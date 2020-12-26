Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Development
  • GnuCash 4.3 - Neowin

    GnuCash is a personal and small business finance application, freely licensed under the GNU GPL and available for GNU/Linux, BSD, Solaris, Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows. It’s designed to be easy to use, yet powerful and flexible. GnuCash allows you to track your income and expenses, reconcile bank accounts, monitor stock portfolios and manage your small business finances. It is based on professional accounting principles to ensure balanced books and accurate reports.

  • Practice programming in C++ by writing a simple game

    There are a couple of ways to learn a programming language. If you're new to coding, you usually learn some basic computer coding concepts and try to apply them. If you already know how to code in another language, you relearn how coding concepts are expressed in the new language.

    In either case, a convenient way to learn these new principles is to create a simple guessing game. This forces you to understand how a language receives input and sends output, how it compares data, how to control a program's flow, and how to leverage conditionals to affect an outcome. It also ensures that you know how a language structures its code; for instance, Lua or Bash can easily run as a script, while Java requires you to create a class.

  • vrurg: Runtime vs. Compilation, Or Reply \#2

    The friendly battle continues with the next post from Wenzel where he considers different cases where strict typechecking doesn’t work. The primary point he makes is that many decisions Raku makes are run-time decisions and this is where static typechecking doesn’t work well. This is true. But this doesn’t change the meaning of my previous post.

    [...]

    Just to sum up the above written, Wenzel is right when he says that coercion is about static type checking. It indeed is. For this reason it ought to be strict because this is what we expect it to be.

    It is also true that there’re cases where only run-time checks make it possible to ensure that the object we work with conforms to our requirements. And this is certainly not where coercion comes into mind. This is a field of dynamic transformations where specialized routines is what we need.

  • Learn Python by coding a simple game

    In this series, we're writing the same application in different programming languages to compare how various languages work and to show how using a standard test program is a great way to learn new ways to program.

    When you learn a new programming language, it's good to focus on the things they have in common. Variables, expressions, and statements are the basis of most programming languages. Once you understand these concepts, you can start figuring the rest out.

  • Philip Chimento: Advent of Rust 24: A Hexagonal Tribute to Conway

    Today in the penultimate post from the chronicle of teaching myself the Rust programming language by doing programming puzzles from Advent of Code 2020: a hexagonal grid, and another homage to Conway, this time unexpected.

  • How to Boot Arch Linux in Single User Mode / Rescue Mode

    In this guide, we learn how to boot arch linux into single user mode or rescue mode step by step.

  • How to Install ONLYOFFICE Docs on Debian and Ubuntu

    If you use the file sync & share platform and want to expand its functionality by adding online editing features, you should definitely give a try to ONLYOFFICE Docs. ONLYOFFICE Docs allows you to create a collaborative environment by adding its online editors to the platform of your choice, whether it be Alfresco, Confluence, Liferay, Nextcloud, Nuxeo, ownCloud, SharePoint, or ONLYOFFICE Groups.

  • Asynchronous Email: Exim over NNCP (or UUCP) | The Changelog

    Following up to yesterday’s article about how NNCP rehabilitates asynchronous communication with modern encryption and onion routing, here is the first of my posts showing how to put it into action. Email is a natural fit for async; in fact, much of early email was carried by UUCP. It is useful for an airgapped machine to be able to send back messages; errors from cron, results of handling incoming data, disk space alerts, etc. (Of course, this would apply to a non-airgapped machine also). The NNCP documentation already describes how to do this for Postfix. Here I will show how to do it for Exim.

  • How to restart CentOS or RHEL server safely - nixCraft

    I use the reboot command to reboot our PostgreSQL server running on RHEL 7. We have a development server running on CentOS 7 too. However, sometimes I noticed database corruption or file issues. Is there is a safe reboot command that will do a graceful reboot for our CentOS or RHEL 7 server without causing any issues? What is the best way to appropriately restart CentOS/RHEL over ssh? There is no graceful shutdown or restart. However, modern Linux distro does an outstanding job when you need to reboot the server powered by CentOS or RHEL. Let us different options to restart the CentOS/RHEL 7/8 server.

  • How to Install GNOME on Linux Mint 20

    Installing an additional desktop environment allows more user experience without installing another Linux distro. Gnome is the default desktop environment for many Linux distributions. Gnome is based on GTK+ and has a new release every 6 months. Linux Mint by default supports Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce desktop environment. Cinnamon and Mate are a fork of GNOME with a codebase of GNOME 3 and GNOME 2 respectively. Switching desktop In this article, I will guide how to install the GNOME 3 (gnome-shell) desktop in your Linux Mint 20.

  • Upgrade To Fedora Silverblue 33 From Fedora Silverblue 32 - OSTechNix

    This brief guide walks you through the steps to upgrade to Fedora Silverblue 33 from Fedora Silverblue 32. Upgrading Fedora Silverblue is very easy and fast! It is way faster than other traditional Linux desktop operating systems. If something goes wrong after upgrading to latest version, we can easily rollback to previous working version. Now let us begin to upgrade Silverblue 33 from Silverblue 32. Before upgrading the current Fedora Silveblue version, make sure you take a backup of all important data that you can't afford to lose.

  • 11 Linux command line guides you shouldn't be without

    I do not know whether it is really true but I have heard there is a traditional Chinese curse that goes, "May you live in interesting times." 2020 has certainly been a very interesting year for many reasons. My idea of interesting is probably different from most people's because I find Linux command line interface (CLI) tools to be some of the most interesting things on the planet. So I had a very interesting year because Enable Sysadmin published many articles this year that explored numerous command line utilities.

butterfly – web terminal based on websocket and tornado

The terminal is a program that you use to type in commands. It’s a text input/output environment. The terminal window allows the user to access a console and all its applications such as command line interfaces (CLI) and text user interface software. Even with the sophistication of modern desktop environments packed with administrative tools, other utilities, and productivity software all sporting attractive graphical user interfaces, it remains the case that some tasks are still best undertaken with the command line. butterfly is an xterm compatible terminal that runs in your web browser. Read more

Intel Xe Graphics Are Looking Great On Linux 5.11 With Nice Performance Uplift

While Linux 5.11-rc1 was just released yesterday, we have already been closely monitoring the new features of Linux 5.11 as well as carrying out early benchmarks. One area looking quite good so far are the Intel graphics performance and features with Linux 5.11, or more specifically Gen9 and newer while the latest Xe Graphics are obviously the most interesting from a benchmarking perspective. The Intel kernel graphics driver has some fun features this time like integer scaling support, big joiner enablement, and more. There is also continued work on Intel discrete graphics enablement that continued with Linux 5.11. Perhaps the most interesting Intel graphics performance work for Linux 5.11 is the async page-flipping support being flipped on and enabled by default for Skylake/Gen9 graphics and newer. See our Linux 5.11 feature overview for more details on the kernel changes this cycle. Read more

