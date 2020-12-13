Programming Leftovers
-
Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-12 Released - Phoronix
Intel's open-source oneAPI Data Parallel C++ compiler saw a Christmas Day update with the 2020-12 monthly update.
Intel's oneAPI DPC++ Compiler is their LLVM Clang based compiler focused on supporting their Data Parallel C++ dialect of C++ focused for heterogeneous programming from CPUs to GPUs and other possible accelerators like FPGAs. Friday's release was the monthly update to this open-source compiler stack focused on the C++ and SYCL support.
-
How to Teach Your Child to Code During Lockdown
Given how the world is becoming more technologically advanced, teaching your child to code is a vital and necessary element of their education. Here we show you how to teach your child to code while they’re in lockdown. The advice here is just as valid for improving your children’s coding knowledge, even if “stay in place” orders have been lifted where you are.
-
C++ Namespace
A namespace in C++ is a generalized scope. Its declaration begins with the reserved word, namespace, followed by a name of the programmer’s choice, and then the block in braces. The block contains basic declarations and/or definitions of C++ objects, functions, and other entities.
[...]
An attempt to compile this program leads to a compilation error. There are two variables with the same name, varId. Though they are two different variables of two different types, int and float, the compiler rejects the two declarations because they are of the same name. The following program solves this problem by declaring the variables with the same name in two different generalized scopes...
-
Try GNU nano, a lightweight alternative to Vim | Opensource.com
Many Linux distributions bundle Vim as their default text editor. This appeals to many longtime Linux users, and those who don’t like it can change it promptly after install anyway. Vim is a funny editor, though, as it’s one of the few that opens to a mode that doesn’t permit text entry. That’s a puzzling choice for any user, and it’s confusing for a new one.
Thanks to GNU nano, there’s a common alternative to Vim for a lightweight terminal-based text editor, and it’s so easy to use—it has its most important commands listed at the bottom of its window.
-
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Alice - LinuxLinks
Alice is an object-based, open source, educational programming language with an integrated development environment (IDE). Alice uses a drag and drop interface that allows users to create 3D animations, stories and video games.
Alice is used by teachers at all levels from middle schools (and sometimes even younger) to universities, in school classrooms and in after school and out of school programming, and in subjects ranging from visual arts and language arts to the fundamentals of programming and introduction to Java courses.
Alice exists in two versions. According to the makers, children are recommended to use the older version 2. This version teaches logical thinking and the basics of programming. The new version 3 focuses on object-oriented programming.
-
Assumed predictability | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku
Vadim does not agree with me. Nor should he. I hardly ever agree with myself. Also, I’m happy for his disagreement because it allows me to write about a topic that I got in the queue for quite some time.
The basic statement is that enforcing types allows reasoning about interfaces at compile time and maybe even earlier — at brain time. A reasonable thing to do in a statically typed language. When objects are involved, Raku does plenty of its thinking at runtime. Let’s have a look at two examples.
-
On Coercion Method Return Value - LFlat, The Home of Vrurg
As Wenzel P.P. Peppmeyer continues with his great blog posts about Raku, he touches some very interesting subjects. His last post is about implementing DWIM principle in a module to allow a user to care less about boilerplate code. This alone wouldn’t make me writing this post but Wenzel is raising a matter which I expected to be a source of confusion. And apparently I wasn’t mistaken about it.
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 92: Isomorphic Strings and Insert Intervals
These are some answers to the Week 92 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
-
Misusing newSVpv | The Incredible Journey
I managed to cause another set of obscure bugs by misusing newSVpv. The goal of this code is to split the RGB and the alpha (transparent) part of a PNG image, for the use of the PDF::Builder module on CPAN.
Here the SV in newSVpv is "scalar value", and the "pv" means "string". My code says this:
sv = newSVpv ("", len);
and it causes the crash on Solaris and other operating systems because the above statement is a bad idea. What happens is that Perl copies "len" bytes from my string, where "len" might be a very large number, for a large PNG image, but I've given it the string "" to copy from. So Perl tries to copy from uninitialised, or possibly even inaccessible, parts of the computer's memory. I found out my error only after almost giving up, by using valgrind to look for memory errors.
-
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Full Circle Weekly News, and More
Devices: Ubuntu 18.04, Android 9.0 and Arduino
Puppy Links/EasyOS News Leftovers
Jot down your ideas in a digital notebook
KJots is the default personal wiki of KDE’s Plasma desktop. If you’re running the Plasma desktop on Linux or BSD, you already have KJots, and you can launch it either as a self-standing application or from the Kontact Personal Information Manager (PIM) application. [...] Editing text in KJots is a lot like editing text in KWrite or medit. There’s a button or menu for whatever you need to do, including styling your text as bold or italics or color, changing the font, adding arbitrary bookmarks (in KJots), creating lists, and so on. It’s not as flexible as Kate, but it’s got all the basics you need for general-purpose composition. Linking One thing that’s difficult to simulate in the digital world is the ease of flipping back and forth between pages in a physical book. I don’t know that anyone’s solved this problem yet, but as consolation, KJots allows you to link between notes. In a way, you’re anticipating your future desire to flip back to a previous note by including an easy-to-follow hyperlink straight to the page you want yourself to refer to later. Technically, it’s more efficient than the physical equivalent (although it does require you to think of it beforehand, or else you’re back to scrolling through notes or using Ctrl+F to find a keyword). To link from one note to another, select the word or phrase you want to make a hyperlink. Click the Format menu, and select the Link option. You can choose to create an external link (to a website, for instance) or an internal link to another note, even if the note is filed in a separate book.
