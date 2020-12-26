qBittorrent 4.3.2 Adds Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs) Support
qBittorrent 4.3.2 was released a few days ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu via PPA.
The new release of the Bittorrent client features an option for Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs) support, which enable people around the world to use domain names in local languages and scripts.
It now allows to add root folder to torrent content. And “HTTPS tracker validation” option is available on all platforms with latest libtorrent.
-
