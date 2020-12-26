today's howtos How to Boot Arch Linux in Single User Mode / Rescue Mode In this guide, we learn how to boot arch linux into single user mode or rescue mode step by step.

How to Install ONLYOFFICE Docs on Debian and Ubuntu If you use the file sync & share platform and want to expand its functionality by adding online editing features, you should definitely give a try to ONLYOFFICE Docs. ONLYOFFICE Docs allows you to create a collaborative environment by adding its online editors to the platform of your choice, whether it be Alfresco, Confluence, Liferay, Nextcloud, Nuxeo, ownCloud, SharePoint, or ONLYOFFICE Groups.

Asynchronous Email: Exim over NNCP (or UUCP) | The Changelog Following up to yesterday’s article about how NNCP rehabilitates asynchronous communication with modern encryption and onion routing, here is the first of my posts showing how to put it into action. Email is a natural fit for async; in fact, much of early email was carried by UUCP. It is useful for an airgapped machine to be able to send back messages; errors from cron, results of handling incoming data, disk space alerts, etc. (Of course, this would apply to a non-airgapped machine also). The NNCP documentation already describes how to do this for Postfix. Here I will show how to do it for Exim.

How to restart CentOS or RHEL server safely - nixCraft I use the reboot command to reboot our PostgreSQL server running on RHEL 7. We have a development server running on CentOS 7 too. However, sometimes I noticed database corruption or file issues. Is there is a safe reboot command that will do a graceful reboot for our CentOS or RHEL 7 server without causing any issues? What is the best way to appropriately restart CentOS/RHEL over ssh? There is no graceful shutdown or restart. However, modern Linux distro does an outstanding job when you need to reboot the server powered by CentOS or RHEL. Let us different options to restart the CentOS/RHEL 7/8 server.

How to Install GNOME on Linux Mint 20 Installing an additional desktop environment allows more user experience without installing another Linux distro. Gnome is the default desktop environment for many Linux distributions. Gnome is based on GTK+ and has a new release every 6 months. Linux Mint by default supports Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce desktop environment. Cinnamon and Mate are a fork of GNOME with a codebase of GNOME 3 and GNOME 2 respectively. Switching desktop In this article, I will guide how to install the GNOME 3 (gnome-shell) desktop in your Linux Mint 20.

Upgrade To Fedora Silverblue 33 From Fedora Silverblue 32 - OSTechNix This brief guide walks you through the steps to upgrade to Fedora Silverblue 33 from Fedora Silverblue 32. Upgrading Fedora Silverblue is very easy and fast! It is way faster than other traditional Linux desktop operating systems. If something goes wrong after upgrading to latest version, we can easily rollback to previous working version. Now let us begin to upgrade Silverblue 33 from Silverblue 32. Before upgrading the current Fedora Silveblue version, make sure you take a backup of all important data that you can't afford to lose.

11 Linux command line guides you shouldn't be without I do not know whether it is really true but I have heard there is a traditional Chinese curse that goes, "May you live in interesting times." 2020 has certainly been a very interesting year for many reasons. My idea of interesting is probably different from most people's because I find Linux command line interface (CLI) tools to be some of the most interesting things on the planet. So I had a very interesting year because Enable Sysadmin published many articles this year that explored numerous command line utilities.

butterfly – web terminal based on websocket and tornado The terminal is a program that you use to type in commands. It’s a text input/output environment. The terminal window allows the user to access a console and all its applications such as command line interfaces (CLI) and text user interface software. Even with the sophistication of modern desktop environments packed with administrative tools, other utilities, and productivity software all sporting attractive graphical user interfaces, it remains the case that some tasks are still best undertaken with the command line. butterfly is an xterm compatible terminal that runs in your web browser.