Red Hat/Fedora: Kubernetes, Kernel Testing, and IBM Hypocrisy
What’s your favorite Kubernetes feature? Hear from the experts
Every week I run DevNation: The Show, where guests and I discuss today’s hottest technologies impacting developers and architects—and have a lot of fun. In each episode, I ask my guest: “What is your favorite Kubernetes feature?”
Contribute at the Fedora Test Week for Kernel 5.10
The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.10. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, January 04, 2021 through Monday, January 11, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
How does a test week work?
A test week is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.
IBM: 2021 will be the year open source projects overcome their diversity problems [Ed: IBM et al announcing problems, then looking to solve them to better suit corporate takeover of volunteers' work and monopolistic hegemony 1, 2, 34]]
It’s incredibly important that everyone that has any power at all in the open source space pushes for diversity — the same goes for us at IBM.
GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.72 released
Dear all, I'm glad to announce the release of GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.72. This release is mostly bugfix release, with greatly improved compatibility with various OSes/kernels, including FreeBSD, Windows, OpenBSD, NetBSD, Darwin (macOS), Solaris. Performance is improved, especially with stay-alive HTTP and HTTPS connections. Notable changes since version 0.9.71: + New function MHD_create_response_from_pipe(). * Fully rewritten code for buffering/pushing from kernel network buffers for compatibility with various OSes. Reduced number of additional sys-calls, network is better utilized, responses are delivered faster. Restored optimal sendfile() usage on FreeBSD. * MHD now takes care about SIGPIPE handling by blocking it in internal threads and avoiding functions (like sendfile()) that could generate SIGPIPE when blocking of this signal is not possible. * Fixed crash in PostProcessor. * Fixed several resources leaks in corner cases. * Improved thread sync, thread safety and fixed one use-after-free under special conditions during stopping of daemon. * Updated HTTP status codes, header names and methods from the registries. * Fixed functioning without listen socket and with internal threads. * Fixed streaming of chunked responses for both HTTP and HTTPS. * Various compatibility fixes.Also: GNU's Embed-Friendly Web Server Updated With Better OS Portability, Performance - Phoronix
Git v2.30.0
The latest feature release Git v2.30.0 is now available at the usual places. It comprises 495 non-merge commits since v2.29.0, contributed by 83 people, 29 of which are new faces. The tarballs are found at: https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/ The following public repositories all have a copy of the 'v2.30.0' tag and the 'master' branch that the tag points at: url = https://kernel.googlesource.com/pub/scm/git/git url = git://repo.or.cz/alt-git.git url = https://github.com/gitster/git New contributors whose patches weren't in v2.29.0 are as follows. Welcome to the Git development community! Alexey, Amanda Shafack, Arusekk, Baptiste Fontaine, Bradley M. Kuhn, Caleb Tillman, Charvi Mendiratta, Daniel Duvall, Daniel Gurney, Dennis Ameling, Javier Spagnoletti, Jinoh Kang, Joey Salazar, Konrad Borowski, m4sk1n, Marlon Rac Cambasis, Martin Schön, Michał Kępień, Nate Avers, Nipunn Koorapati, Rafael Silva, Robert Karszniewicz, Samuel Čavoj, Sean Barag, Sibo Dong, Simão Afonso, Sohom Datta, Thomas Koutcher, and Victor Engmark. Returning contributors who helped this release are as follows. Thanks for your continued support. Adam Spiers, Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason, Alexander Shopov, Alex Vandiver, Arnout Engelen, brian m. carlson, Christian Couder, Chris. Webster, David Aguilar, Denton Liu, Derrick Stolee, Dimitriy Ryazantcev, Đoàn Trần Công Danh, Drew DeVault, Elijah Newren, Emily Shaffer, Emir Sarı, Eric Sunshine, Felipe Contreras, Han-Wen Nienhuys, Jean-Noël Avila, Jeff Hostetler, Jeff King, Jiang Xin, Johannes Berg, Johannes Schindelin, Jonathan Tan, Jordi Mas, Josh Steadmon, Junio C Hamano, Kyle Meyer, Martin Ågren, Matheus Tavares, Matthias Rüster, Nicolas Morey-Chaisemartin, Patrick Steinhardt, Peter Kaestle, Peter Krefting, Philippe Blain, Phillip Wood, Pranit Bauva, Pratyush Yadav, Ramsay Jones, Randall S. Becker, René Scharfe, Sergey Organov, Serg Tereshchenko, Srinidhi Kaushik, Stefan Haller, Štěpán Němec, SZEDER Gábor, Taylor Blau, Trần Ngọc Quân, and Yi-Jyun Pan.Also: Git 2.30 Released As More Projects Shift To "Main" As Their Default Branch Name - Phoronix
Rocket.Chat: An Amazing Open-Source Alternative to Slack That You Can Self-host
Slack is a useful and popular team communication app that potentially replaces emails for work. A lot of big and small teams use it, even we at It’s FOSS relied on Slack initially. However, we needed a good open-source alternative to Slack and that’s when we came across Rocket.Chat. Sure, there are several other open-source slack alternatives, but we opted for Rocket.Chat for its similarity with Slack and ease of deployment.
