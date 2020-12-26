today's leftovers
Sensible Open Source Licenses For Standards Development Organizations
New technologies such as 5G, IoT, blockchain and many others are implemented as ecosystems with many interoperable products and services designed to communicate seamlessly through a developing web of technical standards. Today’s standards are far more software-driven than in the past. As a result, standards development organizations (SDOs) are increasing their use of open source software (OSS) to promote both the rapid development of new standards and the deployment of standards-conformant products and services in the marketplace.
Although SDOs have traditionally avoided requiring the use of any specific software code for conformance to its standards, SDOs have relied on OSS communities to develop tools, test suites, and independent implementations to assist implementers in developing products and services utilizing the standard. Today, however, there is a growing movement for SDOs to initiate their own OSS projects so that the standards and open source development efforts can be better integrated.
SDOs understandably seek to replicate the benefits of collaborative development associated with OSS projects. In doing so, SDOs are also selecting the most common OSS licenses for the software they develop through these projects, such as the BSD or Apache licenses. These common licenses are ones that have been certified by the Open Source Initiative (OSI) as being compliant with its open source definition (OSD). While OSI does not hold a trademark on the term “open source” nor is it the arbiter of which software is considered OSS, OSI discourages others from referring to software as open source if the applicable software is licensed under a license that does not meet the requirements of the OSD.
3 Metrics That Will Indicate We’re Taking Security Seriously
So ask yourself: how close are we to seeing these three things happening?
Yeah. Pretty far.
Unprotected Azure blob exposes 500,000 confidential documents
The fact is that this Microsoft Azure blob from the cloud was completely unsecured and accessible via the Internet. Anyone who knew the required URLs could access the stored information. There were no security controls for the Azure blob, meaning the data could be accessed without authentication. If it had just been test data, it could have been shrugged off. But the developer was using real data from specific operations.
The unsecured Microsoft Azure blob contained more than half a million confidential and sensitive documents from customers, which were thus freely accessible on the Internet. According to The Register, the information contained in the Azure Blob included occupational health reports, U.S. company insurance claims documents underwritten by Lloyds of London, and private opinions from senior lawyers about younger colleagues applying for promotion.
today's howtos
butterfly – web terminal based on websocket and tornado
The terminal is a program that you use to type in commands. It’s a text input/output environment. The terminal window allows the user to access a console and all its applications such as command line interfaces (CLI) and text user interface software. Even with the sophistication of modern desktop environments packed with administrative tools, other utilities, and productivity software all sporting attractive graphical user interfaces, it remains the case that some tasks are still best undertaken with the command line. butterfly is an xterm compatible terminal that runs in your web browser.
Android Leftovers
Intel Xe Graphics Are Looking Great On Linux 5.11 With Nice Performance Uplift
While Linux 5.11-rc1 was just released yesterday, we have already been closely monitoring the new features of Linux 5.11 as well as carrying out early benchmarks. One area looking quite good so far are the Intel graphics performance and features with Linux 5.11, or more specifically Gen9 and newer while the latest Xe Graphics are obviously the most interesting from a benchmarking perspective. The Intel kernel graphics driver has some fun features this time like integer scaling support, big joiner enablement, and more. There is also continued work on Intel discrete graphics enablement that continued with Linux 5.11. Perhaps the most interesting Intel graphics performance work for Linux 5.11 is the async page-flipping support being flipped on and enabled by default for Skylake/Gen9 graphics and newer. See our Linux 5.11 feature overview for more details on the kernel changes this cycle.
