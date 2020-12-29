Over the last few years and especially since the Wayland goal vote, the Plasma team, we have been focusing on having our Plasma Wayland experience work at least as good as our traditional Plasma X11 experience does. Today I’d like to wrap up my experience on this front for 2020. Despite having been working on KDE and even Plasma projects for a long while, I’d never gotten much deep into working on KWin internally. I dipped my toes in it in 2019 when working on the key states feature (that plasmoid that says if caps lock is pressed or not, which we needed because the KDE Slimbook didn’t have an LED for the Caps Lock). Here I’ll discuss a bit how it evolved over time.

Currently, Calindori works with calendar data provided by files that follow the iCalendar specification, without offering an out-of-the-box way to synchronize your calendars with external sources, e.g. with Nextcloud. However, this will change in the future. In specific, a plan for this feature has been devised. The first step, a plugin interface that will enable Calindori to use calendar data from various data sources is already in progress. Although Calindori works on Linux mobile, desktop and even Android, it has been created as the calendar of Plasma Mobile. From this point of view, as soon as a personal information management (PIM) system is available on Plasma Mobile, Calindori will make use of it. However, such a system has not been implemented yet. Various ideas have been discussed on the Plasma Mobile sprints and community meetings. Personally, I am in favor of a sustainable, KDE community driven solution that will work well with Plasma desktop as well as taking into account the particularities of the mobile world, e.g. low energy consumption, “deep sleep” support, etc. [...] Finally, let me clarify that this approach is not the way that Calindori and Plasma Mobile are going to offer online synchronization of calendars in the future. Nevertheless, Vdirsyncer is a nice, simple utility that enable users to use Nextcloud calendars in Calindori at the moment. It has worked pretty well for me, and I think that the Linux-on-mobile community will find it as an interesting solution for calendar synchronization.

The open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver in Linux 5.11 didn't see any exciting features but there is now a patch pending for this DRM driver so it will at least handle mini DisplayPort connections properly. While Mini DisplayPort is just a miniaturized version of DisplayPort, a missing explicit check for the mDP connector was leading to problems.

There’s a number of strange hacks in zink that provide compatibility for some of the layers in mesa. One of these hacks is the NIR pass used for managing non-constant UBO/SSBO array indexing, made necessary because SPIRV operates by directly accessing variables, and so it’s impossible to have a non-constant index because then when generating the SPIRV there’s no way to know which variable is being accessed.

There are many new features with the Linux 5.11 kernel that is presently under development but one of the ones I've been more curious about for how well it works is the Intel "workload hints" that can be passed via its thermal framework. This is about providing the system with hints of workloads being run to optimize the thermal/power properties.

With it recently being noticed that the Linux AES-NI XTS performance regressed big time from the return trampolines "Retpolines" enacted nearly three years ago as a defense against Spectre, here are some benchmarks looking at the performance cost involved to this day using Retpolines and the impact on the XTS encryption/decryption performance measured by cryptsetup that is used for setting up encrypted disks under Linux.

Free Software Foundation and GNU Projects FSF fights to secure software freedom for future generations The core mission of the Free Software Foundation (FSF) is, and always will be, to support the four freedoms of free software as embodied by the GNU Project. In 1985, when I saw Richard Stallman attempt to undertake the task of creating for you, users and creators of software, a wholly free GNU operating system by himself, I thought it was a noble idea unlikely to succeed. How wrong I was! Luckily, I made the correct decision to pitch in and help, as have many thousands of people since. In the thirty-five years since the FSF was established, countless free software users and supporters around the globe have experienced the joys that come from creating software and knowing that you have the right to learn, to tinker, to make modifications to suit your needs, to make your own contribution, to be heard and recognized, to share your work, and to be appreciated by your peers. While the pandemic has been very hard on people everywhere, there was one bright spot for me in 2020: by attending virtual conferences all over the world, I was able to see and hear about the work of hundreds of people inspired by the free software movement, and I have been astounded at the brilliance, creativity, and dedication of contributors everywhere on the planet. I think back to the Moon missions of a half century ago, when the astronauts peered back at the world and saw that it really was one world, that limitations in the way of boundaries seem very artificial from space. From the vantage of space, you see a beautiful blue ball with land masses, oceans and clouds, a fragile atmosphere, and as you visualize there are people down there, they should be roaming free and enjoying all that beauty.

December GNU Spotlight with Mike Gerwitz: Nineteen new releases

GNU portability library - News: Gnulib supports portable multithreading For the first case, the OpenMP standard and its implementation in GCC, libgomp, provide all you need. It uses multiple threads under the hood. Use the Autoconf macro AC_OPENMP for portability. [...] POSIX multithreading and ISO C multithreading are similar. ISO C multithreading contains only the essential APIs, whereas POSIX multithreading has more features. For example, while both have locks/mutexes, only POSIX has spin-locks. And when creating a thread, only POSIX allows to specify thread attributes, such as its stack size or its scheduling priority. Also, lock initialization is straightforward in POSIX, but clumsy in ISO C.