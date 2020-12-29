GNU Alive 2.0.3 available
release notes: Maintenance release. Happy new year. README excerpt: GNU Alive is a keep-alive program for internet connections. It repeatedly pings a series of user-specified hosts, thereby encouraging (one hopes) the involved networks to not disappear. NEWS for 2.0.3 (2021-01-01): - Scheme auto-compilation suppressed during ‘./configure’ The configure script runs several Scheme programs as part of its normal operation. These used to be auto-compiled by Guile 2.x, which was unnecessarily profligate. Now, auto-compilation is suppressed by way of env var ‘GUILE_AUTO_COMPILE=0’. NB: Operation of GNU Alive, itself a Scheme program, will still trigger auto-compilation unless suppressed in a likewise manner by the user. - bootstrap/maintenance tools upgraded: GNU texinfo 6.7 GNU Automake 1.16.3 GNU Autoconf 2.70 GNU Guile 2.0.13 Guile-BAUX 20201108.2335.8592e21 as before: (none) tarball and detached signature: http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.3.tar.lz http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.3.tar.lz.sig http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.3.tar.xz http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.3.tar.xz.sig source code: http://git.savannah.gnu.org/cgit/alive.git?h=p homepage: http://www.gnu.org/software/alive/
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1289 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wine Announcement for 6.0-rc5
The Wine development release 6.0-rc5 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes - Phoronix
Debian: Geode, Sparky, and RCBW 21.1
Videos: Fcitx, Deepin 20.1 and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago