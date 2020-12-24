Android Leftovers
Samsung One UI 3.0 (Android 11) Good Lock support likely to arrive next month
[Update: Dec. 29] Samsung Android 11 (One UI 3.0) update tracker: Galaxy devices that have received the beta/stable OS so far
Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 Based on Android 11 Announced: New Features, Wallpapers and More
Android 11 arrives for Zenfone 6 users in Taiwan
Will The New Update of Android 11 Beat Last Year's Version for The Fastest Adoption Rate?
Best Android apps in the Google Play Store week 53-2020
The best Android apps of 2020
20 Best Apps for Teachers for iPhone and Android
How to Use Google Assistant on Android TV
10 Linux System Administrators New Year’s Resolutions for 2021
It is a time to make our New Year’s resolutions. Regardless of your experience level as a Linux system administrator, we think it is worth and well to set goals for growth for the next 12 months. In case you are out of ideas, in this post we will share 10 simple professional resolutions that you may want to consider for 2021.
Games: Oniria Crimes, Comet 64, Gamesir x2
Android Leftovers
digiKam 7.2.0-beta2 is released
Just a few words to inform the community that 7.2.0-beta2 is out and ready to test four month late the 7.2.0 beta1 release. After integrating the student codes working on faces management while this summer, we have worked to stabilize code and respond to many user feedbacks about the usability and the performances improvements of faces tagging, faces detection, and faces recognition, already presented in July with 7.0.0 release announcement. One very important point introduced with this release is the separation of the huge data model files used with face detection and recognition which are now downloaded on demand at run-time if necessary. This reduces a lot the size of digiKam bundles files published at release times..
