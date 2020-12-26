Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, GNU World Order, Open Source Security Podcast Linux Action News 169 Our annual predictions episode kicks off with a review of what we got right and wrong for 2020, and then we speculate wildly about what could happen in 2021.

GNU World Order 386 All about **squashfs-tools** and **sudo**.

Open Source Security Episode 251 – Communication is hard, security communication is more hard Josh and Kurt talk about communication. It’s really hard to talk about a lot of what we do. How do we know if a device is secure? How do we know our knowledge is correct?

Shfm: Minimalism Has Finally Gone Too Far Dylanaraps will make some really amazing software like pywal, neofetch and pfetch and then other times he just likes to mess and see what's possible and that's how we got shfm a terminal file manager that takes the idea of minimalism and takes it almost as far as it can go even further than fff.

today's howtos Resize a Btrfs Filesystem – Linux Hint The Btrfs filesystem can be resized online (when the filesystem is mounted), but if you want to resize a partition that is added to a Btrfs filesystem, you will have to do it offline (when the filesystem is not mounted). You can grow/expand or shrink a Btrfs filesystem online and grow/expand or shrink a Btrfs partition offline. The Btrfs filesystem is a multi-device filesystem. If you have multiple devices added to your Btrfs filesystem, then you need to resize specific storage devices attached to the filesystem to resize the filesystem itself. Otherwise, you can directly resize the filesystem (as by default, the only attached storage device will be selected when you perform the resize operation). In this article, I am going to show you how to grow/expand and shrink a Btrfs filesystem online and a Btrfs partition offline. I will also show how to resize a Btrfs filesystem that has multiple devices attached to it. So, let’s get started.

How to configure Intel Wifi on Debian Linux when you get firmware: failed to load iwlwifi-8265-36.ucode error I have an Intel Corporation Wireless/WiFi 8265 / 8275 (rev 78) card. How do I configure this card? I always get an error, “iwlwifi 0000:01:00.0: firmware: failed to load iwlwifi-8265-36.ucode“. How do I load iwlwifi-8265-36 firmware and enable this driver card on Debian Linux version 10/11 and assign an IP address using DHCP? Intel WiFi device needs firmware, and it has to be loaded into the device driver during the device initialization. Some firmware is opensource and free to load. However, Intel WiFi driver requires a non-free binary blob. Let us see how to configure Intel WiFi on Debian to load firmware and configure networking using the command-line.

How to install Gedit on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Gedit, a text and code editor, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How does git submodule work? Git submodule is a Git subdirectory or component of another host, Git repository, that simply refers to a specific commit in another external Git repository. Submodules are static and keep track only of the particular commits. They don’t track the Git branches or refs and are not updated automatically with the host repository. Git submodules allow you to enable the Git repository to incorporate and to track the version history of all external code. When a user includes a submodule to a Git repository, a new file with the name .gitmodules will create. In this article, we will give you an idea about how to use Git submodules in an external Git repo in the Linux system.

How to install Raft, an itch.io game, on Linux Mint 20 In this video, we are looking at how to install Raft, an itch.io game, on Linux Mint 20.

How to use LinSSID on Linux for wireless scanning – Linux Hint We all prefer to find the most suited, wireless channel from our Wi-Fi network. The most recommended way is to configure your routers to automatically determine the optimal channel number that depends on periodic frequency analysis. However, there are ways to scan your Wi-Fi network and determine the optimal channel that lies within the range of your network adapter. With the help of modern utilities, it’s easy to determine the Wi-Fi signal from the access point to the room. One among many of these utilities is LinSSID. It is an open-source Wifi-Analyzer tool that is written in C++ using Linux wireless tools and Qt4, Qt5, Qwt 6.1, etc. It has a graphical interface that shows nearby wireless routers and ad-hoc connections. LinSSID interface is similar in appearance and functionality to the Windows Wi-Fi network analyzer (Insider). By default, the Ubuntu network-manager identifies all wireless networks and allows you to connect with one manually. However, with the help of this utility, you can check the nearest networks along with the number of radio channels used by them. Moreover, this app does not only inform you about the strength of your Wi-Fi network but also the strength and frequency of other Wi-Fi signals. This information allows you to choose the less congested radio channel and the strength of radio signals in different places of your home.

How To Setup Linux Chroot Jails – Linux Hint Especially those dedicated to critical services, Linux systems require expert-level knowledge to work with and core security measures. Unfortunately, even after taking crucial security measures, security vulnerabilities still find their way into secure systems. One way to manage and protect your system is by limiting the damage possible once an attack occurs. In this tutorial, we’ll discuss the process of using chroot jail to manage system damages in the event of an attack. We’ll look at how to isolate processes and subprocesses to a particular environment with false root privileges. Doing this will limit the process to a specific directory and deny access to other system areas.

How to Use Docker Inspect - buildVirtual First of all, what is docker inspect? Docker inspect is a tool that enables you do get detailed information about your docker resources, such as containers, images, volumes, networks, tasks and services. In this article, I will go through examples of how you can use docker inspect to get detailed information about your docker resources, which will aid you in the management and troubleshooting of your docker objects.

How To Use Strace On Linux – Linux Hint When working with Linux systems, you’ll often need to inspect and understand the actions performed by processes and the system calls carried out by their execution. When it comes to performing such tasks, the Linux kernel provides features such as ptrace to debug and diagnose processes. This article discusses how to use the strace tool to trace, monitor, and debug processes interacting with the Kernel.

How To Hide Files Inside Images In Linux – Linux Hint Today, we use personal computers as workstations and personal devices. On these devices, we keep personal information and private files not intended for public access. Given this, even if you do not share your computer with others, it’s essential to treat your security as a high priority and secure your files with cryptography and encryption methods. This tutorial discusses how to protect and secure your files by hiding them inside other files. For this tutorial, we will look at how to hide files in images; as a bonus, we’ll also discuss how to hide files in audio files.