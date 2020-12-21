today's howtos
Quick NetBSD serial console install on libvirt
I wanted to set up a small VM with NetBSD to test a couple of virt-install option. It turns out it you can get to the installer prompt quite fast.
Our alerts are quiet most of the time (as they should be)
It's the middle of the University of Toronto's winter break right now so officially we're off work. Unofficially we're checking in on email and we'll probably notice if something explodes. During this time, one of the things that has made this not much of a burden is that we basically haven't gotten any alerts from our Prometheus system. This is by design.
Install GnuCash 4.4 In Ubuntu 20.04 / Linux Mint. | Tips On UNIX
GnuCash is a personal and small-business financial-accounting software and freely licensed under GNU. It is designed to be easy to use and flexible.
GnuCash allows you to track bank accounts, stocks, income, and expenses. It is available for Linux, BSD, Solaris, Mac OS X, and Windows.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install GnuCash 4.4 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, and LinuxMint 20.
How to setup Elastic Container Service (ECS) on AWS
Elastic Container Service is a fully managed container orchestration service provided by AWS. It is a choice to run containers on AWS. It supports Fargate to provide serverless compute for containers. Fargate removes the need to provision and manage servers. ECS helps to focus on building and managing applications instead of infrastructure. It is a highly scalable, fast container management service that makes it easy to run, stop, and manage containers on a cluster.
Install Git 2.30.0 In Ubuntu 20.04 / Linux Mint / CentOS | Tips On UNIX
Git a free and open-source distributed version control system designed to handle everything from small to large projects with speed and efficiency. It is a client for the Popular GitHub.
This tutorial will be helpful for the beginners to install git 2.30.0 in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.10 LTS, CentOS 8.X, and Linux Mint 20
How to install XFCE GUI on Oracle Linux 8 or 7? - Linux Shout
Oracle Linux which is based on RHEL (red hat enterprise Linux) works in a similar fashion and also supports its RPM and other packages.
Although the full package ISO comes with an option to install GNOME graphical user interface on Oracle Linux, however, if you are using a command-line server and after some time, you would like to have GUI, then it is possible as well. By default, the “Server with GUI” environment option is available in the group list of Oracle, however, you will not find XFCE there by default. Therefore to get it we need to add an Extra package repository called EPEL, which is popular on Centos, RHEL, and Fedora… Being a copy of RedHat, we can use the same on Oracle as well…
How to install Budgie Desktop on Debian 10 Linux distro - Linux Shout
Budgie Desktop environment is popular because of its simplicity yet user-friendly and easy to use. It developed by the team Solus and comes officially out of the box in the Solus Linux Distros. However, being open-source software, other Linux distros can also install and use it. For example, one of the Ubuntu flavor distros is based on Budgie and known as UbuntuBudgie. In the same way, if someone wants can install it manually on other Linux distros such as Debian, Linux Mint, and more that is possible as well.
How to hide a file or directory on CentOS
Most of the time you share your Linux desktop system with your friends or colleagues while you are working at the workplace. So, you need to hide your personal files as well as directories from others. For this purpose, you have to create hidden files or folders that are not visible to everyone. Some Linux users, don’t have enough knowledge to create a hidden file in their system.
In this article, I will provide you a complete tutorial about how to create a hidden file and directory on your CentOS 8.
How to change LUKS passphrase in Linux - nixCraft
Explains how to change your LUKS disk encryption passphrase (password) in Linux using CLI and GUI tools for new developers and sysadmins.
How to Read File Line by Line in Bash Script [3 Methods]
Here we learn 3 methods in bash script to read file line by line. For example for searching strings in a file by reading lines individually.
How to Convert PDF to Image Using Gimp
This article will be showing you how to convert the pages of a PDF document to image files (PNG, JPEG, and others) using the GIMP tool in Linux.
How to Change the Color and Theme in Chrome - Make Tech Easier
Tired of the boring white Chrome theme? Learn how to change the color and theme in Chrome and even add your own images.
12 Podman guides to get started with containers | Enable Sysadmin
From running containers without root privileges to using REST API's in Podman 2.0, these 12 guides can enhance how you use the Pod Manager tool.
