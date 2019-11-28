Language Selection

Kernel: Linux 5.11, Bootlin's Latest Work, and Linux 5.12

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 28th of December 2020 08:51:33 PM Filed under
Linux
  • Intel Sends Out Latest AMX Support For The Linux Kernel

    Of all the new Linux 5.11 features and all the enablement work Intel has already completed for Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" hardware, one big feature not yet mainlined is the Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) support.

    Since this past summer Intel has been posting open-source patches around AMX from the compiler toolchains to the kernel support. Ahead of EOY, Intel's engineers have sent out the latest AMX kernel patches for Linux.

    AMX is Intel's new programming paradigm with a focus on better AI performance both for training and inference. AMX is built around the concept of "tiles" as a set of two-dimensional registers for representing a larger memory image and accelerators that can operate on said tiles. Initial AMX features are for BFloat16, TILE, and INT8 while the design is extensible for new accelerators to be added later.

  • Large Page Support for NAS systems on 32 bit ARM

    Storage space has become more and more affordable to a point that it is now possible to have multiple hard drives of dozens of terabytes in a single consumer-grade device. With a few 10 TiB hard drives and thanks to RAID technology, storage capacities that exceed 16 or 32 TiB can easily be reached and at a relatively low cost.

    However, a number of consumer NAS systems used in the field today are still based on 32 bit ARM processors. The problem is that, with Linux on a 32 bit system, it’s only possible to address up to 16 TiB of storage space. This is still true even with the ext4 filesystem, even though it uses 64 bit pointers.

  • Bootlin's Pursuit To Let 32-bit ARM NAS Devices Support More Than 16TiB Of Storage - Phoronix

    Bootlin working under contract for an unnamed NAS vendor has been working to update the Large Page Support for 32-bit ARM and ultimately coming up with an upstream-friendly way to be able to support more than 16TB of storage on 32-bit ARM devices.

    While 64-bit ARM has been available for years, there still are network attached storage (NAS) devices available that rely on 32-bit ARM SoCs. The problem is 32-bit ARM with the mainline kernel only allows addressing up to 16 TiB of storage. Some NAS vendors as a result have carried the out-of-tree Large Page Support patches to allow supporting greater amounts of storage. Bootlin this year updated the Large Page Support for 32-bit ARM.

    Those patches were made back in June but only written about now on the Bootlin blog and not yet merged to the mainline Linux kernel. The Large Page Support for 32-bit ARM will likely not be mainlined. With large pages, each file in the page cache uses at least one page and ultimately a lot of memory is wasted as the page size increases. Linus Torvalds as a result has been against this approach.

  • Linux 5.12 To Support Radeon RX 6000 Series OverDrive Overclocking - Phoronix

    With the Linux 5.12 kernel next spring it looks like the Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" overclocking support will be in order.

    One of the missing features of the RDNA 2 "Sienna Cichlid" Linux support has been OverDrive overclocking for the Radeon RX 6800/6900 series. Granted, not the highest priority especially for Linux users where overclocking is predominantly done via writing to sysfs via the command-line given the lack of any nice overclocking GUI control panel from AMD.

Linux 5.12 Could Support Intel's Proprietary HDR Backlight...

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 28th of December 2020 09:42:14 PM.
  • Linux 5.12 Could Support Intel's Proprietary HDR Backlight Interface

    It didn't land for Linux 5.11 but it looks like Linux 5.12 could end up supporting Intel's "HDR Backlight Interface" for helping newer Intel laptops with their backlight controls where they don't comply with VESA specifications but rather catering to Intel's proprietary interface.

    Lyude Paul of Red Hat has been spending some time the past several months working to properly handle Intel's eDP backlight controls used by newer laptops, dubbed the Intel HDR backlight interface as the implementation appears primarily with notebooks using High Dynamic Range panels. Patches by Lyude for this interface have been floating around for several months but not yet merged.

    However, giving hope to potential Linux 5.12 support is the HDR backlight interface register definitions being queued last week to drm-intel-next as material for Linux 5.12. Just the register definitions and other work were queued so far without the actual Intel HDR backlight support, but given work is just beginning around new features to ultimately appear in the spring with Linux 5.12 and seeing these early bits queued, it's hopeful we could see the complete implementation ready for the next kernel cycle.

GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.72 released

Dear all,


I'm glad to announce the release of GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.72.
This release is mostly bugfix release, with greatly improved compatibility with various OSes/kernels, including FreeBSD, Windows, OpenBSD, NetBSD, Darwin (macOS), Solaris. Performance is improved, especially with stay-alive HTTP and HTTPS connections.

Notable changes since version 0.9.71:
+ New function MHD_create_response_from_pipe().
* Fully rewritten code for buffering/pushing from kernel network buffers
  for compatibility with various OSes. Reduced number of additional
  sys-calls, network is better utilized, responses are delivered faster.
  Restored optimal sendfile() usage on FreeBSD.
* MHD now takes care about SIGPIPE handling by blocking it in internal
  threads and avoiding functions (like sendfile()) that could generate
  SIGPIPE when blocking of this signal is not possible.
* Fixed crash in PostProcessor.
* Fixed several resources leaks in corner cases.
* Improved thread sync, thread safety and fixed one use-after-free under
  special conditions during stopping of daemon.
* Updated HTTP status codes, header names and methods from the
  registries.
* Fixed functioning without listen socket and with internal threads.
* Fixed streaming of chunked responses for both HTTP and HTTPS.
* Various compatibility fixes.
GNU's Embed-Friendly Web Server Updated With Better OS Portability, Performance - Phoronix

Git v2.30.0

The latest feature release Git v2.30.0 is now available at the
usual places.  It comprises 495 non-merge commits since
v2.29.0, contributed by 83 people, 29 of which are new faces.

The tarballs are found at:

    https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/

The following public repositories all have a copy of the 'v2.30.0'
tag and the 'master' branch that the tag points at:

  url = https://kernel.googlesource.com/pub/scm/git/git
  url = git://repo.or.cz/alt-git.git
  url = https://github.com/gitster/git

New contributors whose patches weren't in v2.29.0 are as follows.
Welcome to the Git development community!

  Alexey, Amanda Shafack, Arusekk, Baptiste Fontaine, Bradley
  M. Kuhn, Caleb Tillman, Charvi Mendiratta, Daniel Duvall,
  Daniel Gurney, Dennis Ameling, Javier Spagnoletti, Jinoh Kang,
  Joey Salazar, Konrad Borowski, m4sk1n, Marlon Rac Cambasis,
  Martin Schön, Michał Kępień, Nate Avers, Nipunn Koorapati,
  Rafael Silva, Robert Karszniewicz, Samuel Čavoj, Sean Barag,
  Sibo Dong, Simão Afonso, Sohom Datta, Thomas Koutcher, and
  Victor Engmark.

Returning contributors who helped this release are as follows.
Thanks for your continued support.

  Adam Spiers, Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason, Alexander Shopov, Alex
  Vandiver, Arnout Engelen, brian m. carlson, Christian Couder,
  Chris. Webster, David Aguilar, Denton Liu, Derrick Stolee,
  Dimitriy Ryazantcev, Đoàn Trần Công Danh, Drew DeVault,
  Elijah Newren, Emily Shaffer, Emir Sarı, Eric Sunshine, Felipe
  Contreras, Han-Wen Nienhuys, Jean-Noël Avila, Jeff Hostetler,
  Jeff King, Jiang Xin, Johannes Berg, Johannes Schindelin,
  Jonathan Tan, Jordi Mas, Josh Steadmon, Junio C Hamano,
  Kyle Meyer, Martin Ågren, Matheus Tavares, Matthias Rüster,
  Nicolas Morey-Chaisemartin, Patrick Steinhardt, Peter Kaestle,
  Peter Krefting, Philippe Blain, Phillip Wood, Pranit Bauva,
  Pratyush Yadav, Ramsay Jones, Randall S. Becker, René Scharfe,
  Sergey Organov, Serg Tereshchenko, Srinidhi Kaushik, Stefan
  Haller, Štěpán Němec, SZEDER Gábor, Taylor Blau, Trần
  Ngọc Quân, and Yi-Jyun Pan.
Git 2.30 Released As More Projects Shift To "Main" As Their Default Branch Name - Phoronix

today's howtos

  • How do I enable UFW in Ubuntu? Learn how to protect your box

    So how do you enable UFW in Ubuntu Linux 20.04 / 18.04 / 16.04 LTS server or desktop system to protect yourself from hackers and crackers? Let us see how easy it is to use ufw on Linux.

  • How to Install and Configure GitLab in Debian 10 – TecAdmin

    Gitlab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle management tool developed by GitLab Inc. Similar to the Github, Gitlab is also another popular Git version control system used by large number of users. Gitlab also provides great features like issue tracking, To-Do list, continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) pipelines for the applications. Gitlab also supports integration with various services. The Community edition of Gitlab is available free for use on development and production environment. It provides large number of features required for small to large scale companies. The enterprise edition provides more features but required a paid license. This tutorial will describe you to how to install Gitlab on Debian 10 Buster Linux system. You are going to install Gitlab community edition using this tutorial.

  • How to install PyCharm on Linux Mint 20 - Community Edition - YouTube

    In this video, we are looking at how to install PyCharm on Linux Mint 20.

  • How to Install KeeWeb Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04

    KeeWeb is an open-source password manager used to store passwords both online and offline. It is compatible with KeePass and also available as a web version and desktop apps. It can be sync with other cloud services like, OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc. It helps you to manage all your passwords in a secure way. It offers a lot of features including, Easy tags input, Multiple file support, History, Themes, Keyboard shortcuts, Inline image viewer and many more.

  • The Beginner's Guide to Git - Make Tech Easier

    If you’re a Linux user, you’ve likely come across Git at some point, perhaps while trying to download a new program or looking into version control systems like CVS or Subversion. Git is the revision control system created by the Linux kernel’s famous Linus Torvalds, due to a lack of satisfaction with existing solutions. The main emphasis in the design was on speed, or more specifically, efficiency. Git addresses many of the shortcomings of previous systems and does it all in much less time. If you are looking to learn Git, this beginner’s guide will help you get started.

  • How to add Mods in Sonic Robo Blast 2 (SRB2) on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to add Addons/Mods in Sonic Robo Blast 2 (SRB2) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Rocket.Chat: An Amazing Open-Source Alternative to Slack That You Can Self-host

Slack is a useful and popular team communication app that potentially replaces emails for work. A lot of big and small teams use it, even we at It’s FOSS relied on Slack initially. However, we needed a good open-source alternative to Slack and that’s when we came across Rocket.Chat. Sure, there are several other open-source slack alternatives, but we opted for Rocket.Chat for its similarity with Slack and ease of deployment. Read more

