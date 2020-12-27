Today in Techrights
- Christmastime Extortion Shows That IBM Has Not Changed Since Buying Red Hat and It's Still a Patent Bully
- Starting 2021 on a Strong and Positive Note
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 27, 2020
- Links 27/12/2020: Wine 6.0 RC4 and MateBook With GNU/Linux in China
- Better, Simpler and Vastly Lighter Front Page for Techrights (After More Than Half a Decade)
- Video: How Microsoft Killed Nokia and Harmed an Entire Country
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, December 26, 2020
- IBM is Not a Community
- Links 26/12/2020: Redox OS 0.6, GIMP 2.99.4, and GnuCOBOL 3.1.2 Released
- Video: The Usual Unified Patent Court (UPC) Hilarity Ensues as Same Old Lies Are Recycled by 'IP' Federation, Then Amplified by Team UPC on Boxing Day
Learn to use the JOE text editor on Linux
I’m a fan of text editors that make it easy for you to learn how to use them. GNU nano is my favorite example of this: you launch nano, and you see a list of the most common commands along the bottom of the window throughout your entire session. Joe’s Own Editor (that’s joe for short) is another great example. The joe editor uses a terminal-based interface, providing simple text editing capabilities and an easily accessible help screen. It’s written in C, it’s small with a hard dependency only on libc (ncurses is optional), and it’s licensed under the GPL.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 27th, 2020
The thirteenth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on December 27th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. This past week was slow in news and that’s mostly because everyone celebrated the Christmas holidays with their loved ones. But, since it was Christmas, we had some nice presents from Santa under the tree, such as the release of the highly anticipated Xfce 4.16 desktop environment.
Parole Media Player 4.15.0 Released
Following the incredible Xfce 4.16 release, Parole Media Player has been updated with refreshed dialogs, a more powerful playlist, and improved DVD support. Also: Xfce’s Parole Media Player 4.15.0 Released With Improved DVD Support
Linux Developers Ponder Decade-Old Decision To Disable PCI Runtime Power Management By Default
Fast forward to today, some developers don't recall that original discussion or in some cases weren't even involved in kernel development at that point and wondering about the breakage. Thus the discussion over this default has been brought back up with some seemingly hoping for it to be reverted or at least enabling it by default for newer systems. PCI subsystem maintainer Bjorn Helgaas ushered in a discussion over removing this default restriction. The user who proposed removing it argued that with run-time power management disabled by default, the PHY on network devices can remain powered up even when no cable is attached, among other situations where this default hurts. Also: DragonFlyBSD Adds HAMMER2 Multi-Volumes Support
