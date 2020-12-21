Programming Leftovers
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Agda - LinuxLinks
Agda is a dependently typed functional programming language based on intuitionistic type theory. Type theory is concerned both with programming and logic.
Agda is an extension of Martin-Löf’s type theory, and is the latest in the tradition of languages developed in the programming logic group at Chalmers. It has inductive families, i.e., data types which depend on values, such as the type of vectors of a given length. It also has parametrised modules, mixfix operators, Unicode characters, and an interactive Emacs interface which can assist the programmer in writing the program. Other languages in this tradition are Alf, Alfa, Agda 1, Cayenne. Some other loosely related languages are Coq, Epigram, and Idris.
This language is also a proof assistant based on the propositions-as-types paradigm, but has no separate tactics language, and proofs are written in a functional programming style.
Agda is open-source and enjoys contributions from many authors. The center of the Agda development is the Programming Logic group at Chalmers and Gothenburg University.
Here’s our recommended tutorials to learn Agda.
Rakudo Weekly News: 2020.52 ReReRevolution!
Jonathan Worthington describes the road from the first release five years ago of what is now Raku in Reminiscence, Refinement, Revolution. Reminiscing on the torture of core developers, remaking design decisions, but also about the forging of lifetime friendships. An inspiring blog post in these dark times (/r/rakulang comments)!
Perl weekly challenge 93
These are some answers to the Week 93 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
Show progress in your Python apps with tqdm | Opensource.com
Most programs have a clear goal, a desired end state. Sometimes, calculating that end state can take a long time. While computers don't care, not having feelings, people do. Humans are not happy sitting around waiting without any visible sign of progress. Doubt creeps in. Has the program crashed? Is the disk thrashing? Did the operating system allocate all its computing resources to other tasks?
Like justice, progress must be seen, not merely done. The tqdm Python library helps make progress explicit.
The tqdm module works with the console, but it also has special support for one of my favorite environments: Jupyter. To use tqdm in Jupyter, you need to import the notebook submodule and have ipywidgets installed. The notebook submodule is interface-compatible with tqdm
Rust Language 2020 Survey Results
When asked how to improve adoption of Rust, 15 percent of respondents said they would use Rust more if it were “less intimidating, easier to learn, or less complicated.”
According to respondents, the most difficult aspect to learn is lifetime management with 61 percent stating that using lifetimes is either tricky or very difficult.
[Rust] 1.49.0 pre-release testing
The 1.49.0 pre-release is ready for testing. The release is scheduled for this Thursday, December 31st. Release notes can be found here.
Please welcome cjgillot and Nadrieril to compiler-contributors
Please welcome @cjgillot and @Nadrieril to the compiler-contributors group!
@cjgillot has been working to improve the query system used internally in rustc which powers incremental compilation. Some of their improvements have been to reduce unnecessary work performed during incremental compilation, leading to faster builds. Other improvements have made the query system leaner allowing rustc to bootstrap faster. @cjgillot has also made many tweaks and optimizations to the query system.
Philip Chimento: Advent of Rust 25: Baby Steps
It’s the final post in the series chronicling my attempt to teach myself the Rust programming language by solving programming puzzles from Advent of Code 2020.
[...]
Today’s puzzle is about cracking an encryption key, in order to get at a piece of secret information (called loop size in the puzzle) by taking a piece of known public information (public key) and reversing the algorithm used to generate it. Of course, the algorithm (called transform subject number) is not easy to reverse, and that’s what the puzzle is about.
How to use a functional interface in Java
A functional interface is an interface that contains a single abstract method. It is used as the basis for lambda expressions in functional programming.
Such an interface may contain also other non-abstract methods even though this is not considered a good practice. Also, the notation @FunctionalInterface is optional but it will ensure that the intention of the interface is clear and the Java compiler will make sure the code conforms to the rules for functional interfaces.
