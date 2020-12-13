Language Selection

today's leftovers

Misc
Misc
  • Cartoon: The Message Is Loud and Clear
  • RIT Rachana: a classic typeface reimagined

    It was around 2006 I started reading and writing Malayalam (my native language) text widely on the computer, thanks to Unicode and proliferation of Malayalam blogs. It was also at the same time that I noticed Malayalam text was not ‘shaped’ correctly in many cases on my primary operating system — GNU/Linux. A number of Unicode fonts were available under libre license, of which I liked Rachana the most.

    Cut to chase: few years later, I ended up co-maintaining Rachana, trying to fix all the known bugs and succeeded to a large extent; among many other things.

    In 2020, with new insights into the design metrics of Malayalam fonts, the designer of Rachana — KH Hussain redrew all the glyphs of Rachana, completely overhauled Bold variant and freshly designed Italic & BoldItalic styles. All fonts in the new typeface contain more than 1100 glyphs with entire Malayalam characters encoded in Unicode version 13.0 and all conjuncts/ligatures in the definitive character set of Malayalam traditional orthography. The Latin glyphs are adapted from TeX Gyre Schola with express permission from GUST. These make the font suitable to typeset contemporary text, novels, poetry, scholarly works, Sanskrit text, Bible, archaic books and everything in between.

  • 9 insights from pivoting to remote work in 2020 | Opensource.com

    2020 was the year remote work became the norm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people and companies shifted to "temporary" remote work, though many have now extended it indefinitely. As remote work will be the norm for the foreseeable future, here’s a review of some of the many articles published on Opensource.com regarding remote work practices, tools, and activities to manage this new normal.

    You may think that you're an expert after months of working remotely, but there is always still room to learn. And maybe some of the habits you initially put in place have now taken a back seat several months later. It’s time to look again at ways to improve your day-to-day. I’ve worked remotely for years, and I still found valuable tips in Birthe’s article on working remotely. The structure for the daily and weekly meetings is a great way to keep meetings focused and on track.

Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Full Circle Weekly News, and More

  • This Week in Linux #131: Xfce 4.16, UX Redesign for GNOME 40, Kdenlive, ODROID-Go Super, Steam Sale - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got some big Desktop Environment news with the latest release of Xfce with 4.16 and GNOME announced UX Changes Coming to GNOME 40. There’s a lot of App News this week with releases for Kdenlive and Darktable, plus we’ll check out some new apps such as NeoChat which is a new Matrix client from the KDE team and a Markdown Editor called Zettlr. We’ve also got a bit of gaming news this week to check out, for example we got an ODROID powered Nintendo Switch like device and we’ve got some really interesting gaming updates to the Linux Kernel. Since this is the last episode of the year, you may have noticed the decorations. If you’re listening to the audio only edition of the show, this may be an episode you’ll want to check out the video to see those decorations, It’s quite festive. We’ve got all that and much more coming up right now on This Week in Linux! All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Full Circle Weekly News #194

    The End of ZaReason https://news.itsfoss.com/zareason-shutdown/ CentOS Linux 8 End of Life Moved from 2029 to 2021, Stream Takes Over https://lists.centos.org/pipermail/centos-announce/2020-December/048208.html New CentOS Replacement Lineups Spring Up https://github.com/rocky-linux/rocky https://blog.cloudlinux.com/announcing-open-sourced-community-driven-rhel-fork-by-cloudlinux Raspberry Pi OS Updates Out https://9to5linux.com/raspberry-pi-os-has-a-new-release-with-improved-audio-and-printing-support Experimental Elementary OS on the Raspberry Pi Out https://news.itsfoss.com/elementary-os-raspberry-pi-release/ Debian 10.7 Out https://www.debian.org/News/2020/20201205 Kernel 5.10 Out https://www.lkml.org/lkml/2020/12/13/290 KDE Apps 20.12 Out https://kde.org/announcements/fulllog_releases-20.12.0/ CPUfreq 1.5.1 Out https://www.linuxuprising.com/2020/12/linux-cpu-speed-and-power-optimizer.html Souk Out https://www.debugpoint.com/2020/12/souk/

  • RSS Feeds Make The Web Better

    Sometimes I don't want to visit a website to see it's content, I just want it in a simple text like which is what an RSS feed provides but more and more websites are removing this feature or hiding so today I thought I'd show you how you get RSS feeds for a lot of popular websites and some less so.

Devices: Ubuntu 18.04, Android 9.0 and Arduino

  • LG launches LG8111 AI SoC and development board for Edge AI processing

    LG Electronics has designed LG8111 AI SoC for on-device AI inference and introduced the Eris Reference Board based on the processor. The chip supports hardware processing in artificial intelligence functions such as video, voice, and control intelligence. LG8111 AI development board is capable of implementing neural networks for deep learning specific algorithms due to its integrated “LG-Specific AI Processor.” [...] The LG8111 AI development board supports the Ubuntu 18.04 environment and consists of Reset, USB Host, UART Debug Port, and Power. It uses an integrated Wi-Fi platform for network connectivity that works at 2.4 GHz only.

  • KT R1 high-performance Amlogic S922X portable gaming console coming soon

    Hardkernel recently unveiled plans to launch ODROID-Go Super portable retro-gaming console with a larger 5-inch display at the end of January. The console is still based on the relatively low-end Rockchip RK3326 quad-core Cortex-A35 processor coupled with just 1GB RAM found in ODROID-Go Advance. It does the job for the emulators targetted by the platform, but for a wider range of emulators, a faster processor, and more memory would be nice to have. That’s what the developers of KT R1 portable game console aim to achieve with a much more powerful Amlogic S922X hexa-core Cortex-A73/A55 processor and up to 4GB RAM. [...] The console will initially run Android 9.0 with Vulkan drivers for 3D graphics acceleration, but if the device performs well, and battery life is not a disaster, we should certainly see Linux-based firmware such Batocera.Linux, Lakka, RetroArch, etc… will certainly be ported to those platforms.

  • Arduino Blog » This machine stacks dominoes automatically

    Arranging dominoes in such a way that they knock each other down in sequence can be a fun pastime, but what if you would like a machine to take care of lining them up for you? As seen in the video below, Lewis of DIY Machines has come up with just such a device featuring 3D-printable parts and an Arduino Uno for control. The project uses a single gearmotor to both move the robot over the floor and actuate the stacking mechanism, creating consistent spacing without the need for additional sensors. A steering servo points it in the right direction, and its motion can be pre-programmed via the Arduino IDE.

Puppy Links/EasyOS News Leftovers

  • EasyOS Dunfell 0.102 released

    Version 0.101 was released only a couple of days ago: https://bkhome.org/news/202012/easyos-dunfell-0101-released.html However, there was a serious bug in the bash shell interpreter: https://bkhome.org/news/202012/easyos-dunfell-update-weird-error.html I have recompiled bash, it is now a PET, not yet uploaded, but have used it to build 0.102, uploaded here:

  • Extra patches applied to bash in OE

    I reported about a nasty bug in bash, running in EasyOS Dunfell 0.101 and earlier: https://bkhome.org/news/202012/easyos-dunfell-update-weird-error.html I recompiled bash in running Easy Dunfell, with patches from Debian, and created a PET, then released Easy 0.102.

  • SeaMonkey 2.53.5.1 compiled in Easy Dunfell

    I had previously reported being able to compile SM 2.53.4 but not 2.53.5 and 2.53.5.1: https://bkhome.org/news/202012/kernel-5102-compiled-in-easyos-dunfell.html ...no, it is not a glibc version problem as I first surmised, but a rust version incompatibility. I examined the build log, and saw that there were rust errors.

Jot down your ideas in a digital notebook

KJots is the default personal wiki of KDE’s Plasma desktop. If you’re running the Plasma desktop on Linux or BSD, you already have KJots, and you can launch it either as a self-standing application or from the Kontact Personal Information Manager (PIM) application. [...] Editing text in KJots is a lot like editing text in KWrite or medit. There’s a button or menu for whatever you need to do, including styling your text as bold or italics or color, changing the font, adding arbitrary bookmarks (in KJots), creating lists, and so on. It’s not as flexible as Kate, but it’s got all the basics you need for general-purpose composition. Linking One thing that’s difficult to simulate in the digital world is the ease of flipping back and forth between pages in a physical book. I don’t know that anyone’s solved this problem yet, but as consolation, KJots allows you to link between notes. In a way, you’re anticipating your future desire to flip back to a previous note by including an easy-to-follow hyperlink straight to the page you want yourself to refer to later. Technically, it’s more efficient than the physical equivalent (although it does require you to think of it beforehand, or else you’re back to scrolling through notes or using Ctrl+F to find a keyword). To link from one note to another, select the word or phrase you want to make a hyperlink. Click the Format menu, and select the Link option. You can choose to create an external link (to a website, for instance) or an internal link to another note, even if the note is filed in a separate book. Read more

