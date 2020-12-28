today's howtos
How to rollback an apt-get upgrade if something goes wrong on Debian / Ubuntu Linux
11 networking guides for sysadmin survival | Enable Sysadmin
I think we can all agree that 2020 has been a weird and very challenging year. Many of us have been presented with an interesting paradox: we’re more digitally connected than ever, and yet this year has been isolating without the ability to see each other in person. For those of us working in IT, this past year has truly underscored the importance of networked communication in our personal and professional lives.
10 container guides for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin
Containers continue their quest to take over the world, and these 10 articles help you manage this technology.
How to install ReactJS on Ubuntu 20.04
ReactJS is a free and open-source JavaScript library used for building reusable UI components. It was developed by Facebook in 2011 for creating rich and engaging web apps fast and efficiently with minimal coding. It allows you to create interactive elements on websites. It uses Virtual DOM that makes the app fast. It offers a rich set of features including, Virtual DOM, One-way Data Binding, Components, JSX, Conditional Statements and many more.
How to install Cinnamon desktop on Elementary OS distro - Linux Shout
I totally agree that Elementary OS’ Pantheon is quite beautiful, however, it is not rich and easy to use for users who are shifting from Windows operating systems. For them, Cinnamon on Linux will like a back to the home thing.
Cinnamon Desktop is not only user-friendly but also comparatively easy to understand & use for beginners. Unlike Elementary, we can customize it with help of the various officially available themes and widgets by the Mint community.
How To Install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, LibreOffice is the best alternative for Microsoft Office. It is a powerful free office suite for creating spreadsheets, slide shows, and databases. It is an open-sourced version of the earlier StarOffice. LibreOffice available in 115 languages and used by millions of people around the world. The latest LibreOffice 7 is available to download and install on the Linux system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of LibreOffice free office suite on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to restrict user authentication in Keycloak during identity brokering - Red Hat Developer
As per the design, Keycloak imports all users into its local database if the users are authenticated via any third-party identity provider (e.g., Google, Facebook, or Okta). But what if users authenticated through the third-party identity provider have to be restricted—or be allowed only limited access—to applications that are federated with Keycloak? Here’s how you do it.
How to Use the Docker Run Command to Launch Docker Containers
Following on from my recent posts about how to install Docker CE, and looking at Docker storage drivers, I thought it was time to dive into doing what Docker is for – and go into how you can use the docker run command to start up some docker containers! This post will be a general overview of how to run Docker containers, with plenty of practical examples, so hopefully this should be a good one!
What is the SED command in GNU/Linux and example?
In GNU/Linux A sed command stands for Stream Editor, and It was developed in 1974 by the Lee E McMahon. A sed command had a different version for macOS sed command is managed by Berkley Software Distribution BSD, and for GNU/Linux SED is managed by General Public License GNU. It is highly used command to manipulate TextFile to achieve task like searching, find and replace, insertion or deletion. A sed command has two buffers such as
Choose between Btrfs and LVM-ext4
Fedora 33 introduced a new default filesystem in desktop variants, Btrfs. After years of Fedora using ext4 on top of Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volumes, this is a big shift. Changing the default file system requires compelling reasons. While Btrfs is an exciting next-generation file system, ext4 on LVM is well established and stable. This guide aims to explore the high-level features of each and make it easier to choose between Btrfs and LVM-ext4. In summary The simplest advice is to stick with the defaults. A fresh Fedora 33 install defaults to Btrfs and upgrading a previous Fedora release continues to use whatever was initially installed, typically LVM-ext4. For an existing Fedora user, the cleanest way to get Btrfs is with a fresh install. However, a fresh install is much more disruptive than a simple upgrade. Unless there is a specific need, this disruption could be unnecessary. The Fedora development team carefully considered both defaults, so be confident with either choice.
Android Leftovers
Silverjuke – jukebox for the desktop
My favorite pastime is to see an eclectic range of bands, solo artists, and orchestras live. It’s such a life-changing and exhilarating experience to be present. It’s one thing to be sitting at home listening to a CD or watching music videos on TV or on YouTube, but being with an audience, packed out in a stadium or music hall, takes it to another level. But it’s an expensive pastime, and still on hold given the current coronavirus pandemic. I’m therefore listening to music from my CD collection which I’ve encoded to FLAC, a lossless audio format, and stored locally. Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem. My attention to Silverjuke was reignited by one of our visitors. I had tried this software a few years ago. It’s a music and video player written in C++ and C. Let’s see how it fares.
