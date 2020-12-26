Games: KFConsole, Humble Holiday in Space Bundle, and Feudal Kingdoms
Cooler Master and KFC team up to create a 'console' PC and now I've seen everything | GamingOnLinux
Is this actually seriously real? I still have some doubts but I am beginning to get hungry. KFC and Cooler Master have properly announced the KFConsole.
Going over the details of it, what they've actually created is a fully powered custom-built PC case with a built-in "Chicken Chamber". Yeah, really. It mentions how it uses "the systems natural heat and airflow system you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds". Completely ridiculous of course but I've no doubt if it really becomes available, people will absolutely buy it.
The Humble Holiday in Space Bundle has a few nice picks | GamingOnLinux
Another week another game bundle, a chance for you to build up that collection of games with the Humble Holiday in Space Bundle out now. Running for another 10 days, it does have a few nice picks. As usual, we shall highlight in bold text those that offer Linux builds.
Feudal Kingdoms is a promising upcoming medieval grand strategy game
Need more grand strategy in your gaming time? Get ready to go medieval and expand with Feudal Kingdoms from developer Blood and Pixels.
Sounds like it's going to have a pretty interesting amount of depth to it too. Lots of little details big and small will affect the gameplay, from weather affecting food production to training your troops directly from your existing population and more. Pretty ambitious sounding too with the army customization, a special agent system, research trees, per-settlement resources and attributes and so on.
today's howtos
butterfly – web terminal based on websocket and tornado
The terminal is a program that you use to type in commands. It’s a text input/output environment. The terminal window allows the user to access a console and all its applications such as command line interfaces (CLI) and text user interface software. Even with the sophistication of modern desktop environments packed with administrative tools, other utilities, and productivity software all sporting attractive graphical user interfaces, it remains the case that some tasks are still best undertaken with the command line. butterfly is an xterm compatible terminal that runs in your web browser.
Android Leftovers
Intel Xe Graphics Are Looking Great On Linux 5.11 With Nice Performance Uplift
While Linux 5.11-rc1 was just released yesterday, we have already been closely monitoring the new features of Linux 5.11 as well as carrying out early benchmarks. One area looking quite good so far are the Intel graphics performance and features with Linux 5.11, or more specifically Gen9 and newer while the latest Xe Graphics are obviously the most interesting from a benchmarking perspective. The Intel kernel graphics driver has some fun features this time like integer scaling support, big joiner enablement, and more. There is also continued work on Intel discrete graphics enablement that continued with Linux 5.11. Perhaps the most interesting Intel graphics performance work for Linux 5.11 is the async page-flipping support being flipped on and enabled by default for Skylake/Gen9 graphics and newer. See our Linux 5.11 feature overview for more details on the kernel changes this cycle.
