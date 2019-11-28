Language Selection

KD Soap 1.10.0 Released!

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 29th of December 2020 02:11:17 AM
Software

KD Soap is a tool for creating client applications for web services. With KD Soap, it’s possible to create web services that don’t require further components. This tool makes it possible to interact with applications that have APIs that can be exported as SOAP objects. The web service then provides a machine-accessible interface to its functionality via HTTP. You can find out more about KD Soap on our KD Soap homepage.



Red Hat/Fedora: Kubernetes, Kernel Testing, and IBM Hypocrisy

  • What’s your favorite Kubernetes feature? Hear from the experts

    Every week I run DevNation: The Show, where guests and I discuss today’s hottest technologies impacting developers and architects—and have a lot of fun. In each episode, I ask my guest: “What is your favorite Kubernetes feature?”

    •   
  • Contribute at the Fedora Test Week for Kernel 5.10

    The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.10. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, January 04, 2021 through Monday, January 11, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details. How does a test week work? A test week is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

  • IBM: 2021 will be the year open source projects overcome their diversity problems [Ed: IBM et al announcing problems, then looking to solve them to better suit corporate takeover of volunteers' work and monopolistic hegemony 1, 2, 34]]

    It’s incredibly important that everyone that has any power at all in the open source space pushes for diversity — the same goes for us at IBM.

Arduino Projects: Latest Showcases

  • Arduino Blog » Arduino control system puts defunct washing machine back into operation

    After three short years of use, Roni Bandini’s Samsung washing machine started to act erratically, and several technicians looked at it without really fixing the problem. Bandini then decided to take matters into his own hands and replaced its brains with a MKR WiFi 1010 board, along with four relays and a trio of buttons. This new system can control the motor and valves to progress through a wash cycle. It also takes advantage of the Arduino’s WiFi abilities to integrate with Telegram, sending a message to the entire family when the laundry is done.

  • Arduino Blog » This DIY current sensor measures up to 15A and displays it on an OLED screen

    When working with electronics, voltage is fairly easy to measure, but current often takes a bit more finesse. For this purpose, Utsav Shah decided to create his own current sensor capable of handling up to 15A. The DIY device uses a shunt resistor, a voltage divider, and an LM358 op-amp to produce a voltage that corresponds to the current value. An Arduino Nano reads this voltage, calculates the current via a calibration factor, and shows it on an OLED screen for feedback.

  • Arduino Blog » Upload your sketch over-the-air with the Arduino IoT Cloud!

    Over-the-air (or OTA) programming is a very useful feature in all those cases where your devices are located in places that are not easily accessible. For example, you built a weather station using the Oplá IoT Kit, installed it on your rooftop, and started monitoring the weather from an IoT Cloud dashboard. That’s great until you find a bug or want to modify something and have to climb on your roof with a laptop to do so. Here’s where OTA becomes handy. If you have connected an Arduino Nano 33 IoT or a MKR WiFi 1010 to the Arduino IoT Cloud, you can now update the sketch wirelessly from the web.

GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.72 released

Dear all,


I'm glad to announce the release of GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.72.
This release is mostly bugfix release, with greatly improved compatibility with various OSes/kernels, including FreeBSD, Windows, OpenBSD, NetBSD, Darwin (macOS), Solaris. Performance is improved, especially with stay-alive HTTP and HTTPS connections.

Notable changes since version 0.9.71:
+ New function MHD_create_response_from_pipe().
* Fully rewritten code for buffering/pushing from kernel network buffers
  for compatibility with various OSes. Reduced number of additional
  sys-calls, network is better utilized, responses are delivered faster.
  Restored optimal sendfile() usage on FreeBSD.
* MHD now takes care about SIGPIPE handling by blocking it in internal
  threads and avoiding functions (like sendfile()) that could generate
  SIGPIPE when blocking of this signal is not possible.
* Fixed crash in PostProcessor.
* Fixed several resources leaks in corner cases.
* Improved thread sync, thread safety and fixed one use-after-free under
  special conditions during stopping of daemon.
* Updated HTTP status codes, header names and methods from the
  registries.
* Fixed functioning without listen socket and with internal threads.
* Fixed streaming of chunked responses for both HTTP and HTTPS.
* Various compatibility fixes.
Git v2.30.0

The latest feature release Git v2.30.0 is now available at the
usual places.  It comprises 495 non-merge commits since
v2.29.0, contributed by 83 people, 29 of which are new faces.

The tarballs are found at:

    https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/

The following public repositories all have a copy of the 'v2.30.0'
tag and the 'master' branch that the tag points at:

  url = https://kernel.googlesource.com/pub/scm/git/git
  url = git://repo.or.cz/alt-git.git
  url = https://github.com/gitster/git

New contributors whose patches weren't in v2.29.0 are as follows.
Welcome to the Git development community!

  Alexey, Amanda Shafack, Arusekk, Baptiste Fontaine, Bradley
  M. Kuhn, Caleb Tillman, Charvi Mendiratta, Daniel Duvall,
  Daniel Gurney, Dennis Ameling, Javier Spagnoletti, Jinoh Kang,
  Joey Salazar, Konrad Borowski, m4sk1n, Marlon Rac Cambasis,
  Martin Schön, Michał Kępień, Nate Avers, Nipunn Koorapati,
  Rafael Silva, Robert Karszniewicz, Samuel Čavoj, Sean Barag,
  Sibo Dong, Simão Afonso, Sohom Datta, Thomas Koutcher, and
  Victor Engmark.

Returning contributors who helped this release are as follows.
Thanks for your continued support.

  Adam Spiers, Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason, Alexander Shopov, Alex
  Vandiver, Arnout Engelen, brian m. carlson, Christian Couder,
  Chris. Webster, David Aguilar, Denton Liu, Derrick Stolee,
  Dimitriy Ryazantcev, Đoàn Trần Công Danh, Drew DeVault,
  Elijah Newren, Emily Shaffer, Emir Sarı, Eric Sunshine, Felipe
  Contreras, Han-Wen Nienhuys, Jean-Noël Avila, Jeff Hostetler,
  Jeff King, Jiang Xin, Johannes Berg, Johannes Schindelin,
  Jonathan Tan, Jordi Mas, Josh Steadmon, Junio C Hamano,
  Kyle Meyer, Martin Ågren, Matheus Tavares, Matthias Rüster,
  Nicolas Morey-Chaisemartin, Patrick Steinhardt, Peter Kaestle,
  Peter Krefting, Philippe Blain, Phillip Wood, Pranit Bauva,
  Pratyush Yadav, Ramsay Jones, Randall S. Becker, René Scharfe,
  Sergey Organov, Serg Tereshchenko, Srinidhi Kaushik, Stefan
  Haller, Štěpán Němec, SZEDER Gábor, Taylor Blau, Trần
  Ngọc Quân, and Yi-Jyun Pan.
Read more Also: Git 2.30 Released As More Projects Shift To "Main" As Their Default Branch Name - Phoronix

