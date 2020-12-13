Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 27th of December 2020 09:10:27 PM Filed under
Development
  • Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-12 Released - Phoronix

    Intel's open-source oneAPI Data Parallel C++ compiler saw a Christmas Day update with the 2020-12 monthly update. 

    Intel's oneAPI DPC++ Compiler is their LLVM Clang based compiler focused on supporting their Data Parallel C++ dialect of C++ focused for heterogeneous programming from CPUs to GPUs and other possible accelerators like FPGAs. Friday's release was the monthly update to this open-source compiler stack focused on the C++ and SYCL support. 

  • How to Teach Your Child to Code During Lockdown

    Given how the world is becoming more technologically advanced, teaching your child to code is a vital and necessary element of their education. Here we show you how to teach your child to code while they’re in lockdown. The advice here is just as valid for improving your children’s coding knowledge, even if “stay in place” orders have been lifted where you are.

  • C++ Namespace

    A namespace in C++ is a generalized scope. Its declaration begins with the reserved word, namespace, followed by a name of the programmer’s choice, and then the block in braces. The block contains basic declarations and/or definitions of C++ objects, functions, and other entities.

    [...]

    An attempt to compile this program leads to a compilation error. There are two variables with the same name, varId. Though they are two different variables of two different types, int and float, the compiler rejects the two declarations because they are of the same name. The following program solves this problem by declaring the variables with the same name in two different generalized scopes...

  • Try GNU nano, a lightweight alternative to Vim | Opensource.com

    Many Linux distributions bundle Vim as their default text editor. This appeals to many longtime Linux users, and those who don’t like it can change it promptly after install anyway. Vim is a funny editor, though, as it’s one of the few that opens to a mode that doesn’t permit text entry. That’s a puzzling choice for any user, and it’s confusing for a new one.

    Thanks to GNU nano, there’s a common alternative to Vim for a lightweight terminal-based text editor, and it’s so easy to use—it has its most important commands listed at the bottom of its window.

  • Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Alice - LinuxLinks

    Alice is an object-based, open source, educational programming language with an integrated development environment (IDE). Alice uses a drag and drop interface that allows users to create 3D animations, stories and video games.

    Alice is used by teachers at all levels from middle schools (and sometimes even younger) to universities, in school classrooms and in after school and out of school programming, and in subjects ranging from visual arts and language arts to the fundamentals of programming and introduction to Java courses.

    Alice exists in two versions. According to the makers, children are recommended to use the older version 2. This version teaches logical thinking and the basics of programming. The new version 3 focuses on object-oriented programming.

  • Assumed predictability | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku

    Vadim does not agree with me. Nor should he. I hardly ever agree with myself. Also, I’m happy for his disagreement because it allows me to write about a topic that I got in the queue for quite some time.

    The basic statement is that enforcing types allows reasoning about interfaces at compile time and maybe even earlier — at brain time. A reasonable thing to do in a statically typed language. When objects are involved, Raku does plenty of its thinking at runtime. Let’s have a look at two examples.

  • On Coercion Method Return Value - LFlat, The Home of Vrurg

    As Wenzel P.P. Peppmeyer continues with his great blog posts about Raku, he touches some very interesting subjects. His last post is about implementing DWIM principle in a module to allow a user to care less about boilerplate code. This alone wouldn’t make me writing this post but Wenzel is raising a matter which I expected to be a source of confusion. And apparently I wasn’t mistaken about it.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 92: Isomorphic Strings and Insert Intervals

    These are some answers to the Week 92 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.

  • Misusing newSVpv | The Incredible Journey

    I managed to cause another set of obscure bugs by misusing newSVpv. The goal of this code is to split the RGB and the alpha (transparent) part of a PNG image, for the use of the PDF::Builder module on CPAN.

    Here the SV in newSVpv is "scalar value", and the "pv" means "string". My code says this:

    sv = newSVpv ("", len);
    and it causes the crash on Solaris and other operating systems because the above statement is a bad idea. What happens is that Perl copies "len" bytes from my string, where "len" might be a very large number, for a large PNG image, but I've given it the string "" to copy from. So Perl tries to copy from uninitialised, or possibly even inaccessible, parts of the computer's memory. I found out my error only after almost giving up, by using valgrind to look for memory errors.

»

More in Tux Machines

Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Full Circle Weekly News, and More

  • This Week in Linux #131: Xfce 4.16, UX Redesign for GNOME 40, Kdenlive, ODROID-Go Super, Steam Sale - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got some big Desktop Environment news with the latest release of Xfce with 4.16 and GNOME announced UX Changes Coming to GNOME 40. There’s a lot of App News this week with releases for Kdenlive and Darktable, plus we’ll check out some new apps such as NeoChat which is a new Matrix client from the KDE team and a Markdown Editor called Zettlr. We’ve also got a bit of gaming news this week to check out, for example we got an ODROID powered Nintendo Switch like device and we’ve got some really interesting gaming updates to the Linux Kernel. Since this is the last episode of the year, you may have noticed the decorations. If you’re listening to the audio only edition of the show, this may be an episode you’ll want to check out the video to see those decorations, It’s quite festive. We’ve got all that and much more coming up right now on This Week in Linux! All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Full Circle Weekly News #194

    The End of ZaReason https://news.itsfoss.com/zareason-shutdown/ CentOS Linux 8 End of Life Moved from 2029 to 2021, Stream Takes Over https://lists.centos.org/pipermail/centos-announce/2020-December/048208.html New CentOS Replacement Lineups Spring Up https://github.com/rocky-linux/rocky https://blog.cloudlinux.com/announcing-open-sourced-community-driven-rhel-fork-by-cloudlinux Raspberry Pi OS Updates Out https://9to5linux.com/raspberry-pi-os-has-a-new-release-with-improved-audio-and-printing-support Experimental Elementary OS on the Raspberry Pi Out https://news.itsfoss.com/elementary-os-raspberry-pi-release/ Debian 10.7 Out https://www.debian.org/News/2020/20201205 Kernel 5.10 Out https://www.lkml.org/lkml/2020/12/13/290 KDE Apps 20.12 Out https://kde.org/announcements/fulllog_releases-20.12.0/ CPUfreq 1.5.1 Out https://www.linuxuprising.com/2020/12/linux-cpu-speed-and-power-optimizer.html Souk Out https://www.debugpoint.com/2020/12/souk/

  • RSS Feeds Make The Web Better

    Sometimes I don't want to visit a website to see it's content, I just want it in a simple text like which is what an RSS feed provides but more and more websites are removing this feature or hiding so today I thought I'd show you how you get RSS feeds for a lot of popular websites and some less so.

Devices: Ubuntu 18.04, Android 9.0 and Arduino

  • LG launches LG8111 AI SoC and development board for Edge AI processing

    LG Electronics has designed LG8111 AI SoC for on-device AI inference and introduced the Eris Reference Board based on the processor. The chip supports hardware processing in artificial intelligence functions such as video, voice, and control intelligence. LG8111 AI development board is capable of implementing neural networks for deep learning specific algorithms due to its integrated “LG-Specific AI Processor.” [...] The LG8111 AI development board supports the Ubuntu 18.04 environment and consists of Reset, USB Host, UART Debug Port, and Power. It uses an integrated Wi-Fi platform for network connectivity that works at 2.4 GHz only.

  • KT R1 high-performance Amlogic S922X portable gaming console coming soon

    Hardkernel recently unveiled plans to launch ODROID-Go Super portable retro-gaming console with a larger 5-inch display at the end of January. The console is still based on the relatively low-end Rockchip RK3326 quad-core Cortex-A35 processor coupled with just 1GB RAM found in ODROID-Go Advance. It does the job for the emulators targetted by the platform, but for a wider range of emulators, a faster processor, and more memory would be nice to have. That’s what the developers of KT R1 portable game console aim to achieve with a much more powerful Amlogic S922X hexa-core Cortex-A73/A55 processor and up to 4GB RAM. [...] The console will initially run Android 9.0 with Vulkan drivers for 3D graphics acceleration, but if the device performs well, and battery life is not a disaster, we should certainly see Linux-based firmware such Batocera.Linux, Lakka, RetroArch, etc… will certainly be ported to those platforms.

  • Arduino Blog » This machine stacks dominoes automatically

    Arranging dominoes in such a way that they knock each other down in sequence can be a fun pastime, but what if you would like a machine to take care of lining them up for you? As seen in the video below, Lewis of DIY Machines has come up with just such a device featuring 3D-printable parts and an Arduino Uno for control. The project uses a single gearmotor to both move the robot over the floor and actuate the stacking mechanism, creating consistent spacing without the need for additional sensors. A steering servo points it in the right direction, and its motion can be pre-programmed via the Arduino IDE.

Puppy Links/EasyOS News Leftovers

  • EasyOS Dunfell 0.102 released

    Version 0.101 was released only a couple of days ago: https://bkhome.org/news/202012/easyos-dunfell-0101-released.html However, there was a serious bug in the bash shell interpreter: https://bkhome.org/news/202012/easyos-dunfell-update-weird-error.html I have recompiled bash, it is now a PET, not yet uploaded, but have used it to build 0.102, uploaded here:

  • Extra patches applied to bash in OE

    I reported about a nasty bug in bash, running in EasyOS Dunfell 0.101 and earlier: https://bkhome.org/news/202012/easyos-dunfell-update-weird-error.html I recompiled bash in running Easy Dunfell, with patches from Debian, and created a PET, then released Easy 0.102.

  • SeaMonkey 2.53.5.1 compiled in Easy Dunfell

    I had previously reported being able to compile SM 2.53.4 but not 2.53.5 and 2.53.5.1: https://bkhome.org/news/202012/kernel-5102-compiled-in-easyos-dunfell.html ...no, it is not a glibc version problem as I first surmised, but a rust version incompatibility. I examined the build log, and saw that there were rust errors.

Jot down your ideas in a digital notebook

KJots is the default personal wiki of KDE’s Plasma desktop. If you’re running the Plasma desktop on Linux or BSD, you already have KJots, and you can launch it either as a self-standing application or from the Kontact Personal Information Manager (PIM) application. [...] Editing text in KJots is a lot like editing text in KWrite or medit. There’s a button or menu for whatever you need to do, including styling your text as bold or italics or color, changing the font, adding arbitrary bookmarks (in KJots), creating lists, and so on. It’s not as flexible as Kate, but it’s got all the basics you need for general-purpose composition. Linking One thing that’s difficult to simulate in the digital world is the ease of flipping back and forth between pages in a physical book. I don’t know that anyone’s solved this problem yet, but as consolation, KJots allows you to link between notes. In a way, you’re anticipating your future desire to flip back to a previous note by including an easy-to-follow hyperlink straight to the page you want yourself to refer to later. Technically, it’s more efficient than the physical equivalent (although it does require you to think of it beforehand, or else you’re back to scrolling through notes or using Ctrl+F to find a keyword). To link from one note to another, select the word or phrase you want to make a hyperlink. Click the Format menu, and select the Link option. You can choose to create an external link (to a website, for instance) or an internal link to another note, even if the note is filed in a separate book. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6