today's howtos
-
How to enable Minimize button on Elementary OS distro
Developers of Elementary OS has really done a good job with its Patheon desktop environment. It is really beautiful, sleek, and modern just like macOS. However, most of the time, the users of Elementary OS would face a problem when it comes to minimizing the active windows. Because there is no icon or button available to minimize.
Well, we can get it using the elementary tweak tool, however, before that, we should know that really there is no way to minimize windows on this Linux distro.
-
How do I apply package updates to my Ubuntu system?
-
How to write FreeBSD image to USB disk for installation - nixCraft
Explains how to write FreeBSD installer image to USB disk for installation purpose on Linux or FreeBSD system using dd command.
-
How To Prevent A Package From Upgrade In Debian, Ubuntu
As you already know, we can upgrade all installed packages using apt upgrade command in Debian, Ubuntu and other Debian-based systems. During this upgrade process, all installed packages will be upgraded, some additional packages (i.e. dependencies) will be installed, and some unnecessary packages will be deleted. Apt package manager does all these things automatically to help the users to maintain a clean system. Apt also has an option to prevent a package from being automatically installed, upgraded or removed in Debian, Ubuntu and its variants. In this guide, we will discuss various methods to hold or prevent a package from upgrade in Debian, Ubuntu and its derivatives such as Linux Mint and Pop!_OS.
-
Running Classic MS-DOS games on the Pi 400 with RetroPie and DOSBox - YouTube
The Raspberry Pi 400 is a complete computer with a built-in keyboard, so why not turn it into a classic PC game system? In this video, I talk about a recent project I worked on for fun where I configured RetroPie to run various MS-DOS games via DOSBox.
-
Fedora 33 : Install wordpress on Fedora distro.
For those who are celebrating the winter holidays with the Linux operating system, I have created this little tutorial...
First step - update and upgrade the Fedora 33 Linux distro.
-
Fedora 33 : Fixes and changes for wordpress - part 001.
If you have the latest version of WordPress installed, then you may encounter this error when trying to add a new page or post.
-
The Linux Schools Project: System Information Page
A new page has been added to the Web Management to show system information for the servers. This information was previously shown on other pages but moving it to one page makes it easier for administrators to see a summary for the server.
-
aria2 – A Command Line Multi-Protocol Download Tool for Linux
aria2 is a free, open source, lightweight multi-protocol and multi-source command-line download application.
It supports HTTP/HTTPS, FTP, SFTP, BitTorrent and Metalink.
aria2 can be manipulated via built-in JSON-RPC and XML-RPC interfaces.
aria2 automatically checks chunks of the data when downloading a file.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 596 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian vs Ubuntu in 2021- The Ultimate Showdown
When it comes to Debian vs Ubuntu on the grounds of software, Ubuntu gives less importance to software licensing and cares much about usability. There are numerous differences in software policies, for example, Ubuntu has everything included in its default repository; sufficiently user-friendly. Debian has proprietary software as the least favorite as the separate repository of instructions is to be manually enabled by the user. Debian lacks a lot of firmware due to its kernel containing no proprietary binary large object (Blobs). And so, Debian is troublesome for firmware and drivers. Ubuntu works closely with hardware manufacturers to fix installation problems and so it possesses maximum firmware for increased usability. The reason behind the automatic installation and driver configuration of Ubuntu. Debian doesn’t have any PPAs while Personal Package Archives are available in Ubuntu, making it superior-easy for developers to activate with a single Linux Command. It is much easier than importing the GPG or GNU Privacy Guard and adding the repository address to the concerned configuration file. Everyone working for Debian is a volunteer, a set of community developers with their own set of structure and internal laws. A board of chosen developers runs the Debian atmosphere. While a company called Canonical is behind the development of Ubuntu and they have complete authority over their project. They have the potential to safely ship machines using Dell, negotiate with hardware manufacturers for better stability, and backup at times of disaster. If you run Ubuntu in a productive environment, you have Canonical on your back.
Joey Hess: Withdrawing github-backup
If the farce of youtube-dl being removed from github, thus losing access to all its issues and pull requests, taught us anything, it's that having that happen does not make many people reconsider their dependence on github. [...] That seems like something it might be worth building some software to manage. But it's also just another case of Github's mass bending reality around it; the average Github user doesn't care about this and still gets archived; the average self-hosting git user may care about this slightly more, but most won't get archived, even if that software did get built.
Videos: Regex and Awk, Vim, Deepin 20.1
Dragonbox Pyra begins shipping to customers (open hardware handheld gaming PC)
The DragonBox Pyra is a handheld computer with a 5 inch display, a TI OMAP 5 processor, a QWERTY keyboard and built-in game controllers. Designed to be a hackable, open hardware device, the little PC ships with Debian Linux but supports alternate operating systems, and you can use the Pyra as a general purpose computer or a portable gaming machine. After years of development, the first DragonBox Pyra handheld computers are now being assembled and shipped to the first customers who placed pre-orders… although it might take a little while before all pre-orders are filled and the team behind the Pyra is ready to begin shipping units to customers who place new orders today.
Recent comments
31 min 12 sec ago
33 min 48 sec ago
51 min 16 sec ago
53 min 51 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
5 hours 58 min ago
6 hours 43 sec ago
13 hours 21 min ago
17 hours 11 min ago
20 hours 2 min ago