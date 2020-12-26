digiKam 7.2.0-beta2 is released
Just a few words to inform the community that 7.2.0-beta2 is out and ready to test four month late the 7.2.0 beta1 release.
After integrating the student codes working on faces management while this summer, we have worked to stabilize code and respond to many user feedbacks about the usability and the performances improvements of faces tagging, faces detection, and faces recognition, already presented in July with 7.0.0 release announcement.
One very important point introduced with this release is the separation of the huge data model files used with face detection and recognition which are now downloaded on demand at run-time if necessary. This reduces a lot the size of digiKam bundles files published at release times..
KD Soap 1.10.0 Released!
KD Soap is a tool for creating client applications for web services. With KD Soap, it’s possible to create web services that don’t require further components. This tool makes it possible to interact with applications that have APIs that can be exported as SOAP objects. The web service then provides a machine-accessible interface to its functionality via HTTP. You can find out more about KD Soap on our KD Soap homepage.
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Goodbye Discord, GTK4, and Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.10
-
This week we’re going to be looking back on 2020 to end out this ‘most interesting’ year. While 2020 is a year many of us want to forget, from an open-source standpoint there are still plenty of exciting things that took place we’re going to cover in this episode. We’ll name our favorite open-source software, the big events of the year making headlines and our favorite distros of 2020. Of course, we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.
-
I don't like to chat on the Internet. I find it to be unproductive but more than that, I find it to be mundane and just not fun for me. And because of my attitude towards Internet chat, I am never on my Discord channel or my IRC channel.
-
I don't use GNOME on my system but most of the GUI apps I run are GTK3 apps and because of that any changes to GTK are really important to me especially a new version of GTK like GTK4 which will come along with a bunch of interesting features.
-
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Single-Board Computers (SBCs), RasPi GPIO, Creality Wi-Fi Box, Automotive Grade Linux
-
It's easy to find the cheapest single-board computer, but cost is not the same as value! Check out our rundown of the 10 best low-cost SBCs.
-
Screw terminals provide a more secure way of connecting wires to products that may be exposed to vibrations and shocks, and in the past, we’ve seen Pi-oT MKR module enclosure that routes Raspberry Pi GPIO’s to screw terminals, and also happens to include a breadboard area. 52Pi has come up with another product with screw terminals designed for Raspberry Pi boards, but more geared towards education as the company’s “GPIO screw terminal HAT for Raspberry Pi” exposes all I/Os from the 40-pin expansion headers and adds an LED to each pin.
-
SOFTWARE FREEDOM
In summary, we’ve got a fairly well documented SoC, a functioning serial port, an official firmware update file to study, and an easy way to get root access. There’s even an existing MT7688 subtarget for OpenWRT. All the pieces are here, they just need to be put together.
Luckily, we aren’t the ones that have to do it. A developer by the name of George Brooke, AKA [figgyc], has already done the work for us. Even before I was able to finish writing this post about the hardware, he’d identified and fixed a few issues (such as adding support for that Boyamicro 25Q128 flash chip) that were preventing OpenWRT from booting on this board. Utilizing the stock firmware update mechanism, you can install his fork of the popular embedded Linux distribution on the Creality Wi-Fi Box without making any hardware modifications. He hasn’t figured out how to go back to the stock firmware yet, but frankly, who cares?
With OpenWRT installed, the Creality Wi-Fi Box becomes a true general-purpose computer. Thanks to a vast array of packages and an active development community, this simple firmware swap turns a $20 gimmick into a useful tool.
-
Automotive Grade Linux has released the 10th version of the code base for automakers dubbed “Jumping Jellyfish,” from the Linux Foundation. As the world continues to run machine learning applications on Windows or Mac OSX, there are a vast number of enterprises that run Linux servers on the web, and the Linux operating system is available as an open-source code for any person to modify it and as they require it. Linux comes in many distributions. Android phones run Linux versions, and so do the Chromebooks. There are many versions of Ubuntu Linux. Ubuntu Christian Edition is a free ecosystem and has been a bedrock project geared towards conservative Christians. It comes in both 32-bit and 64-bit PCs.
Christian edition includes and provides all the desktop applications from Word processing, spreadsheet applications, web server applications, and software programming tools hosted for machine learning. DansGuardian provides award-winning parental controls for the web content setting Ubuntu Christian Edition, a differentiator from the rest of the Linux distros. According to Orbis Research Group and Fortune Business Insights, the Linux operating system has been the cornerstone that catalyzes machine learning platforms. Big data expected to reach $15 billion by 2027. Tesla leverages their version of Linux as an embedded system; many other automakers work with Linux Foundation on Automotive Grade Linux for the connected car to handle the deluge of big data, smart IoT systems, telematics, and autonomous driving systems.
