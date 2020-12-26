5 Best Linux Distro Releases of 2020, Including Fedora, Manjaro & Pop!_OS
We asked you to share your top distro picks from the last 12 months with us and, awesome sorts that you are, you duly obliged. To preemptively spoil the results I will say upfront that, no: they’re not all Ubuntu-based OSes, either!
While this is a blog about “all things” through the prism of Ubuntu we don’t pretend it is the only project in town. Ubuntu is a country in a continent called Linux. It’s not an island of its own, detached, free of connections. It’s part of a broader, diverse, and very rich landscape — and the list below is a panorama snap of that landscape!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 646 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
butterfly – web terminal based on websocket and tornado
The terminal is a program that you use to type in commands. It’s a text input/output environment. The terminal window allows the user to access a console and all its applications such as command line interfaces (CLI) and text user interface software. Even with the sophistication of modern desktop environments packed with administrative tools, other utilities, and productivity software all sporting attractive graphical user interfaces, it remains the case that some tasks are still best undertaken with the command line. butterfly is an xterm compatible terminal that runs in your web browser.
Android Leftovers
Intel Xe Graphics Are Looking Great On Linux 5.11 With Nice Performance Uplift
While Linux 5.11-rc1 was just released yesterday, we have already been closely monitoring the new features of Linux 5.11 as well as carrying out early benchmarks. One area looking quite good so far are the Intel graphics performance and features with Linux 5.11, or more specifically Gen9 and newer while the latest Xe Graphics are obviously the most interesting from a benchmarking perspective. The Intel kernel graphics driver has some fun features this time like integer scaling support, big joiner enablement, and more. There is also continued work on Intel discrete graphics enablement that continued with Linux 5.11. Perhaps the most interesting Intel graphics performance work for Linux 5.11 is the async page-flipping support being flipped on and enabled by default for Skylake/Gen9 graphics and newer. See our Linux 5.11 feature overview for more details on the kernel changes this cycle.
Recent comments
45 min 53 sec ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 38 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
7 hours 29 min ago
10 hours 6 min ago
11 hours 34 min ago