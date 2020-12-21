today's leftovers
A Big Sur look for WindowMaker on OpenBSD
A rainy day leads to an attempt to give a 2020 look to some old 90s software I love: a macos Big Sur look for WindowMaker. Obviously running on OpenBSD here but this is not mandatory.
Reverse-engineering an early calculator chip with four-phase logic
In 1969, high-density MOS integrated circuits were still new and logic circuits were constructed in a variety of ways. One technique was "four-phase logic", which provided ten times the speed and density of standard logic gates while using 1/10 the power.1 One notable application of four-phase logic was calculators. In 1969, Sharp introduced the first calculator built from high-density MOS chips, the QT-8D, followed by the world's smallest calculator, the handheld EL-8. These calculators were high-end products, selling for $345 (about $1800 today).
AWS IoT EduKit leverages M5Stack Core2 ESP32 hardware
AWS IoT Edukit is a bit thicker and heavier due to the larger battery and the block for the secure element. Just like M5Stack Core2, AWS IoT Edukit works with Arduino, MicroPython, and UIFlow, but unsurprisingly adds support for (Amazon) FreeRTOS and is validated through AWS Device Qualification Program.
Systemd Had A Pretty Big 2020 With Homed, OOMD Components Merged
The systemd service and system manager had another busy year with the merging of "homed" for modernizing and reinventing home directory capabilities to "oomd" being merged for improving the Linux memory pressure / out-of-memory handling, among other new features coming to light.
The pandemic didn't slow down work on systemd but was another very busy time continuing to introduce new features and trying to modernize longstanding concepts. Systemd as of today is up to 1.469 million lines of code spanning 48,463 commits from around 1,746 different authors.
Chess and KDE
Some of us have started a KDE community chess players team on the lichess.org. Mostly as a place to find people who are interested in chess and occasionally playing various variants of chess
[...]
I initially wanted to get rid of animation completely but I realised that the animation speed is configuration option instead of something hard-coded. I proposed a patch to change default animation speed to instant.
My next idea is to change the animation code to animate movement of single piece that is moving instead of the knights currently animating all of the pieces from center of board so that users who prefer animation get something sensible.
Notifications on Task Completion
More seriously, I do often leave a software build, or packaging script running, while I context-switch to answer support requests, proof-read a blog post, or prepare for a meeting. Sometimes it’s nice to be reminded when that long-runner finishes, otherwise I might forget it’s sat there, all lonely in another workspace somewhere on my computer.
[...]
I install this on all of my Ubuntu desktop / laptop systems. You might want to as it’s pretty handy. I know some other Linux distributions have this kind of feature baked into their out-of-the-box experience, but Ubuntu doesn’t, so I install it myself.
5 Linux text editor guides | Enable Sysadmin
As sysadmins, we spend a good part of our connected time using text editors. Whether it's updating config files, writing automation playbooks, or designing Kubernetes manifests, a good text editor makes your tasks easier and makes you more productive. A nice text editor also makes your job more enjoyable.
At Enable Sysadmin, 2020 was the year of Vim. Four out of the top five text editor articles showcase this flexible and efficient editor. This list contains a great selection of articles covering topics from basic Vim usage to more advanced use cases such as applying macros and deploying plugins to extend Vim's functionality. If Vim is not your thing, the other article in this list presents five IDE (Integrated Development Environment) alternatives for sysadmins that should appeal to different tastes and backgrounds.
Whether you choose a text editor or an IDE, the important thing is choosing a tool that makes you comfortable. The list of the top five text editor articles will help you with that.
TeXstudio 3.0.2 Released! How to Install in Ubuntu 20.04, 20.10 | UbuntuHandbook
TeXstudio, an open-source fully featured LaTeX editor, released version 3.0.2 a few hours ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu, Linux Mint.
Though it’s a bug-fix version, TeXstudio 3.0.2 was released after two beta test releases.
