recently switched to Linux, here’s how to install Jenkins in Linux. First, let’s talk about why Jenkins is better than other CI software out there.

  • How To Install Thunderbird on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Thunderbird on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Mozilla Thunderbird is the world’s leading email client software; it is free, open-source, cross-platform, works flawlessly, designed to handle a high flow of emails. Not only email clients, but it is also one of the best chat and news client apps as well. Mozilla Thunderbird is being used by millions of people all around the globe on daily basis to cater to their email and news feeds. It is lighting fast app and is extremely lightweight, it hardly contributes to your system load or high resource consumption.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Thunderbird Email Client on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Install Wine on Linux Mint and Run Windows Apps

    A major concern with Windows users making a transition to Linux is whether their applications and games will run as expected. As you well know, Linux and Windows are two very distinct operating systems with different files, libraries, and software packaging. Sure, you could install a virtual machine or dual boot Linux and Windows, but that often requires huge disk space and may not always be appropriate. Thankfully, you can use an application known as Wine to install and run Windows applications in Linux.

  • SSH Command explained in 5 simple steps

    The SSH client creates a secure connection to the SSH server on a remote machine. So in this scenario, the user can use a SSH client in their computer and connect to a remote SSH server. There are a number of SSH clients available, both free and commercial. OpenSSH is the most widely used client in nowadays and it is available on all major platforms, including Linux, OpenBSD, Windows, and macOS.

    In this Guide, We will discuss how to use the OpenSSH command-line client (SSH) to login to a remote machine and run commands or perform other operations.

  • Ubuntu Iptables: How to Control Network Traffic Using iptables? – Linux Hint

    “…A user-space Unix utility that gives system administrators the ability to configure IP packet filtering rules implemented by the Kernel’s net filter module.” Iptables act as a firewall using packet filtering rules based on various criteria such as IP address, port, and protocols.

    This guide will discuss how to configure and use iptables rules on an Ubuntu system to secure your network. Whether you are a novice Linux user or a seasoned system administrator, from this guide, and in one way or another, you will learn something useful about iptables.

    Iptables come pre-installed on Ubuntu and most Debian based distributions. Ubuntu also packages GUFW firewall, a graphical alternative you can use to work with iptables.

    [...]

    In this tutorial, we have covered the basics of iptables. Starting with working with iptables, basic commands, default iptables tables, and parameters.

    From what you’ve learned, you should be in a position to use iptables to create firewall rules that help secure your system.

  • Things To Do After Installing Kali Linux

    Today we are resuming our “Hacking with Kali Linux” series. So far we have covered the content of the series and how to install Kali Linux. There are various ways we can install & use Kali Linux and we have included them all in the last article.

    Once Kali Linux is successfully installed, there are a few things that you need to do and understand before moving forward.

  • Share files between EC2 instances/Local and Ec2 Instance(Linux)

    This tutorial will explain , How to share files between EC2 instances or between local machine and EC2 Instance.

  • Attempt to deploy "Employee Register" to Tomcat 9.0.40 (MySQL 8.0.22)

    Original code been reworked was taken from

    https://www.javaguides.net/2019/03/servlet-jsp-jdbc-mysql-example.html

    However, inserts fails to commit on the most recent version of MySQL 8.0.22.

    Following bellow are the only Java classes I was forced to update to get the job done

»

More in Tux Machines

Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Full Circle Weekly News, and More

  • This Week in Linux #131: Xfce 4.16, UX Redesign for GNOME 40, Kdenlive, ODROID-Go Super, Steam Sale - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got some big Desktop Environment news with the latest release of Xfce with 4.16 and GNOME announced UX Changes Coming to GNOME 40. There’s a lot of App News this week with releases for Kdenlive and Darktable, plus we’ll check out some new apps such as NeoChat which is a new Matrix client from the KDE team and a Markdown Editor called Zettlr. We’ve also got a bit of gaming news this week to check out, for example we got an ODROID powered Nintendo Switch like device and we’ve got some really interesting gaming updates to the Linux Kernel. Since this is the last episode of the year, you may have noticed the decorations. If you’re listening to the audio only edition of the show, this may be an episode you’ll want to check out the video to see those decorations, It’s quite festive. We’ve got all that and much more coming up right now on This Week in Linux! All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Full Circle Weekly News #194

    The End of ZaReason https://news.itsfoss.com/zareason-shutdown/ CentOS Linux 8 End of Life Moved from 2029 to 2021, Stream Takes Over https://lists.centos.org/pipermail/centos-announce/2020-December/048208.html New CentOS Replacement Lineups Spring Up https://github.com/rocky-linux/rocky https://blog.cloudlinux.com/announcing-open-sourced-community-driven-rhel-fork-by-cloudlinux Raspberry Pi OS Updates Out https://9to5linux.com/raspberry-pi-os-has-a-new-release-with-improved-audio-and-printing-support Experimental Elementary OS on the Raspberry Pi Out https://news.itsfoss.com/elementary-os-raspberry-pi-release/ Debian 10.7 Out https://www.debian.org/News/2020/20201205 Kernel 5.10 Out https://www.lkml.org/lkml/2020/12/13/290 KDE Apps 20.12 Out https://kde.org/announcements/fulllog_releases-20.12.0/ CPUfreq 1.5.1 Out https://www.linuxuprising.com/2020/12/linux-cpu-speed-and-power-optimizer.html Souk Out https://www.debugpoint.com/2020/12/souk/

  • RSS Feeds Make The Web Better

    Sometimes I don't want to visit a website to see it's content, I just want it in a simple text like which is what an RSS feed provides but more and more websites are removing this feature or hiding so today I thought I'd show you how you get RSS feeds for a lot of popular websites and some less so.

Devices: Ubuntu 18.04, Android 9.0 and Arduino

  • LG launches LG8111 AI SoC and development board for Edge AI processing

    LG Electronics has designed LG8111 AI SoC for on-device AI inference and introduced the Eris Reference Board based on the processor. The chip supports hardware processing in artificial intelligence functions such as video, voice, and control intelligence. LG8111 AI development board is capable of implementing neural networks for deep learning specific algorithms due to its integrated “LG-Specific AI Processor.” [...] The LG8111 AI development board supports the Ubuntu 18.04 environment and consists of Reset, USB Host, UART Debug Port, and Power. It uses an integrated Wi-Fi platform for network connectivity that works at 2.4 GHz only.

  • KT R1 high-performance Amlogic S922X portable gaming console coming soon

    Hardkernel recently unveiled plans to launch ODROID-Go Super portable retro-gaming console with a larger 5-inch display at the end of January. The console is still based on the relatively low-end Rockchip RK3326 quad-core Cortex-A35 processor coupled with just 1GB RAM found in ODROID-Go Advance. It does the job for the emulators targetted by the platform, but for a wider range of emulators, a faster processor, and more memory would be nice to have. That’s what the developers of KT R1 portable game console aim to achieve with a much more powerful Amlogic S922X hexa-core Cortex-A73/A55 processor and up to 4GB RAM. [...] The console will initially run Android 9.0 with Vulkan drivers for 3D graphics acceleration, but if the device performs well, and battery life is not a disaster, we should certainly see Linux-based firmware such Batocera.Linux, Lakka, RetroArch, etc… will certainly be ported to those platforms.

  • Arduino Blog » This machine stacks dominoes automatically

    Arranging dominoes in such a way that they knock each other down in sequence can be a fun pastime, but what if you would like a machine to take care of lining them up for you? As seen in the video below, Lewis of DIY Machines has come up with just such a device featuring 3D-printable parts and an Arduino Uno for control. The project uses a single gearmotor to both move the robot over the floor and actuate the stacking mechanism, creating consistent spacing without the need for additional sensors. A steering servo points it in the right direction, and its motion can be pre-programmed via the Arduino IDE.

Puppy Links/EasyOS News Leftovers

  • EasyOS Dunfell 0.102 released

    Version 0.101 was released only a couple of days ago: https://bkhome.org/news/202012/easyos-dunfell-0101-released.html However, there was a serious bug in the bash shell interpreter: https://bkhome.org/news/202012/easyos-dunfell-update-weird-error.html I have recompiled bash, it is now a PET, not yet uploaded, but have used it to build 0.102, uploaded here:

  • Extra patches applied to bash in OE

    I reported about a nasty bug in bash, running in EasyOS Dunfell 0.101 and earlier: https://bkhome.org/news/202012/easyos-dunfell-update-weird-error.html I recompiled bash in running Easy Dunfell, with patches from Debian, and created a PET, then released Easy 0.102.

  • SeaMonkey 2.53.5.1 compiled in Easy Dunfell

    I had previously reported being able to compile SM 2.53.4 but not 2.53.5 and 2.53.5.1: https://bkhome.org/news/202012/kernel-5102-compiled-in-easyos-dunfell.html ...no, it is not a glibc version problem as I first surmised, but a rust version incompatibility. I examined the build log, and saw that there were rust errors.

Jot down your ideas in a digital notebook

KJots is the default personal wiki of KDE’s Plasma desktop. If you’re running the Plasma desktop on Linux or BSD, you already have KJots, and you can launch it either as a self-standing application or from the Kontact Personal Information Manager (PIM) application. [...] Editing text in KJots is a lot like editing text in KWrite or medit. There’s a button or menu for whatever you need to do, including styling your text as bold or italics or color, changing the font, adding arbitrary bookmarks (in KJots), creating lists, and so on. It’s not as flexible as Kate, but it’s got all the basics you need for general-purpose composition. Linking One thing that’s difficult to simulate in the digital world is the ease of flipping back and forth between pages in a physical book. I don’t know that anyone’s solved this problem yet, but as consolation, KJots allows you to link between notes. In a way, you’re anticipating your future desire to flip back to a previous note by including an easy-to-follow hyperlink straight to the page you want yourself to refer to later. Technically, it’s more efficient than the physical equivalent (although it does require you to think of it beforehand, or else you’re back to scrolling through notes or using Ctrl+F to find a keyword). To link from one note to another, select the word or phrase you want to make a hyperlink. Click the Format menu, and select the Link option. You can choose to create an external link (to a website, for instance) or an internal link to another note, even if the note is filed in a separate book. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6