Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 27th, 2020

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 28th of December 2020 07:18:48 AM Filed under
News

The thirteenth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on December 27th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world.

This past week was slow in news and that’s mostly because everyone celebrated the Christmas holidays with their loved ones. But, since it was Christmas, we had some nice presents from Santa under the tree, such as the release of the highly anticipated Xfce 4.16 desktop environment.

Read more

»

Linux Weekly Roundup #110

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 28th of December 2020 09:29:36 AM.
  • Linux Weekly Roundup #110

    Hello and welcome to this week's Linux Roundup.

    Linspire 10 Public Beta 1 has been released this week.

    This is it for this week, a peaceful week which makes sense.

    We hope you had a wonderful Christmas and will have a fantastic 2021!

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Parole Media Player 4.15.0 Released

Following the incredible Xfce 4.16 release, Parole Media Player has been updated with refreshed dialogs, a more powerful playlist, and improved DVD support. Read more Also: Xfce’s Parole Media Player 4.15.0 Released With Improved DVD Support

Linux Developers Ponder Decade-Old Decision To Disable PCI Runtime Power Management By Default

Fast forward to today, some developers don't recall that original discussion or in some cases weren't even involved in kernel development at that point and wondering about the breakage. Thus the discussion over this default has been brought back up with some seemingly hoping for it to be reverted or at least enabling it by default for newer systems. PCI subsystem maintainer Bjorn Helgaas ushered in a discussion over removing this default restriction. The user who proposed removing it argued that with run-time power management disabled by default, the PHY on network devices can remain powered up even when no cable is attached, among other situations where this default hurts. Read more Also: DragonFlyBSD Adds HAMMER2 Multi-Volumes Support

Best Photoshop Alternatives You Can Run on Linux

Adobe Photoshop is a widely used photo editing software as it offers various features to the users. If you learn to use photoshop, then you can create incredible creations with multiple tools. Many people use this tool for photo editing, daily designing, digital drawings, etc. However, if you are a Linux enthusiast and don’t want to go for Windows or Mac, you may face disappointment because Adobe Photoshop doesn’t have so many Linux options. This article will give you the complete details on the best photoshop alternatives you can run on Linux for photo editing and designing job. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, GNU World Order, Open Source Security Podcast

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6