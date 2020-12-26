Just a few words to inform the community that 7.2.0-beta2 is out and ready to test four month late the 7.2.0 beta1 release. After integrating the student codes working on faces management while this summer, we have worked to stabilize code and respond to many user feedbacks about the usability and the performances improvements of faces tagging, faces detection, and faces recognition, already presented in July with 7.0.0 release announcement. One very important point introduced with this release is the separation of the huge data model files used with face detection and recognition which are now downloaded on demand at run-time if necessary. This reduces a lot the size of digiKam bundles files published at release times..

KD Soap 1.10.0 Released! KD Soap is a tool for creating client applications for web services. With KD Soap, it’s possible to create web services that don’t require further components. This tool makes it possible to interact with applications that have APIs that can be exported as SOAP objects. The web service then provides a machine-accessible interface to its functionality via HTTP. You can find out more about KD Soap on our KD Soap homepage.