Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Full Circle Weekly News, and More
This Week in Linux #131: Xfce 4.16, UX Redesign for GNOME 40, Kdenlive, ODROID-Go Super, Steam Sale - TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got some big Desktop Environment news with the latest release of Xfce with 4.16 and GNOME announced UX Changes Coming to GNOME 40. There’s a lot of App News this week with releases for Kdenlive and Darktable, plus we’ll check out some new apps such as NeoChat which is a new Matrix client from the KDE team and a Markdown Editor called Zettlr. We’ve also got a bit of gaming news this week to check out, for example we got an ODROID powered Nintendo Switch like device and we’ve got some really interesting gaming updates to the Linux Kernel. Since this is the last episode of the year, you may have noticed the decorations. If you’re listening to the audio only edition of the show, this may be an episode you’ll want to check out the video to see those decorations, It’s quite festive. We’ve got all that and much more coming up right now on This Week in Linux! All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Full Circle Weekly News #194
The End of ZaReason
https://news.itsfoss.com/zareason-shutdown/
CentOS Linux 8 End of Life Moved from 2029 to 2021, Stream Takes Over
https://lists.centos.org/pipermail/centos-announce/2020-December/048208.html
New CentOS Replacement Lineups Spring Up
https://github.com/rocky-linux/rocky
https://blog.cloudlinux.com/announcing-open-sourced-community-driven-rhel-fork-by-cloudlinux
Raspberry Pi OS Updates Out
https://9to5linux.com/raspberry-pi-os-has-a-new-release-with-improved-audio-and-printing-support
Experimental Elementary OS on the Raspberry Pi Out
https://news.itsfoss.com/elementary-os-raspberry-pi-release/
Debian 10.7 Out
https://www.debian.org/News/2020/20201205
Kernel 5.10 Out
https://www.lkml.org/lkml/2020/12/13/290
KDE Apps 20.12 Out
https://kde.org/announcements/fulllog_releases-20.12.0/
CPUfreq 1.5.1 Out
https://www.linuxuprising.com/2020/12/linux-cpu-speed-and-power-optimizer.html
Souk Out
https://www.debugpoint.com/2020/12/souk/
RSS Feeds Make The Web Better
Sometimes I don't want to visit a website to see it's content, I just want it in a simple text like which is what an RSS feed provides but more and more websites are removing this feature or hiding so today I thought I'd show you how you get RSS feeds for a lot of popular websites and some less so.
KJots is the default personal wiki of KDE’s Plasma desktop. If you’re running the Plasma desktop on Linux or BSD, you already have KJots, and you can launch it either as a self-standing application or from the Kontact Personal Information Manager (PIM) application. [...] Editing text in KJots is a lot like editing text in KWrite or medit. There’s a button or menu for whatever you need to do, including styling your text as bold or italics or color, changing the font, adding arbitrary bookmarks (in KJots), creating lists, and so on. It’s not as flexible as Kate, but it’s got all the basics you need for general-purpose composition. Linking One thing that’s difficult to simulate in the digital world is the ease of flipping back and forth between pages in a physical book. I don’t know that anyone’s solved this problem yet, but as consolation, KJots allows you to link between notes. In a way, you’re anticipating your future desire to flip back to a previous note by including an easy-to-follow hyperlink straight to the page you want yourself to refer to later. Technically, it’s more efficient than the physical equivalent (although it does require you to think of it beforehand, or else you’re back to scrolling through notes or using Ctrl+F to find a keyword). To link from one note to another, select the word or phrase you want to make a hyperlink. Click the Format menu, and select the Link option. You can choose to create an external link (to a website, for instance) or an internal link to another note, even if the note is filed in a separate book.
