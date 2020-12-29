What is chattr command in Linux command-line utility.
Chattr (Change Attribute) is a Linux command-line utility that sets and unset certain attributes in the file and directory to provide a level of security.
If you also been confused like me. What’s the difference between chmod and chown? They both also been used to restrict access to file permission by changing mode and user.
Look, Chattr behaves completely differently from both of them. Chattr is file system utility can only be used to restrict file for normal and root users. You can set an attribute to your file and directory to restrict editing, appending, or even restricting accidental delete of files.
Let’s look at some examples to know more understand more deeply.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1146 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wine Announcement for 6.0-rc5
The Wine development release 6.0-rc5 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes - Phoronix
Debian: Geode, Sparky, and RCBW 21.1
Videos: Fcitx, Deepin 20.1 and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago