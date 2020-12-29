Free Software Foundation and GNU Projects FSF fights to secure software freedom for future generations The core mission of the Free Software Foundation (FSF) is, and always will be, to support the four freedoms of free software as embodied by the GNU Project. In 1985, when I saw Richard Stallman attempt to undertake the task of creating for you, users and creators of software, a wholly free GNU operating system by himself, I thought it was a noble idea unlikely to succeed. How wrong I was! Luckily, I made the correct decision to pitch in and help, as have many thousands of people since. In the thirty-five years since the FSF was established, countless free software users and supporters around the globe have experienced the joys that come from creating software and knowing that you have the right to learn, to tinker, to make modifications to suit your needs, to make your own contribution, to be heard and recognized, to share your work, and to be appreciated by your peers. While the pandemic has been very hard on people everywhere, there was one bright spot for me in 2020: by attending virtual conferences all over the world, I was able to see and hear about the work of hundreds of people inspired by the free software movement, and I have been astounded at the brilliance, creativity, and dedication of contributors everywhere on the planet. I think back to the Moon missions of a half century ago, when the astronauts peered back at the world and saw that it really was one world, that limitations in the way of boundaries seem very artificial from space. From the vantage of space, you see a beautiful blue ball with land masses, oceans and clouds, a fragile atmosphere, and as you visualize there are people down there, they should be roaming free and enjoying all that beauty.

December GNU Spotlight with Mike Gerwitz: Nineteen new releases

GNU portability library - News: Gnulib supports portable multithreading For the first case, the OpenMP standard and its implementation in GCC, libgomp, provide all you need. It uses multiple threads under the hood. Use the Autoconf macro AC_OPENMP for portability. [...] POSIX multithreading and ISO C multithreading are similar. ISO C multithreading contains only the essential APIs, whereas POSIX multithreading has more features. For example, while both have locks/mutexes, only POSIX has spin-locks. And when creating a thread, only POSIX allows to specify thread attributes, such as its stack size or its scheduling priority. Also, lock initialization is straightforward in POSIX, but clumsy in ISO C.

today's howtos John Goerzen: Airgapped / Asynchronous Backups with ZFS over NNCP In my previous articles in the series on asynchronous communication with the modern NNCP tool, I talked about its use for asynchronous, potentially airgapped, backups. The first article, How & Why To Use Airgapped Backups laid out the foundations for this. Now let’s dig into the details. Today’s post will cover ZFS, because it has a lot of features that make it very easy to support in this setup. Non-ZFS backups will be covered later. The setup is actually about as simple as it is for SSH, but since people are less familiar with this kind of communication, I’m going to try to go into more detail here.

Use the Markdown Editor app in Nextcloud | Opensource.com The advantage of plain text is that there’s no extra computer-specific information cluttering up your otherwise human-readable writing. The good thing about computers is that they’re programmable, and so as long as we humans agree to follow very specific conventions when writing, we can program computers to interpret human-readable text as secret instructions. For instance, by surrounding a word with two asterisks, we not only give a visual cue to humans that a word is significant, but we can also program computers to display the word in bold. This is exactly the theory and practice behind Markdown, the popular plain text format that promises writers that as long as they use specific plain text conventions, then their text will be rendered with a specific style. Traditionally, that has meant that an author writes in plain text and doesn’t see the pretty styling until the text is fed to a converter application (originally markdown.pl), but the Markdown Editor app in Nextcloud changes that.

Caching System to Improve Website Growth and Speed RoseHosting [Ed: Too promotional but technical also] Website Caching system is undoubtedly one of the most promising technologies available, which can help your website grow remarkably. According to experts, there are several benefits of a caching system for any website. It can help enhance your website loading speed, better SEO (search engine optimization) score, and much more. Here in this post, we will give you complete knowledge about the caching system and how it can help improve your website growth and speed. So read the post till the end to grab complete knowledge! Let’s get started. Before going further, it’s necessary to understand what is a caching system.

Alan Pope: Snap Along With Me Every so often I find myself with an idle hour and decide to use that time to package some new software for Linux. A common activity among nerds, I’m sure ;). This blog post is a write up of what I did, and why, which may be useful to others with time on their hands. I keep meaning to live stream when I do, but on this occasion I had a bad hair day was also listening to and engaging with a podcast, so it wasn’t practical. In leiu of that, while the information is fresh in my head - the morning after - I thought I’d write down some notes here. Why do this My Linux distro of choice is Ubuntu. A significant number of Ubuntu users are on “old” Long Term Support (LTS) releases. Some estimates put it at around 10x or 20x more users are on Ubuntu LTS releases than the interim non-LTS releases. It’s hard to get new software into the repositories of old Ubuntu releases. While it’s possible for developers to create PPAs or repositories for their software, that’s hard for new users to discover. If I make and help publish a snap for something new, that can get in users hands within hours (or even minutes), with updates coming as they’re published. I wrote a (work) blog post titled “Snaps: How we got here” if you want to know more about “why?”.

Pop!_OS Complete Beginners Guide (Full Course in one video!) Pop!_OS is an awesome distribution of Linux for your laptop or desktop, and in this video I walk you through everything you'll need to start using it right away. Topics include installation, adding applications, and more!

How to change Apache Document root directory on Ubuntu 18.04 To modify the root folder in Apache, you would need to make changes to two files basically. We will first start by modifying the file /etc/apache2/apache2.conf.

How to Download, Install, and Configure Plank Dock in Ubuntu Macs may have popularized launcher docks, but it’s Linux where they were perfected. Apps like Plank allow you to have such a dock on your desktop. From there, you can launch your favorite apps, juggle the active ones, and check out useful information. Let’s see how you can install, use, and configure Plank in Ubuntu for quick and snazzy-looking access to your favorite apps.

How to Schedule a Shutdown in Linux using Crontab? - The Linux GURUS The best way to describe Cron is to label it as a time-based job scheduler. It means that this service can be used in Linux to schedule all those tasks that are supposed to occur at a specific time, however, you do not want to perform these tasks manually. In today’s article, we will teach you the method to schedule a shutdown using Crontab in Linux Mint 20.

Another sample of refactoring Java CRUD App to be deployed to Tomcat 9.0.41 (MySQL 8.0.22)