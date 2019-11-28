Red Hat/Fedora: Kubernetes, Kernel Testing, and IBM Hypocrisy What’s your favorite Kubernetes feature? Hear from the experts Every week I run DevNation: The Show, where guests and I discuss today’s hottest technologies impacting developers and architects—and have a lot of fun. In each episode, I ask my guest: “What is your favorite Kubernetes feature?”

Contribute at the Fedora Test Week for Kernel 5.10 The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.10. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, January 04, 2021 through Monday, January 11, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details. How does a test week work? A test week is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

IBM: 2021 will be the year open source projects overcome their diversity problems [Ed: IBM et al announcing problems, then looking to solve them to better suit corporate takeover of volunteers' work and monopolistic hegemony 1, 2, 34]] It’s incredibly important that everyone that has any power at all in the open source space pushes for diversity — the same goes for us at IBM.

Arduino Projects: Latest Showcases Arduino Blog » Arduino control system puts defunct washing machine back into operation After three short years of use, Roni Bandini’s Samsung washing machine started to act erratically, and several technicians looked at it without really fixing the problem. Bandini then decided to take matters into his own hands and replaced its brains with a MKR WiFi 1010 board, along with four relays and a trio of buttons. This new system can control the motor and valves to progress through a wash cycle. It also takes advantage of the Arduino’s WiFi abilities to integrate with Telegram, sending a message to the entire family when the laundry is done.

Arduino Blog » This DIY current sensor measures up to 15A and displays it on an OLED screen When working with electronics, voltage is fairly easy to measure, but current often takes a bit more finesse. For this purpose, Utsav Shah decided to create his own current sensor capable of handling up to 15A. The DIY device uses a shunt resistor, a voltage divider, and an LM358 op-amp to produce a voltage that corresponds to the current value. An Arduino Nano reads this voltage, calculates the current via a calibration factor, and shows it on an OLED screen for feedback.

Arduino Blog » Upload your sketch over-the-air with the Arduino IoT Cloud! Over-the-air (or OTA) programming is a very useful feature in all those cases where your devices are located in places that are not easily accessible. For example, you built a weather station using the Oplá IoT Kit, installed it on your rooftop, and started monitoring the weather from an IoT Cloud dashboard. That’s great until you find a bug or want to modify something and have to climb on your roof with a laptop to do so. Here’s where OTA becomes handy. If you have connected an Arduino Nano 33 IoT or a MKR WiFi 1010 to the Arduino IoT Cloud, you can now update the sketch wirelessly from the web.