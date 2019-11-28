Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Goodbye Discord, GTK4, and Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.10
Destination Linux #206: Hindsight is 2020, Looking Back at How 2020 Affected Technology
This week we’re going to be looking back on 2020 to end out this ‘most interesting’ year. While 2020 is a year many of us want to forget, from an open-source standpoint there are still plenty of exciting things that took place we’re going to cover in this episode. We’ll name our favorite open-source software, the big events of the year making headlines and our favorite distros of 2020. Of course, we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.
I'm Deleting Discord From My Life
I don't like to chat on the Internet. I find it to be unproductive but more than that, I find it to be mundane and just not fun for me. And because of my attitude towards Internet chat, I am never on my Discord channel or my IRC channel.
GTK4 Is Here: Why You Should Even Care - YouTube
I don't use GNOME on my system but most of the GUI apps I run are GTK3 apps and because of that any changes to GTK are really important to me especially a new version of GTK like GTK4 which will come along with a bunch of interesting features.
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.10 overview | Ubuntu, traditionally modern.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Red Hat/Fedora: Kubernetes, Kernel Testing, and IBM Hypocrisy
Arduino Projects: Latest Showcases
GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.72 released
Dear all, I'm glad to announce the release of GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.72. This release is mostly bugfix release, with greatly improved compatibility with various OSes/kernels, including FreeBSD, Windows, OpenBSD, NetBSD, Darwin (macOS), Solaris. Performance is improved, especially with stay-alive HTTP and HTTPS connections. Notable changes since version 0.9.71: + New function MHD_create_response_from_pipe(). * Fully rewritten code for buffering/pushing from kernel network buffers for compatibility with various OSes. Reduced number of additional sys-calls, network is better utilized, responses are delivered faster. Restored optimal sendfile() usage on FreeBSD. * MHD now takes care about SIGPIPE handling by blocking it in internal threads and avoiding functions (like sendfile()) that could generate SIGPIPE when blocking of this signal is not possible. * Fixed crash in PostProcessor. * Fixed several resources leaks in corner cases. * Improved thread sync, thread safety and fixed one use-after-free under special conditions during stopping of daemon. * Updated HTTP status codes, header names and methods from the registries. * Fixed functioning without listen socket and with internal threads. * Fixed streaming of chunked responses for both HTTP and HTTPS. * Various compatibility fixes.Also: GNU's Embed-Friendly Web Server Updated With Better OS Portability, Performance - Phoronix
Git v2.30.0
The latest feature release Git v2.30.0 is now available at the usual places. It comprises 495 non-merge commits since v2.29.0, contributed by 83 people, 29 of which are new faces. The tarballs are found at: https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/ The following public repositories all have a copy of the 'v2.30.0' tag and the 'master' branch that the tag points at: url = https://kernel.googlesource.com/pub/scm/git/git url = git://repo.or.cz/alt-git.git url = https://github.com/gitster/git New contributors whose patches weren't in v2.29.0 are as follows. Welcome to the Git development community! Alexey, Amanda Shafack, Arusekk, Baptiste Fontaine, Bradley M. Kuhn, Caleb Tillman, Charvi Mendiratta, Daniel Duvall, Daniel Gurney, Dennis Ameling, Javier Spagnoletti, Jinoh Kang, Joey Salazar, Konrad Borowski, m4sk1n, Marlon Rac Cambasis, Martin Schön, Michał Kępień, Nate Avers, Nipunn Koorapati, Rafael Silva, Robert Karszniewicz, Samuel Čavoj, Sean Barag, Sibo Dong, Simão Afonso, Sohom Datta, Thomas Koutcher, and Victor Engmark. Returning contributors who helped this release are as follows. Thanks for your continued support. Adam Spiers, Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason, Alexander Shopov, Alex Vandiver, Arnout Engelen, brian m. carlson, Christian Couder, Chris. Webster, David Aguilar, Denton Liu, Derrick Stolee, Dimitriy Ryazantcev, Đoàn Trần Công Danh, Drew DeVault, Elijah Newren, Emily Shaffer, Emir Sarı, Eric Sunshine, Felipe Contreras, Han-Wen Nienhuys, Jean-Noël Avila, Jeff Hostetler, Jeff King, Jiang Xin, Johannes Berg, Johannes Schindelin, Jonathan Tan, Jordi Mas, Josh Steadmon, Junio C Hamano, Kyle Meyer, Martin Ågren, Matheus Tavares, Matthias Rüster, Nicolas Morey-Chaisemartin, Patrick Steinhardt, Peter Kaestle, Peter Krefting, Philippe Blain, Phillip Wood, Pranit Bauva, Pratyush Yadav, Ramsay Jones, Randall S. Becker, René Scharfe, Sergey Organov, Serg Tereshchenko, Srinidhi Kaushik, Stefan Haller, Štěpán Němec, SZEDER Gábor, Taylor Blau, Trần Ngọc Quân, and Yi-Jyun Pan.Also: Git 2.30 Released As More Projects Shift To "Main" As Their Default Branch Name - Phoronix
