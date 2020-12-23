today's leftovers
mintCast 351 – Greasy Joysticks – mintCast
First up, in our Wanderings, I nuke an SSD on accident, Joe gets buff…er, Tony fills a doggy bag, Moss is grateful, and Erik Linuxes all the things!
Then in the news, Mint’s 20.1 Beta is available, Kentucky Fried Chicken reduces, reuses and recycles, XFCE sees an upgrade, and Gnome not far behind.
Perilously Precocious Predictions | LINUX Unplugged 386
Friends join us for a special edition of the show to review last year's predictions, and forecast the future.
Special Guests: Alan Pope, Alex Kretzschmar, Brent Gervais, Drew DeVore, Joe Ressington, and Neal Gompa.
Bloody Service is an 80’s slasher inspired FMV and a visual novel, expect lots of death | GamingOnLinux
Developer CASE has given us the very latest in interactive entertainment with Bloody Service, a throwback to classic 80's slasher movies and it's worth a look.
Blending together a visual novel with a dark horror theme, along with FMV (full motion video), it's an experience you're not likely to forget any time soon. The developer said to "think of Carrie as if Carrie had a conjoined twin and loved to play tennis" so you know you're in for something weird and dark.
sysctl parameter kern.video.record added to -current
This is analogous to kern.audio.record, which was first seen in OpenBSD 6.4.
z^7 Hexagonal Mandelbrot Fractal
Every Christmas, I like to publish a fun program. Previous efforts include a brute force Sudoku solver, quaternion Mandelbrot animation and toroid animation. It is more fun if it includes fractals, spheres, toroids or hexagons. Or spherical cows or spherical reindeer. This year, I learned that there are variants of a Mandelbrot fractal which involve exponents larger than two. The result has a pleasing symmetry despite the off-by-one nature of the exponent. Specifically, zn+1 = znp + z0 has p-1 rotational symmetry and z7 has a pleasing six-way symmetry which looks like a snowflake.
node.example.com Is An IP Address
Python 3 knows that's not an IPv6 address, so why doesn't Python 2? The answer is in how differently the two Python versions handle text.
The Working Group structures $50 million stalking-horse license for intellectual property developed by Blackbird, preserves public use, auctions domains
Mr. Podolyako retains the right to release the underlying source code to the public and intends to do so under a GPL license on or about January 1, 2021.
Contributing without Code
Users of launchpad who contributed to Ubuntu would get karma - basically Internet Points. By early 2007 I’d amassed more karma - even more than core Ubuntu developers - by simply answering a lot of support questions, and having those answers marked as the solution. Karma on launchpad ages over time, so my ‘rank’ as shown on the ‘top contributors’ page is no longer evident. But at the time it was enough for me to be pointed out and thanked at an in person Ubuntu Developer Summit in Seville, which was nice. I wasn’t in it for the money, but a “Thank you” in front of my peers went a long way .
In 2010 it was proposed that Ubuntu should create a “Stack Exchange” Q&A site to provide support for new users. Within a short period, AskUbuntu was successfully launched, and now, 10 years later, is my preferred way to provide new Ubuntu users with technical help. I’ve clocked up some 17K Internet points over on AskUbuntu for which I’m rewarded with additional site features. It’s a really effecive and friendly place to get and give support, so I’ll likely continue dipping in when I have time.
Software: Screen Recorders, Déjà Dup and the Pe Text Editor
today's howtos
10 Things You Should Do With Your New Raspberry PI 400
If you are reading this page then you have either just purchased or been given the Raspberry PI 400 or you are about to buy or receive the Raspberry PI 400. Built on the same technology as the Raspberry PI 4, the Raspberry PI 400 is a fully fledged desktop computer built into the casing of a nicely designed keyboard. This list highlights the first 10 things you should do when you use the Raspberry PI 400. The points below will help you get a better experience and enable you to get to know your Raspberry PI 400 and it’s capabilities. This guide assumes you have all the hardware you need such as a mouse, power cable, micro-hdmi to hdmi cable, a monitor and an sd-card and you have everything connected. [...] It is possible to safely overclock the Raspberry PI 400 to give it a boost for some of the more resource intensive tasks. To overclock your PI open a terminal window by pressing ctrl, alt and t at the same time.
Security Leftovers
