Android Leftovers
-
Why Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Was 2020’s Most Innovative Android Phone
-
Realme starts rolling out Android 11-based UI 2.0 for these phones
-
Motorola Nio spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM, and Android 11
-
OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 for OnePlus 8T introduces more bugs than it fixes
-
Where to Find Netflix’s New Audio-Only Mode on Android
-
Trick to Use Your Android Phone Without Touching It
-
Android Smart Selection feature now lets you convert to other units
-
The 15 best Android apps of 2020
-
15 best Android games released in 2020
-
QRTiger’s QR code generator app rolled out its latest version for Android
-
What is the SED command in GNU/Linux and example?
In GNU/Linux A sed command stands for Stream Editor, and It was developed in 1974 by the Lee E McMahon. A sed command had a different version for macOS sed command is managed by Berkley Software Distribution BSD, and for GNU/Linux SED is managed by General Public License GNU. It is highly used command to manipulate TextFile to achieve task like searching, find and replace, insertion or deletion. A sed command has two buffers such as
Choose between Btrfs and LVM-ext4
Fedora 33 introduced a new default filesystem in desktop variants, Btrfs. After years of Fedora using ext4 on top of Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volumes, this is a big shift. Changing the default file system requires compelling reasons. While Btrfs is an exciting next-generation file system, ext4 on LVM is well established and stable. This guide aims to explore the high-level features of each and make it easier to choose between Btrfs and LVM-ext4. In summary The simplest advice is to stick with the defaults. A fresh Fedora 33 install defaults to Btrfs and upgrading a previous Fedora release continues to use whatever was initially installed, typically LVM-ext4. For an existing Fedora user, the cleanest way to get Btrfs is with a fresh install. However, a fresh install is much more disruptive than a simple upgrade. Unless there is a specific need, this disruption could be unnecessary. The Fedora development team carefully considered both defaults, so be confident with either choice.
Silverjuke – jukebox for the desktop
My favorite pastime is to see an eclectic range of bands, solo artists, and orchestras live. It’s such a life-changing and exhilarating experience to be present. It’s one thing to be sitting at home listening to a CD or watching music videos on TV or on YouTube, but being with an audience, packed out in a stadium or music hall, takes it to another level. But it’s an expensive pastime, and still on hold given the current coronavirus pandemic. I’m therefore listening to music from my CD collection which I’ve encoded to FLAC, a lossless audio format, and stored locally. Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem. My attention to Silverjuke was reignited by one of our visitors. I had tried this software a few years ago. It’s a music and video player written in C++ and C. Let’s see how it fares.
