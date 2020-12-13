Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Full Circle Weekly News, and More This Week in Linux #131: Xfce 4.16, UX Redesign for GNOME 40, Kdenlive, ODROID-Go Super, Steam Sale - TuxDigital On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got some big Desktop Environment news with the latest release of Xfce with 4.16 and GNOME announced UX Changes Coming to GNOME 40. There’s a lot of App News this week with releases for Kdenlive and Darktable, plus we’ll check out some new apps such as NeoChat which is a new Matrix client from the KDE team and a Markdown Editor called Zettlr. We’ve also got a bit of gaming news this week to check out, for example we got an ODROID powered Nintendo Switch like device and we’ve got some really interesting gaming updates to the Linux Kernel. Since this is the last episode of the year, you may have noticed the decorations. If you’re listening to the audio only edition of the show, this may be an episode you’ll want to check out the video to see those decorations, It’s quite festive. We’ve got all that and much more coming up right now on This Week in Linux! All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Full Circle Weekly News #194 The End of ZaReason https://news.itsfoss.com/zareason-shutdown/ CentOS Linux 8 End of Life Moved from 2029 to 2021, Stream Takes Over https://lists.centos.org/pipermail/centos-announce/2020-December/048208.html New CentOS Replacement Lineups Spring Up https://github.com/rocky-linux/rocky https://blog.cloudlinux.com/announcing-open-sourced-community-driven-rhel-fork-by-cloudlinux Raspberry Pi OS Updates Out https://9to5linux.com/raspberry-pi-os-has-a-new-release-with-improved-audio-and-printing-support Experimental Elementary OS on the Raspberry Pi Out https://news.itsfoss.com/elementary-os-raspberry-pi-release/ Debian 10.7 Out https://www.debian.org/News/2020/20201205 Kernel 5.10 Out https://www.lkml.org/lkml/2020/12/13/290 KDE Apps 20.12 Out https://kde.org/announcements/fulllog_releases-20.12.0/ CPUfreq 1.5.1 Out https://www.linuxuprising.com/2020/12/linux-cpu-speed-and-power-optimizer.html Souk Out https://www.debugpoint.com/2020/12/souk/

RSS Feeds Make The Web Better Sometimes I don't want to visit a website to see it's content, I just want it in a simple text like which is what an RSS feed provides but more and more websites are removing this feature or hiding so today I thought I'd show you how you get RSS feeds for a lot of popular websites and some less so.

Devices: Ubuntu 18.04, Android 9.0 and Arduino LG launches LG8111 AI SoC and development board for Edge AI processing LG Electronics has designed LG8111 AI SoC for on-device AI inference and introduced the Eris Reference Board based on the processor. The chip supports hardware processing in artificial intelligence functions such as video, voice, and control intelligence. LG8111 AI development board is capable of implementing neural networks for deep learning specific algorithms due to its integrated “LG-Specific AI Processor.” [...] The LG8111 AI development board supports the Ubuntu 18.04 environment and consists of Reset, USB Host, UART Debug Port, and Power. It uses an integrated Wi-Fi platform for network connectivity that works at 2.4 GHz only.

KT R1 high-performance Amlogic S922X portable gaming console coming soon Hardkernel recently unveiled plans to launch ODROID-Go Super portable retro-gaming console with a larger 5-inch display at the end of January. The console is still based on the relatively low-end Rockchip RK3326 quad-core Cortex-A35 processor coupled with just 1GB RAM found in ODROID-Go Advance. It does the job for the emulators targetted by the platform, but for a wider range of emulators, a faster processor, and more memory would be nice to have. That’s what the developers of KT R1 portable game console aim to achieve with a much more powerful Amlogic S922X hexa-core Cortex-A73/A55 processor and up to 4GB RAM. [...] The console will initially run Android 9.0 with Vulkan drivers for 3D graphics acceleration, but if the device performs well, and battery life is not a disaster, we should certainly see Linux-based firmware such Batocera.Linux, Lakka, RetroArch, etc… will certainly be ported to those platforms.

Arduino Blog » This machine stacks dominoes automatically Arranging dominoes in such a way that they knock each other down in sequence can be a fun pastime, but what if you would like a machine to take care of lining them up for you? As seen in the video below, Lewis of DIY Machines has come up with just such a device featuring 3D-printable parts and an Arduino Uno for control. The project uses a single gearmotor to both move the robot over the floor and actuate the stacking mechanism, creating consistent spacing without the need for additional sensors. A steering servo points it in the right direction, and its motion can be pre-programmed via the Arduino IDE.