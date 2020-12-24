Linux malware is a growing concern for administrators, as both the prevalence and sophistication of variants targeting Linux systems continues to increase. That being said, the rise in Linux malware is not a reflection of the security of Linux, as the majority of attacks on Linux systems can be attributed to misconfigured servers and poor administration.

Testing and verifying server security on an ongoing basis is crucial in preventing attacks, and reverse engineering is an excellent method of detecting and analyzing malware on Linux systems, and gathering threat intelligence that can be used to prevent future attacks. There is an array of great open-source tools, toolkits and utilities for reverse engineering and malware scanning available to Linux users, the majority of which are powerful, user-friendly and free to download.