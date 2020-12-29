Submitted by trendoceangd on Saturday 2nd of January 2021 12:29:49 PM

Chattr (Change Attribute) is a Linux command-line utility that sets and unset certain attributes in the file and directory to provide a level of security.

If you also been confused like me. What’s the difference between chmod and chown? They both also been used to restrict access to file permission by changing mode and user.

Look, Chattr behaves completely differently from both of them. Chattr is file system utility can only be used to restrict file for normal and root users. You can set an attribute to your file and directory to restrict editing, appending, or even restricting accidental delete of files.

Let’s look at some examples to know more understand more deeply.