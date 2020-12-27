Android Leftovers
Millions of Android phones will soon be blocked from the web, but a fix is on the way
Google fixes virtual assistant bug on smart speakers and Android phones
LG Android 11 update (LG UX 10) list of eligible devices & release date
Announcement: Moto says Hello to Android 11
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update rolling out to Realme 6 Pro & Realme 7
5 Best Android TV Launchers You Should Use
How to Customize Your Android TV Home Screen
Parole Media Player 4.15.0 Released
Following the incredible Xfce 4.16 release, Parole Media Player has been updated with refreshed dialogs, a more powerful playlist, and improved DVD support. Also: Xfce’s Parole Media Player 4.15.0 Released With Improved DVD Support
Linux Developers Ponder Decade-Old Decision To Disable PCI Runtime Power Management By Default
Fast forward to today, some developers don't recall that original discussion or in some cases weren't even involved in kernel development at that point and wondering about the breakage. Thus the discussion over this default has been brought back up with some seemingly hoping for it to be reverted or at least enabling it by default for newer systems. PCI subsystem maintainer Bjorn Helgaas ushered in a discussion over removing this default restriction. The user who proposed removing it argued that with run-time power management disabled by default, the PHY on network devices can remain powered up even when no cable is attached, among other situations where this default hurts. Also: DragonFlyBSD Adds HAMMER2 Multi-Volumes Support
Best Photoshop Alternatives You Can Run on Linux
Adobe Photoshop is a widely used photo editing software as it offers various features to the users. If you learn to use photoshop, then you can create incredible creations with multiple tools. Many people use this tool for photo editing, daily designing, digital drawings, etc. However, if you are a Linux enthusiast and don’t want to go for Windows or Mac, you may face disappointment because Adobe Photoshop doesn’t have so many Linux options. This article will give you the complete details on the best photoshop alternatives you can run on Linux for photo editing and designing job.
